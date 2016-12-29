ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN

Mikaela Shiffrin extends historic slalom winning streak

By Nick ZaccardiDec 29, 2016, 8:50 PM EST

Make it three wins in three days for Mikaela Shiffrin, and 12 wins in her last 12 slalom starts. Oh yeah, she’s sick, too.

The world’s hottest skier topped the World Cup field in Semmering, Austria, by .64 of a second over two runs on Thursday. The Sochi Olympic slalom champion followed up giant slalom victories on Tuesday and Wednesday in Semmering.

Slovakian Veronika Velez Zuzulova was second, followed by Swiss Wendy Holdener. Shiffrin led Zuzulova by .09 after the first run but had fallen .33 behind the Slovak in the second before making up nearly a second in the final 20 seconds of the course.

“Every gate I thought I was giving it away, but I was starting to fight,” she said.

Shiffrin had screamed after recent victories, but this time she put her glove to her mouth in apparent disbelief. Shiffrin called Thursday’s win her toughest of the this week’s triple.

“The past races, it’s been mostly nerves when I get to the start, but I don’t know what’s happening and all of a sudden I feel really, really sick,” she said. “Today, actually, I am sick. And the past two days I’ve been sick. So I wasn’t sure if I was sick like I have the flu or if I was sick because of nerves. It was a weird thing today. I was OK for my run, for the second half of my run, so it’s good.”

Shiffrin has now won her last 12 World Cup slalom starts, the longest women’s streak in any discipline in history. Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell won 11 straight downhills from 1972-74. Shiffrin also bagged a world title and two national titles during her unbeaten run.

A caveat: Shiffrin missed five World Cup slaloms last season due to a knee injury. Since that absence, Shiffrin has won seven straight World Cup slaloms, which is one shy of the consecutive slaloms record shared by Croatian Janica Kostelic and Swiss Vreni Schneider.

Shiffrin can match those legends in the next World Cup race, a slalom in Zagreb on Tuesday (NBCSN and NBCSports.com/live, 10 a.m. ET). Shiffrin won the last two times the Zagreb race was held in 2013 and 2015.

Big picture, Shiffrin boosted her World Cup overall standings lead to 215 points over Swiss Lara Gut through 15 of a scheduled 37 races. She has six wins this season, the most by one skier in a campaign before New Year’s Day since Bode Miller in 2004.

Shiffrin has downplayed talk of going for the overall title — she even skipped speed races earlier this month — but she could become the third U.S. woman to take the biggest annual crown in ski racing (Tamara McKinneyLindsey Vonn).

British Olympic legends receive knighthoods, damehoods

Associated PressDec 31, 2016, 11:26 AM EST

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray received a knighthood in Queen Elizabeth II‘s New Year’s Honors list on Friday, recognition from the monarch for reaching the pinnacle of tennis by winning his second Wimbledon and Olympic titles on his way to topping the rankings.

The 29-year-old Murray was previously named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, or OBE, in 2012 after becoming Olympic champion for the first time.

Joining Murray in being knighted in British sports is Mo Farah, who retained his Olympic 5000m and 10,000m titles in Rio, becoming the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals.

“I’m so happy to be awarded this incredible honor from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight,” Farah said Friday. “Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today — it’s a dream come true.

“I’m so proud to have had the opportunity to race for my country and win gold medals for the British people, who have been my biggest supporters throughout my career.”

Lee Pearson, who won his 11th Paralympic gold in equestrian in Rio, was also knighted. He already held the MBE, OBE and CBE for services to equestrianism and to disabled sport.

Damehoods went to heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and rower Katherine Grainger, who both retired from competitive action following the Rio Olympics.

Ennis-Hill added silver in Rio to her gold at London, as did Grainger, who came out of retirement to compete in the double sculls alongside Vicky Thornley.

Knights are addressed as “Sir” or “Dame.” Recipients of the other honors have no title, but can put the letters after their names. The ranks for the Orders of the British Empire are Commander, Officer and Member, in descending order.

Britain’s honors are bestowed by the monarch, but recipients are selected by committees of civil servants from nominations made by the government and the public.

Dana White unsure if Ronda Rousey fights again

By Nick ZaccardiDec 31, 2016, 10:12 AM EST

UFC president Dana White said he spent about 45 minutes with Ronda Rousey after a crushing loss at the hands of Amanda Nunes on Friday night.

Even White couldn’t answer the burning question — what’s next for Rousey?

“I don’t know,” White said on ESPN at UFC 207 in Las Vegas. “Ronda obviously needs to go home, take some time. She’s very rich. She doesn’t need to fight anymore. She’s super competitive. Maybe she wants to. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Rousey was pummeled in 48 seconds by the fast hands of the Brazilian Nunes. Rousey didn’t speak to media afterward, while a cocky Nunes declared Rousey finished.

White was with Rousey backstage and said the 2008 Olympic judo bronze medalist was in better spirits than after her previous fight, a stunning loss to Holly Holm on Nov. 15, 2015.

“When I walked out of the arena, people were crying,” White told media. “Regardless of whether she comes back, doesn’t come back, she’s a winner, she built this whole thing.”

Rousey’s mom, 1984 World judo champion AnnMaria De Mars, shared a touching blog post about her daughter shortly after the Nunes fight.

Before the fight, Rousey, 29, said she was nearing the end of her MMA career and that Nunes would be “one of my last fights.”

