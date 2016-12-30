ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 15: Nikita Tregybov of Russia makes a run during the Men's Skeleton on Day 8 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 15, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Four Russian skeleton athletes banned amid Sochi doping probe

By Nick ZaccardiDec 30, 2016, 8:31 AM EST

Four Russian skeleton athletes were provisionally suspended by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation in response to an International Olympic Committee investigation into Russian doping at the Sochi Winter Games.

The IBSF did not name the suspended athletes nor did it say if they were all Sochi Olympians. Russia sent six skeleton athletes to the 2014 Olympics, with two earning medals.

Aleksandr Tretiyakov took gold in the Olympic men’s race. Yelena Nikitna took bronze in the women’s race, .04 ahead of American Katie Uhlaender. Tretiyakov and Nikitina have continued to race on the World Cup circuit, which resumes next week in Altenberg, Germany, following its usual holiday break.

The IBSF announcement came one week after the IOC said it opened disciplinary proceedings against 28 Russian Olympians for whom there was “evidence of manipulation of one or more of their urine samples” from the Sochi Winter Games.

The IOC move was in response to a World Anti-Doping Agency-commissioned report by Richard McLaren that said more than 1,000 Russian athletes were involved in organized doping. Russians who won 15 medals in Sochi had their samples tampered with, according to the report.

“It has been a hard time for all of us in sports after the publication of the McLaren Report,” IBSF president Ivo Ferriani said in a press release Friday. “The IBSF is fully committed to ensure all necessary steps will be taken to gain back the integrity of sport.”

The International Ski Federation (FIS) already suspended six Russian cross-country skiers in connection with the Sochi doping cases.

Like the IBSF, FIS has not released the names of the skiers, though Russian media has reported they include the two most decorated Russian skiers from the Sochi Olympics. Those two skiers are not on Russia’s roster for the annual Tour de Ski, which starts Saturday, after competing in World Cups this season.

British Olympic legends receive knighthoods, damehoods

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 08: Athletes Jessica Ennis and Mo Farah (R) attend a Great Britain team press conference and photocall ahead of the 14th IAAF World Indoor Championships at the WOW Hotel on March 9, 2012 in Istanbul, Turkey (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressDec 31, 2016, 11:26 AM EST

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray received a knighthood in Queen Elizabeth II‘s New Year’s Honors list on Friday, recognition from the monarch for reaching the pinnacle of tennis by winning his second Wimbledon and Olympic titles on his way to topping the rankings.

The 29-year-old Murray was previously named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, or OBE, in 2012 after becoming Olympic champion for the first time.

Joining Murray in being knighted in British sports is Mo Farah, who retained his Olympic 5000m and 10,000m titles in Rio, becoming the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals.

“I’m so happy to be awarded this incredible honor from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight,” Farah said Friday. “Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today — it’s a dream come true.

“I’m so proud to have had the opportunity to race for my country and win gold medals for the British people, who have been my biggest supporters throughout my career.”

Lee Pearson, who won his 11th Paralympic gold in equestrian in Rio, was also knighted. He already held the MBE, OBE and CBE for services to equestrianism and to disabled sport.

Damehoods went to heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and rower Katherine Grainger, who both retired from competitive action following the Rio Olympics.

Ennis-Hill added silver in Rio to her gold at London, as did Grainger, who came out of retirement to compete in the double sculls alongside Vicky Thornley.

Knights are addressed as “Sir” or “Dame.” Recipients of the other honors have no title, but can put the letters after their names. The ranks for the Orders of the British Empire are Commander, Officer and Member, in descending order.

Britain’s honors are bestowed by the monarch, but recipients are selected by committees of civil servants from nominations made by the government and the public.

Dana White unsure if Ronda Rousey fights again

ronda-rousey2
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiDec 31, 2016, 10:12 AM EST

UFC president Dana White said he spent about 45 minutes with Ronda Rousey after a crushing loss at the hands of Amanda Nunes on Friday night.

Even White couldn’t answer the burning question — what’s next for Rousey?

“I don’t know,” White said on ESPN at UFC 207 in Las Vegas. “Ronda obviously needs to go home, take some time. She’s very rich. She doesn’t need to fight anymore. She’s super competitive. Maybe she wants to. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Rousey was pummeled in 48 seconds by the fast hands of the Brazilian Nunes. Rousey didn’t speak to media afterward, while a cocky Nunes declared Rousey finished.

White was with Rousey backstage and said the 2008 Olympic judo bronze medalist was in better spirits than after her previous fight, a stunning loss to Holly Holm on Nov. 15, 2015.

“When I walked out of the arena, people were crying,” White told media. “Regardless of whether she comes back, doesn’t come back, she’s a winner, she built this whole thing.”

Rousey’s mom, 1984 World judo champion AnnMaria De Mars, shared a touching blog post about her daughter shortly after the Nunes fight.

Before the fight, Rousey, 29, said she was nearing the end of her MMA career and that Nunes would be “one of my last fights.”

