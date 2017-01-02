Mikaela Shiffrin skis to match record streak, live on NBCSN on Tuesday

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin can equal Olympic legends for the longest string of World Cup slalom wins, live on NBCSN on Tuesday morning.

Shiffrin heads the field in Zagreb, Croatia, looking to win an eighth straight World Cup slalom and her 16th straight slalom start overall (13th World Cup). She’s also looking for her fourth straight World Cup race win across all disciplines, which has been done by only one male or female racer in the last 18 years — Lindsey Vonn.

Olympic champions Vreni Schneider and Janica Kostelic share the women’s record of eight straight World Cup slalom victories that Shiffrin is chasing in Zagreb.

Streaming coverage of both slalom runs will air on NBCSports.com/live at 7 a.m. at 10:15 a.m. ET. NBCSN coverage will start at 10 a.m. ET.

Shiffrin last lost a slalom on Jan. 13, 2015. Since, she racked up 12 World Cup slalom wins, the 2015 World title and two national titles. However, she missed five World Cup slaloms last season due to a knee injury.

Shiffrin is proven in Zagreb, too, winning comfortably the last two times the World Cup tour stopped in the Croatian capital in 2013 and 2015, by 1.19 and 1.68 seconds, respectively.

In her last win in Semmering, Austria, Shiffrin boosted her World Cup overall standings lead to 215 points over Swiss Lara Gut through 15 of a scheduled 37 races, despite a stomach problem.

She has six wins this season, the most by one skier in a campaign before New Year’s Day since Bode Miller in 2004.

Shiffrin has downplayed talk of going for the overall title — she even skipped speed races earlier this month — but she could become the third U.S. woman to take the biggest annual crown in ski racing (Tamara McKinney, Vonn).

