Usain Bolt calls into Manchester United post-game show (video)

The host didn’t believe it, but, yes, Usain Bolt called into Manchester United’s post-game show to discuss the club’s victory on New Year’s Eve.

“Next caller is in Jamaica, we’re heading over there to speak to Usain. It’s not Usain Bolt is it?” show host Mandy Henry said.

“It is Usain Bolt,” the nine-time Olympic champion responded.

Bolt went on to provide his thoughts on United’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough earlier Saturday.

“They came through like the old Manchester United,” said Bolt, a longtime United fan. “Everybody pushed, and we persevered, the Manchester United way. It was a great match. I am very happy about this.”

Later on Twitter, Bolt’s account confirmed he was the caller.

“Sorry Usain – we didn’t think it was you!” Henry’s account responded.

Bolt has said he expects to train with German club Borussia Dortmund within the next two years.

In the past, Bolt has been linked to Jamaica’s national team, played with Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and was erroneously reported to be suiting up in a special Manchester United match.

