T.J. Oshie: NHL should ‘100 percent’ be at PyeongChang Olympics

Sochi shootout star T.J. Oshie made his stance clear on NHL participation in the PyeongChang Olympics.

“One hundred percent, we should be there,” Oshie said before Christmas, according to the Washington Post. “I think it’s just important for hockey. I think it’s our responsibility in the stage that we’re at and the impact that we have on the game. I think it’s our responsibility to play in that tournament and represent our country.”

In Sochi, Oshie was called on five straight times in a sudden-death shootout in a group-play game against Russia. He finally won it in the eighth round of the shootout. The U.S. eventually lost the bronze-medal game to Finland.

Oshie played for the St. Louis Blues then. He is now a member of the Washington Capitals, which is intriguing.

Capitals superstar Alexander Ovechkin has said he would play in the Olympics regardless of if the NHL takes an Olympic break and officially sends players to PyeongChang. Capitals owner Ted Leonsis has given Ovechkin his blessing to do so.

The NHL is expected to decide this month whether it will send players to the Olympics for a sixth straight time. If it doesn’t, will Oshie (assuming he’s worthy of an Olympic roster spot) follow Ovechkin’s lead?

