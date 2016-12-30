ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Neymar of Brazil celebrates scoring the winning penalty in the penalty shoot out during the Men's Football Final between Brazil and Germany at the Maracana Stadium on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Neymar: Rio Olympic shootout was most nervous moment of my life

Leave a comment
Associated PressDec 30, 2016, 7:56 AM EST

More: Soccer

Los Angeles 2024 LA 2024 Olympic bid update on baseball/softball; basketball, soccer venues Usain Bolt Usain Bolt clarifies timeline for Borussia Dortmund training Jurgen Klinsmann Jurgen Klinsmann and the Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil soccer star Neymar says taking the last penalty of the shootout against Germany in the final at the Olympics was the most nervous moment of his life.

Neymar converted the kick to give Brazil its first Olympic soccer title, winning 5-4 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after extra time on Aug. 20.

The Barcelona striker was back at the Maracana for a charity game organized by former great Zico. Looking at the goalmouth where he scored the Olympic decider, Neymar recalled his key role in the penalty showdown.

“I am remembering that walk to it. It was the most nervous moment of my life. I couldn’t think of anything but ‘For the love of God, where will I kick this ball?” the 24-year old striker said Wednesday night. “Then God gave me the capacity to be calm and score that goal.”

Brazil had long sought Olympic gold as the only soccer title it didn’t have. Neymar carried Brazil to the final in the 2012 London Olympics, but lost to Mexico.

Gold in Rio was seen by many fans as a rebirth of Brazilian soccer after the 7-1 humiliation against Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinals.

After the final, Brazil’s national team managed to rise from sixth to first in the South American World Cup qualifiers. Only one more win should take the team of new coach Tite to the 2018 Russia World Cup.

Neymar scored two goals for Zico’s team in Wednesday’s match which raised money for relatives of victims of the air crash last month that killed 19 players from Brazilian club Chapecoense.

MORE: Soccer at LA 2024 Olympics would be spread out

British Olympic legends receive knighthoods, damehoods

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 08: Athletes Jessica Ennis and Mo Farah (R) attend a Great Britain team press conference and photocall ahead of the 14th IAAF World Indoor Championships at the WOW Hotel on March 9, 2012 in Istanbul, Turkey (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressDec 31, 2016, 11:26 AM EST

More: Great Britain

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12: Gold medalist Bradley Wiggins of Team Great Britain poses for photographs with his fifth gold medal in his career after at the medal ceremony for the Men's Team Pursuit on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Velodrome on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Bradley Wiggins retires as Great Britain’s most decorated Olympian RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 11: Sir Bradley Wiggins cools down following the Men's Team Sprint Track Cycling Finals on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Velodrome on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Bradley Wiggins not yet retired, named to British cycling team RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Mohamed Farah of Great Britain reacts after winning gold in the Men's 5000 meter Final on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Watch trailer for Mo Farah’s documentary

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray received a knighthood in Queen Elizabeth II‘s New Year’s Honors list on Friday, recognition from the monarch for reaching the pinnacle of tennis by winning his second Wimbledon and Olympic titles on his way to topping the rankings.

The 29-year-old Murray was previously named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, or OBE, in 2012 after becoming Olympic champion for the first time.

Joining Murray in being knighted in British sports is Mo Farah, who retained his Olympic 5000m and 10,000m titles in Rio, becoming the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals.

“I’m so happy to be awarded this incredible honor from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight,” Farah said Friday. “Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today — it’s a dream come true.

“I’m so proud to have had the opportunity to race for my country and win gold medals for the British people, who have been my biggest supporters throughout my career.”

Lee Pearson, who won his 11th Paralympic gold in equestrian in Rio, was also knighted. He already held the MBE, OBE and CBE for services to equestrianism and to disabled sport.

Damehoods went to heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and rower Katherine Grainger, who both retired from competitive action following the Rio Olympics.

Ennis-Hill added silver in Rio to her gold at London, as did Grainger, who came out of retirement to compete in the double sculls alongside Vicky Thornley.

Knights are addressed as “Sir” or “Dame.” Recipients of the other honors have no title, but can put the letters after their names. The ranks for the Orders of the British Empire are Commander, Officer and Member, in descending order.

Britain’s honors are bestowed by the monarch, but recipients are selected by committees of civil servants from nominations made by the government and the public.

MORE: Great Britain’s most decorated Olympian retires

Dana White unsure if Ronda Rousey fights again

ronda-rousey2
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiDec 31, 2016, 10:12 AM EST

More: Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Ronda Rousey pummeled by Amanda Nunes in UFC return AP Kayla Harrison: ‘No one does underdog better than Ronda Rousey’ NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 11: UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes faces off with Ronda Rousey after UFC 205 Weigh-ins in preparation for their UFC 207 fight that will take place on December 30, 2016 at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Ronda Rousey cuts back on trash talk ahead of comeback fight

UFC president Dana White said he spent about 45 minutes with Ronda Rousey after a crushing loss at the hands of Amanda Nunes on Friday night.

Even White couldn’t answer the burning question — what’s next for Rousey?

“I don’t know,” White said on ESPN at UFC 207 in Las Vegas. “Ronda obviously needs to go home, take some time. She’s very rich. She doesn’t need to fight anymore. She’s super competitive. Maybe she wants to. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Rousey was pummeled in 48 seconds by the fast hands of the Brazilian Nunes. Rousey didn’t speak to media afterward, while a cocky Nunes declared Rousey finished.

White was with Rousey backstage and said the 2008 Olympic judo bronze medalist was in better spirits than after her previous fight, a stunning loss to Holly Holm on Nov. 15, 2015.

“When I walked out of the arena, people were crying,” White told media. “Regardless of whether she comes back, doesn’t come back, she’s a winner, she built this whole thing.”

Rousey’s mom, 1984 World judo champion AnnMaria De Mars, shared a touching blog post about her daughter shortly after the Nunes fight.

Before the fight, Rousey, 29, said she was nearing the end of her MMA career and that Nunes would be “one of my last fights.”

VIDEO: Rousey discusses suicidal thoughts after Holm loss