ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Usain Bolt Manchester United
Manchester United TV

Usain Bolt calls into Manchester United post-game show (video)

Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkJan 2, 2017, 9:46 AM EST

More: Usain Bolt

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants shouts against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Odell Beckham Jr. wants to train with Usain Bolt RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 19: Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after winning the Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Usain Bolt leads IAAF award winners RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Men's 100 meter final on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images) Usain Bolt on the goal he ‘missed out on,’ why he won’t pull a Michael Phelps

The host didn’t believe it, but, yes, Usain Bolt called into Manchester United’s post-game show to discuss the club’s victory on New Year’s Eve.

“Next caller is in Jamaica, we’re heading over there to speak to Usain. It’s not Usain Bolt is it?” show host Mandy Henry said.

“It is Usain Bolt,” the nine-time Olympic champion responded.

Bolt went on to provide his thoughts on United’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough earlier Saturday.

“They came through like the old Manchester United,” said Bolt, a longtime United fan. “Everybody pushed, and we persevered, the Manchester United way. It was a great match. I am very happy about this.”

Later on Twitter, Bolt’s account confirmed he was the caller.

“Sorry Usain – we didn’t think it was you!” Henry’s account responded.

Bolt has said he expects to train with German club Borussia Dortmund within the next two years.

In the past, Bolt has been linked to Jamaica’s national team, played with Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero and was erroneously reported to be suiting up in a special Manchester United match.

MORE: Usain Bolt says why he won’t pull a Michael Phelps unretirement

1960 Olympic downhill champion dies

FILE - A Saturday, Jan. 6, 1996 photo from files of Jean Vuarnet, center, former French ski champion and business tycoon accompanied by his sons Pierre, left, and Alain, right, at Morzine, France, during the funeral of his wife Edith and his son Patrick. Olympic skiing champion Jean Vuarnet, who helped pioneer the aerodynamic tuck position for downhill racers but suffered tragedy with the deaths of his wife and son in a doomsday cult murder-suicide, has died, the French Olympic Committee announced Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. He was 83. (AP Photo/Donald Stampfli, File)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 2, 2017, 5:01 PM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

ST MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 16: Lindsey Vonn of the USA seen during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Men's and Women's Downhill on March 16, 2016 in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn’s New Year’s resolution ‘to try not to crash anymore’ SEMMERING, AUSTRIA - DECEMBER 29: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on December 29, 2016 in Semmering, Austria (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Mikaela Shiffrin skis to match record streak, live on NBCSN on Tuesday SEMMERING, AUSTRIA - DECEMBER 29: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on December 29, 2016 in Semmering, Austria (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Mikaela Shiffrin extends historic slalom winning streak

PARIS (AP) — Olympic skiing champion Jean Vuarnet, who helped pioneer the aerodynamic tuck position for downhill racers but suffered tragedy with the deaths of his wife and son in a doomsday cult murder-suicide, has died, the French Olympic Committee announced Monday. He was 83.

Vuarnet died of a stroke, a statement by the committee said.

The Frenchman won Olympic gold in the downhill at the 1960 winter games in Squaw Valley, California. Rejecting wooden skis, he was the first skier to win an Olympic gold on metal skis.

He was also the only competitor in that race to use the speedier low tuck position, squatting down with knees bent.

Vuarnet later lent his name to a successful brand of eyewear and was involved in the development of the Avoriaz ski resort in the French Alps.

Born in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Jan. 18, 1933, Vuarnet grew up in the Alpine Morzine region of France

In 1995, Vuarnet’s wife, Edith, and their youngest son, Patrick, were among 16 people who died in a murder-suicide involving the Order of the Solar Temple doomsday group.

French police discovered the charred remains of 14 victims – arranged in a star formation – in a forest clearing near the Alpine city of Grenoble. Two other bodies were found nearby.

Investigators said police officer Jean-Pierre Lardanchet and Swiss architect Andre Friedli fatally shot the others, doused the bodies with gasoline and set them afire before killing themselves. Autopsies showed that most had taken sleep-inducing drugs.

MORE: Bode Miller plans to race next season, U.S. coach says

Lindsey Vonn’s New Year’s resolution ‘to try not to crash anymore’

ST MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 16: Lindsey Vonn of the USA seen during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Men's and Women's Downhill on March 16, 2016 in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkJan 2, 2017, 10:53 AM EST

Lindsey Vonn‘s goal at the moment is to get back on skis as soon as possible, but for the whole year?

“My resolution for 2017 is to try not to crash anymore,” Vonn said on Eurosport.

That could be a lofty goal, given Vonn’s injury history.

Vonn has seriously crashed or undergone season-ending surgery each of the last four years.

Vonn’s most recent crash came Nov. 10 in training, resulting in a broken rigth arm. The 2010 Olympic downhill champion said later that month she hoped to return to racing in January.

The next four World Cup races are slaloms or giant slaloms — not Vonn’s specialties. The next World Cup race in one of Vonn’s speed events is Jan. 14 in Zauchensee, Austria.

In Vonn’s absence, Mikaela Shiffrin has opened up a hefty lead in the World Cup overall standings.

VIDEO: Vonn details the most painful injury of her career