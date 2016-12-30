Four Russian skeleton athletes banned amid Sochi doping probe

Four Russian skeleton athletes were provisionally suspended by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation in response to an International Olympic Committee investigation into Russian doping at the Sochi Winter Games.

The IBSF did not name the suspended athletes nor did it say if they were all Sochi Olympians. Russia sent six skeleton athletes to the 2014 Olympics, with two earning medals.

Aleksandr Tretiyakov took gold in the Olympic men’s race. Yelena Nikitna took bronze in the women’s race, .04 ahead of American Katie Uhlaender. Tretiyakov and Nikitina have continued to race on the World Cup circuit, which resumes next week in Altenberg, Germany, following its usual holiday break.

The IBSF announcement came one week after the IOC said it opened disciplinary proceedings against 28 Russian Olympians for whom there was “evidence of manipulation of one or more of their urine samples” from the Sochi Winter Games.

The IOC move was in response to a World Anti-Doping Agency-commissioned report by Richard McLaren that said more than 1,000 Russian athletes were involved in organized doping. Russians who won 15 medals in Sochi had their samples tampered with, according to the report.

“It has been a hard time for all of us in sports after the publication of the McLaren Report,” IBSF president Ivo Ferriani said in a press release Friday. “The IBSF is fully committed to ensure all necessary steps will be taken to gain back the integrity of sport.”

The International Ski Federation (FIS) already suspended six Russian cross-country skiers in connection with the Sochi doping cases.

Like the IBSF, FIS has not released the names of the skiers, though Russian media has reported they include the two most decorated Russian skiers from the Sochi Olympics. Those two skiers are not on Russia’s roster for the annual Tour de Ski, which starts Saturday, after competing in World Cups this season.

MORE: Katie Uhlaender, fourth in Sochi, contacts Russian skeleton bronze medalist