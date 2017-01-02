Lindsey Vonn’s New Year’s resolution ‘to try not to crash anymore’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Lindsey Vonn‘s goal at the moment is to get back on skis as soon as possible, but for the whole year?

“My resolution for 2017 is to try not to crash anymore,” Vonn said on Eurosport.

That could be a lofty goal, given Vonn’s injury history.

Vonn has seriously crashed or undergone season-ending surgery each of the last four years.

Vonn’s most recent crash came Nov. 10 in training, resulting in a broken rigth arm. The 2010 Olympic downhill champion said later that month she hoped to return to racing in January.

The next four World Cup races are slaloms or giant slaloms — not Vonn’s specialties. The next World Cup race in one of Vonn’s speed events is Jan. 14 in Zauchensee, Austria.

In Vonn’s absence, Mikaela Shiffrin has opened up a hefty lead in the World Cup overall standings.

