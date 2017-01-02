ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
SEMMERING, AUSTRIA - DECEMBER 29: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on December 29, 2016 in Semmering, Austria (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin skis to match record streak, live on NBCSN on Tuesday

1 Comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 2, 2017, 8:37 AM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

FILE - A Saturday, Jan. 6, 1996 photo from files of Jean Vuarnet, center, former French ski champion and business tycoon accompanied by his sons Pierre, left, and Alain, right, at Morzine, France, during the funeral of his wife Edith and his son Patrick. Olympic skiing champion Jean Vuarnet, who helped pioneer the aerodynamic tuck position for downhill racers but suffered tragedy with the deaths of his wife and son in a doomsday cult murder-suicide, has died, the French Olympic Committee announced Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. He was 83. (AP Photo/Donald Stampfli, File) 1960 Olympic downhill champion dies ST MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 16: Lindsey Vonn of the USA seen during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Men's and Women's Downhill on March 16, 2016 in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn’s New Year’s resolution ‘to try not to crash anymore’ SEMMERING, AUSTRIA - DECEMBER 29: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on December 29, 2016 in Semmering, Austria (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Mikaela Shiffrin extends historic slalom winning streak

Mikaela Shiffrin can equal Olympic legends for the longest string of World Cup slalom wins, live on NBCSN on Tuesday morning.

Shiffrin heads the field in Zagreb, Croatia, looking to win an eighth straight World Cup slalom and her 16th straight slalom start overall (13th World Cup). She’s also looking for her fourth straight World Cup race win across all disciplines, which has been done by only one male or female racer in the last 18 years — Lindsey Vonn.

Olympic champions Vreni Schneider and Janica Kostelic share the women’s record of eight straight World Cup slalom victories that Shiffrin is chasing in Zagreb.

Streaming coverage of both slalom runs will air on NBCSports.com/live at 7 a.m. at 10:15 a.m. ET. NBCSN coverage will start at 10 a.m. ET.

Shiffrin last lost a slalom on Jan. 13, 2015. Since, she racked up 12 World Cup slalom wins, the 2015 World title and two national titles. However, she missed five World Cup slaloms last season due to a knee injury.

Shiffrin is proven in Zagreb, too, winning comfortably the last two times the World Cup tour stopped in the Croatian capital in 2013 and 2015, by 1.19 and 1.68 seconds, respectively.

In her last win in Semmering, Austria, Shiffrin boosted her World Cup overall standings lead to 215 points over Swiss Lara Gut through 15 of a scheduled 37 races, despite a stomach problem.

She has six wins this season, the most by one skier in a campaign before New Year’s Day since Bode Miller in 2004.

Shiffrin has downplayed talk of going for the overall title — she even skipped speed races earlier this month — but she could become the third U.S. woman to take the biggest annual crown in ski racing (Tamara McKinney, Vonn).

MORE: Bode Miller plans to race next season, U.S. coach says

1960 Olympic downhill champion dies

FILE - A Saturday, Jan. 6, 1996 photo from files of Jean Vuarnet, center, former French ski champion and business tycoon accompanied by his sons Pierre, left, and Alain, right, at Morzine, France, during the funeral of his wife Edith and his son Patrick. Olympic skiing champion Jean Vuarnet, who helped pioneer the aerodynamic tuck position for downhill racers but suffered tragedy with the deaths of his wife and son in a doomsday cult murder-suicide, has died, the French Olympic Committee announced Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. He was 83. (AP Photo/Donald Stampfli, File)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 2, 2017, 5:01 PM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

ST MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 16: Lindsey Vonn of the USA seen during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Men's and Women's Downhill on March 16, 2016 in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn’s New Year’s resolution ‘to try not to crash anymore’ SEMMERING, AUSTRIA - DECEMBER 29: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on December 29, 2016 in Semmering, Austria (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Mikaela Shiffrin skis to match record streak, live on NBCSN on Tuesday SEMMERING, AUSTRIA - DECEMBER 29: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on December 29, 2016 in Semmering, Austria (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Mikaela Shiffrin extends historic slalom winning streak

PARIS (AP) — Olympic skiing champion Jean Vuarnet, who helped pioneer the aerodynamic tuck position for downhill racers but suffered tragedy with the deaths of his wife and son in a doomsday cult murder-suicide, has died, the French Olympic Committee announced Monday. He was 83.

Vuarnet died of a stroke, a statement by the committee said.

The Frenchman won Olympic gold in the downhill at the 1960 winter games in Squaw Valley, California. Rejecting wooden skis, he was the first skier to win an Olympic gold on metal skis.

He was also the only competitor in that race to use the speedier low tuck position, squatting down with knees bent.

Vuarnet later lent his name to a successful brand of eyewear and was involved in the development of the Avoriaz ski resort in the French Alps.

Born in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Jan. 18, 1933, Vuarnet grew up in the Alpine Morzine region of France

In 1995, Vuarnet’s wife, Edith, and their youngest son, Patrick, were among 16 people who died in a murder-suicide involving the Order of the Solar Temple doomsday group.

French police discovered the charred remains of 14 victims – arranged in a star formation – in a forest clearing near the Alpine city of Grenoble. Two other bodies were found nearby.

Investigators said police officer Jean-Pierre Lardanchet and Swiss architect Andre Friedli fatally shot the others, doused the bodies with gasoline and set them afire before killing themselves. Autopsies showed that most had taken sleep-inducing drugs.

MORE: Bode Miller plans to race next season, U.S. coach says

Lindsey Vonn’s New Year’s resolution ‘to try not to crash anymore’

ST MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 16: Lindsey Vonn of the USA seen during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Men's and Women's Downhill on March 16, 2016 in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkJan 2, 2017, 10:53 AM EST

Lindsey Vonn‘s goal at the moment is to get back on skis as soon as possible, but for the whole year?

“My resolution for 2017 is to try not to crash anymore,” Vonn said on Eurosport.

That could be a lofty goal, given Vonn’s injury history.

Vonn has seriously crashed or undergone season-ending surgery each of the last four years.

Vonn’s most recent crash came Nov. 10 in training, resulting in a broken rigth arm. The 2010 Olympic downhill champion said later that month she hoped to return to racing in January.

The next four World Cup races are slaloms or giant slaloms — not Vonn’s specialties. The next World Cup race in one of Vonn’s speed events is Jan. 14 in Zauchensee, Austria.

In Vonn’s absence, Mikaela Shiffrin has opened up a hefty lead in the World Cup overall standings.

VIDEO: Vonn details the most painful injury of her career