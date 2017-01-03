ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 21: Jonathan Toews #16 of Canada faces off against Joe Pavelski #8 of the United States during the Men's Ice Hockey Semifinal Playoff on Day 14 of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at Bolshoy Ice Dome on February 21, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
AP

NHL Players’ Association head ‘more optimistic than ever’ about 2018 Olympics

Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 3, 2017, 10:09 AM EST

More: Hockey

T.J. Oshie T.J. Oshie: NHL should ‘100 percent’ be at PyeongChang Olympics SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 01: A puck sits on the Olympic rings logo during a women's hockey practice session prior to the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Shayba Arena on February 1, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) NHL prepares two different 2017-18 schedules, one with Olympic break SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 12: A general view as teams shake hands after the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group A game between Canada and the United States on day five of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Shayba Arena on February 12, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. Canada defeated the United States 3-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Gary Bettman: Olympic ‘fatigue’ may be setting in for NHL

TORONTO (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players’ Association executive director Donald Fehr offered competing visions Sunday on the likelihood that NHL players will attend the next Winter Olympics.

Speaking ahead of the Centennial Classic, Bettman reiterated that NHL owners were reluctant to return for a sixth consecutive Olympics. Fehr, on the other hand, said he was “more optimistic now than I ever have been” that players would go to South Korea in 2018.

Fehr said he was confident that a deal would be reached with the International Ice Hockey Federation and the International Olympic Committee that would allow for that possibility.

Bettman, however, said there was nothing new to report from early December when the NHL’s Board of Governors met in Palm Beach, Fla., and voiced “strong negative sentiment” to the PyeongChang Winter Games, citing the challenges of a season shutdown, the lack of tangible benefit to the league and the IOC’s resistance to covering out-of-pocket payments for players to attend.

He said there had been no further discussions with the IOC or the IIHF “and absent some compelling reason I’m not sure there’s a whole lot of sentiment on the part of the clubs to go through the disruption of taking almost three weeks off during the season.

“We’ve been there, done that five times and while Vancouver and Salt Lake City were different,” Bettman said, referring to their value to the league, “when you’re halfway around the world, it’s not the easiest thing to have in our season.”

Bettman said it wasn’t just the risk of injury at the Olympics, but the effects a compressed NHL schedule has on the league and its players. Even the newly added break for NHL clubs during the regular season is causing concerns among players, he said, because it further tightens the schedule.

Asked why he was so optimistic, Fehr said: “You get a sense of things as they go along. You get a sense of things and how they’re likely to end up. Doesn’t mean you’re always right, but you get a sense of things.”

Given the time constraints of getting a deal done, Fehr didn’t think it was likely that the current collective bargaining agreement would be extended as part of a deal to get players to the Olympics. The players’ association recently rejected a proposal from the league that would have seen the CBA extended while confirming NHL participation in a wide-ranging schedule of international events, including the Olympics.

Fehr did suggest that the players’ association might be open to agreeing to such a plan outside of the current CBA, one that would include the Olympics, World Cup of Hockey and Ryder Cup-style events.

“The optimum would be something that swept in a wide-range of international events over a period spanning several years and that would include the Olympics,” Fehr said. “But if the optimum is not attainable or not attainable at once then you go for the short-term and I don’t have a judgment yet as to which I think it’s likely to be if either.”

Otherwise, a deal that would include only the 2018 Olympics is possible.

The NHL recently began working on two separate schedules for the 2017-18 season, one that would include the Olympics and one that wouldn’t.

MORE: 2018 Olympic hockey groups set

Nick Symmonds to retire this year

Nick Symmonds
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 3, 2017, 12:30 PM EST

More: Track and Field

Usain Bolt Manchester United Usain Bolt calls into Manchester United post-game show (video) ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 08: Athletes Jessica Ennis and Mo Farah (R) attend a Great Britain team press conference and photocall ahead of the 14th IAAF World Indoor Championships at the WOW Hotel on March 9, 2012 in Istanbul, Turkey (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) British Olympic legends receive knighthoods, damehoods Ryan Hall, Meb Keflezighi, Jared Ward Boston Marathon field includes 5 of 6 U.S. marathoners from Rio

Outspoken Olympic 800m runner Nick Symmonds said he will retire after the 2017 season, according to reports.

“I’m excited to make 2017 my last hurrah on the track with my Brooks Beasts teammates at my side,” Symmonds said through his apparel sponsor, Brooks, according to Flotrack.

The news comes two months after Symmonds said he would try to compete one last season in 2017.

“I really want to make one more worlds team,” Symmonds said in October. “I’ve just got to make sure my ankle holds up.”

Symmonds, who turned 33 last Friday, last raced May 18 and missed the Olympic Trials due to a left ankle injury.

On June 30, Symmonds said after withdrawing before the Olympic Trials that he “could possibly” compete one more year, but the decision would come down to whether Brooks wanted to extend his contract beyond 2016.

The 2013 World Championships silver medalist said he had accomplished all of his running goals except for winning an Olympic medal (he was fifth in 2012) and completing a marathon.

In 2015, Symmonds won his sixth U.S. 800m title but missed the world championships due to a contract dispute with USA Track and Field.

Once he retires, Symmonds has said he wants to climb the tallest mountain on every continent.

MORE: NBC Sports to air USATF events through 2024

Russian Olympic skeleton champion suspended after Sochi doping report

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 15: Gold medalist Alexander Tretiakov of Russia celebrates after winning the Men's Skeleton on Day 8 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 15, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 3, 2017, 12:13 PM EST

More: Russia

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Silver medalist Maxim Vylegzhanin of Russia, gold medalist Alexander Legkov of Russia and bronze medalist Ilia Chernousov of Russia celebrate during the medal ceremony for the Men's 50 km Mass Start Free during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony at Fisht Olympic Stadium on February 23, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Russia’s most decorated Sochi Olympic skiers suspended SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 15: Nikita Tregybov of Russia makes a run during the Men's Skeleton on Day 8 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 15, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Four Russian skeleton athletes banned amid Sochi doping probe Olympic Russia flags Russian officials deny report they admitted to doping program

Russia’s two Sochi Olympic skeleton medalists, including gold medalist Aleksandr Tretiyakov, were provisionally suspended through Jan. 19 in response to the investigation into Russian doping at the Sochi Winter Games, according to Russian media citing the Russian bobsled and skeleton federation.

Tretiyakov, women’s bronze medalist Yelena Nikitina and fellow Sochi Olympic skeleton sliders Maria Orlova and Olga Potylitsina were all suspended, according to the reports. They made up two-thirds of the Russian Olympic skeleton team in Sochi but have not received sanctions regarding their 2014 Olympic results.

Last Friday, the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation announced that four Russian skeleton athletes were provisionally suspended but did not name names.

At least 10 Russian Olympians from Sochi are currently provisionally suspended since the second part of a World Anti-Doping Agency-commissioned report into Russian doping violations in Sochi was published Dec. 9.

The other six suspended Sochi Olympians known so far were cross-country skiers, including Russia’s top two skiers from those Winter Games.

Two Russian biathletes have also been suspended in connection to the WADA-commissioned report. Though their names haven’t been announced by national or international governing bodies, Russian and Italian media have said they were Sochi Olympians.

The skiers and biathletes, like the skeleton sliders, have not received sanctions regarding their Olympic results.

On Dec. 23, the IOC said it opened disciplinary proceedings against 28 Russian Olympians for whom there was “evidence of manipulation of one or more of their urine samples” from the Sochi Winter Games.

The IOC move was in response to the WADA-commissioned report by Richard McLaren that said more than 1,000 Russian athletes were involved in organized doping. Russians who won 15 medals in Sochi had their samples tampered with, according to the report.

The suspended Russian skeleton athletes are in line to miss the next two World Cup stops.

Tretiyakov leads the men’s World Cup standings after two of eight scheduled stops. In second place is South Korean Yun Sung-bin, one of the 2018 Olympic host country’s top athletes across all sports. Yun’s hopes of becoming the first South Korean to win a World Cup skeleton season title increase with Tretiyakov’s absence.

This year’s world skeleton championships are in Koenigssee, Germany, in February, after they were moved from Sochi after the McLaren report was published.

MORE: Katie Uhlaender, fourth in Sochi, contacts Russian skeleton bronze medalist