SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 21: Jonathan Toews #16 of Canada faces off against Joe Pavelski #8 of the United States during the Men's Ice Hockey Semifinal Playoff on Day 14 of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at Bolshoy Ice Dome on February 21, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
AP

NHL Players’ Association head ‘more optimistic than ever’ about 2018 Olympics

Associated PressJan 2, 2017, 8:49 AM EST

TORONTO (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players’ Association executive director Donald Fehr offered competing visions Sunday on the likelihood that NHL players will attend the next Winter Olympics.

Speaking ahead of the Centennial Classic, Bettman reiterated that NHL owners were reluctant to return for a sixth consecutive Olympics. Fehr, on the other hand, said he was “more optimistic now than I ever have been” that players would go to South Korea in 2018.

Fehr said he was confident that a deal would be reached with the International Ice Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee that would allow for that possibility.

Bettman, however, said there was nothing new to report from early December when the NHL’s Board of Governors met in Palm Beach, Fla., and voiced “strong negative sentiment” to the PyeongChang Winter Games, citing the challenges of a season shutdown, the lack of tangible benefit to the league and the IOC’s resistance to covering out-of-pocket payments for players to attend.

He said there had been no further discussions with the IOC or the IIHF “and absent some compelling reason I’m not sure there’s a whole lot of sentiment on the part of the clubs to go through the disruption of taking three almost weeks off during the season.

“We’ve been there, done that five times and while Vancouver and Salt Lake City were different,” Bettman said, referring to their value to the league, “when you’re halfway around the world, it’s not the easiest thing to have in our season.”

Bettman said it wasn’t just the risk of injury at the Olympics, but the effects a compressed NHL schedule has on the league and its players. Even the newly added break for NHL clubs during the regular season is causing concerns among players, he said, because it further tightens the schedule.

Asked why he was so optimistic, Fehr said: “You get a sense of things as they go along. You get a sense of things and how they’re likely to end up. Doesn’t mean you’re always right, but you get a sense of things.”

Given the time constraints of getting a deal done, Fehr didn’t think it was likely that the current collective bargaining agreement would be extended as part of a deal to get players to the Olympics. The players’ association recently rejected a proposal from the league that would have seen the CBA extended while confirming NHL participation in a wide-ranging schedule of international events, including the Olympics.

Fehr did suggest that the players’ association might be open to agreeing to such a plan outside of the current CBA, one that would include the Olympics, World Cup of Hockey and Ryder Cup-style events.

“The optimum would be something that swept in a wide-range of international events over a period spanning several years and that would include the Olympics,” Fehr said. “But if the optimum is not attainable or not attainable at once then you go for the short-term and I don’t have a judgment yet as to which I think it’s likely to be if either.”

Otherwise, a deal that would include only the 2018 Olympics is possible.

The NHL recently began working on two separate schedules for the 2017-18 season, one that would include the Olympics and one that wouldn’t.

1960 Olympic downhill champion dies

FILE - A Saturday, Jan. 6, 1996 photo from files of Jean Vuarnet, center, former French ski champion and business tycoon accompanied by his sons Pierre, left, and Alain, right, at Morzine, France, during the funeral of his wife Edith and his son Patrick. Olympic skiing champion Jean Vuarnet, who helped pioneer the aerodynamic tuck position for downhill racers but suffered tragedy with the deaths of his wife and son in a doomsday cult murder-suicide, has died, the French Olympic Committee announced Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. He was 83. (AP Photo/Donald Stampfli, File)
Getty Images
Associated PressJan 2, 2017, 5:01 PM EST

PARIS (AP) — Olympic skiing champion Jean Vuarnet, who helped pioneer the aerodynamic tuck position for downhill racers but suffered tragedy with the deaths of his wife and son in a doomsday cult murder-suicide, has died, the French Olympic Committee announced Monday. He was 83.

Vuarnet died of a stroke, a statement by the committee said.

The Frenchman won Olympic gold in the downhill at the 1960 winter games in Squaw Valley, California. Rejecting wooden skis, he was the first skier to win an Olympic gold on metal skis.

He was also the only competitor in that race to use the speedier low tuck position, squatting down with knees bent.

Vuarnet later lent his name to a successful brand of eyewear and was involved in the development of the Avoriaz ski resort in the French Alps.

Born in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Jan. 18, 1933, Vuarnet grew up in the Alpine Morzine region of France

In 1995, Vuarnet’s wife, Edith, and their youngest son, Patrick, were among 16 people who died in a murder-suicide involving the Order of the Solar Temple doomsday group.

French police discovered the charred remains of 14 victims – arranged in a star formation – in a forest clearing near the Alpine city of Grenoble. Two other bodies were found nearby.

Investigators said police officer Jean-Pierre Lardanchet and Swiss architect Andre Friedli fatally shot the others, doused the bodies with gasoline and set them afire before killing themselves. Autopsies showed that most had taken sleep-inducing drugs.

Lindsey Vonn’s New Year’s resolution ‘to try not to crash anymore’

ST MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 16: Lindsey Vonn of the USA seen during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Men's and Women's Downhill on March 16, 2016 in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 2, 2017, 10:53 AM EST

Lindsey Vonn‘s goal at the moment is to get back on skis as soon as possible, but for the whole year?

“My resolution for 2017 is to try not to crash anymore,” Vonn said on Eurosport.

That could be a lofty goal, given Vonn’s injury history.

Vonn has seriously crashed or undergone season-ending surgery each of the last four years.

Vonn’s most recent crash came Nov. 10 in training, resulting in a broken rigth arm. The 2010 Olympic downhill champion said later that month she hoped to return to racing in January.

The next four World Cup races are slaloms or giant slaloms — not Vonn’s specialties. The next World Cup race in one of Vonn’s speed events is Jan. 14 in Zauchensee, Austria.

In Vonn’s absence, Mikaela Shiffrin has opened up a hefty lead in the World Cup overall standings.

VIDEO: Vonn details the most painful injury of her career