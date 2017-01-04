ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn sees embarrassment, but not for her, in bid to race against men

By Nick ZaccardiJan 4, 2017, 9:17 AM EST

Lindsey Vonn said there are a lot of men that don’t want to see her entering a men’s World Cup race, one of her goals before retirement, in a wide-ranging “60 Minutes Sports” interview.

“I mean, I beat half of them when I train with them; they don’t want to be embarrassed,” Vonn said in an interview that aired Tuesday night. “I’m not going to beat all of them, I can assure you that, but I at least want a chance to see what my skiing is capable of against the best.”

Vonn has stuck to her goal of racing against men since 2012, but she’s yet to get the chance while also missing substantial time due to crash-related injuries the past four years. The International Ski Federation dismissed her request in November 2012, saying “that one gender is not entitled to participate in races of the other.”

Vonn is undeterred.

“The goal is definitely to make it to the next Olympics in South Korea in 2018, so that’s two more seasons, but I’m really hoping for three seasons, and I’ll tell you why,” Vonn said last spring. “It’s because, in my final season, I would like to race against the men in one race.”

Vonn also said in the “60 Minutes” interview that she still takes medication for depression.

“Sometimes it’s really hard,” she said. “I don’t want to get out of bed.”

But she has plenty of motivation to rehab the most painful injury of her career to get back to racing later this season.

“I lack self-confidence,” Vonn said. “Skiing is what makes me happy, and when I don’t ski, I have a hard time just being happy.

“I’m lonely. I’m really lonely. When I don’t have skiing, it’s hard.”

Vonn also discussed her life away from racing, including appearing in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and publishing a book in the offseason.

“I would prefer that people know me as being a skier, as being a very successful skier,” Vonn said. “Sometimes I feel like that line gets blurred, and I’m known for what I do outside of skiing.”

Such as dating Tiger Woods. Their nearly three-year relationship ended in spring 2015.

Even so, Vonn said she was “a little bit” surprised to not hear from Woods after breaking her right arm in a November training crash, which has kept her off snow for nearly two months.

“But I think he’s probably just focused on coming back,” Vonn said.

When Vonn does return to racing — she has said later this month, she hopes — eyes will be on her continued quest to break the World Cup career wins record of 86 held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark. Vonn, who averages about 10 wins per season when fully healthy, is at 76 wins.

“I can try to trick myself and pretend like it doesn’t mean everything to me, but it really does,” she said. “If I can break it, then I think that it solidifies me in the history of skiing. And that’s something that I want. I want people to remember my accomplishments, not that I was hurt all the time, but I won all the time.”

Lindsey Vonn, Julia Mancuso could return next week

ST. MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 08: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso and Lindsey Vonn during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's SuperG on December 08, 2012 in St. Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
AP
Associated PressJan 4, 2017, 2:58 PM EST

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Lindsey Vonn could make her World Cup return in Austria next week, two months after undergoing surgery on a broken arm.

The Alpine director of the U.S. ski team, Patrick Riml, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Vonn had resumed ski training in Colorado this week and that she planned to travel to Europe at the weekend.

“She had a couple of free runs yesterday,” Riml said. “Her coach Chris (Knight) is on the way to Colorado. They are planning on free skiing today and then decide on what’s possible, on what makes sense.”

A downhill and a combined event are scheduled for Altenmarkt-Zauchensee on Jan. 14-15, with more speed races coming up in Germany and Italy ahead of the Feb. 6-19 world championships in Switzerland.

“Maybe she needs more training, maybe she feels confident,” Riml said. “We are hoping that she comes back rather sooner than later, maybe it’s Altenmarkt, maybe it’s Garmisch, maybe it’s Cortina. It all depends on how things are going the next couple of days.”

The four-time overall champion, who broke her right arm in a crash while training in Colorado in November, hasn’t raced since fracturing her left knee during a super-G crash in Andorra in February 2016.

The knee injury hampered her preparation for the new season, and Vonn decided to sit out the opening giant slalom race in Austria in October in order to focus on speed races in Canada late November.

However, the training crash on Nov. 11 prevented her from competing again.

Speaking the day before a men’s World Cup slalom in Zagreb, Riml said: “Her time on snow in the whole prep period was very limited. We just have to see how her hand is feeling, how her whole body is feeling the next couple of days and then make the decision when it is the right time for her to come back.”

Another American standout, Julia Mancuso, was also planning her return to World Cup racing in January, probably in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, after sitting out last season following hip surgery.

Riml said Mancuso, a winner of nine medals at major championships, was set to join the American speed team for training sessions on the Turracher Hoehe pass in Austria this week.

“Then we’ll have to see how she is feeling. She didn’t have too many days on speed skis,” Riml said. “She’s going into the training runs in Zauchensee, and then we’ll decide whether it makes sense for her to compete or not.”

Ashton Eaton, Brianne Theisen-Eaton retiring at the right time, coach says

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2016, file photo, Canada's Brianne Theisen Eaton is greeted by husband Ashton Eaton, right, after the women's heptathlon 800-meter heat during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Two-time Olympic decathlon gold medalist Ashton Eaton and heptathlete Brianne Theisen-Eaton have announced their retirements, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in side-by-side essays on their website. Considered the first family of multi-events, the couple met at the University of Oregon as teenagers and married in July 2013. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
AP
By Nick ZaccardiJan 4, 2017, 2:38 PM EST

Back in November, Brianne Theisen-Eaton got a hold of her coach, Harry Marra, to arrange their first get-together since the Rio Olympics at their Oregon home.

“She said, why don’t you come over in a few days, and we’ll meet,” Marra recalled Wednesday. “She didn’t even say we’ve come to a decision. She just said, we’ll meet.”

Turns out, Theisen-Eaton and husband Ashton Eaton had come to a decision — to retire in the primes of their track and field careers, both at 28 years old.

In August, Theisen-Eaton earned her first Olympic medal in Rio (bronze in the heptathlon). Eaton became the third man to repeat as Olympic decathlon champion.

The Eatons have been guided by the venerable multi-events coach Marra since they were University of Oregon students in 2009.

Marra and the Eatons traditionally take September and October off to recuperate and then gather later in the fall for a “pre-planning meeting” to map out the early workouts for the upcoming season.

Marra knew this November’s meeting would be different, as Eaton had said in Rio that he was contemplating retirement.

Marra arrived at the Eatons’ home. They small talked. Then the coach cut to it.

What are your plans?

“They both stopped for a second, looked at me and said, coach, we’re done with track and field [competition],” Marra said. “I immediately interrupted them and said, that’s a fantastic decision.”

Before the meeting, Marra thought the Eatons would take one of four routes:

  1. Continue in earnest, through the 2017 World Championships, and then retire.
  2. Compete in the prestigious Hypo Meeting for multi-events in Götzis, Austria, in May, and then retire. (Eaton has never competed in Götzis, which he has said is a regret.)
  3. Compete in the 2017 season in individual events, but not the heptathlon or decathlon. Eaton did this in 2014, focusing on the 400m hurdles.
  4. Never compete again.

“They chose the one, I think, to be honest, is the best,” Marra said. “It’s a phenomenal decision, leaving on top, having accomplished everything they wanted to do.”

There is arguably no more grueling of a test in track and field — or the Olympics — than the heptathlon and decathlon. Two full days of competition in running, jumping and throwing to determine the world’s greatest athletes.

The Eatons will each turn 32 years old in 2020. The oldest Olympic decathlon and heptathlon medalists were 30 years old.

“Training for the decathlon and heptathlon is a bear,” Marra said. “You must give it all the respect in the world, more than 100 percent each day to be successful. And if you’re not in the mode to give it that, you’re not going to do very well.”

Marra said his most memorable times with the Eatons, separately, were the turning points in their careers.

In 2011, Eaton led the Daegu World Championships decathlon through six of 10 events. But he struggled in the pole vault and javelin and ended up barely hanging onto silver via a personal-best 1500m.

Marra remembered a talk with Eaton at the airport before they flew home from South Korea.

“Ashton said, coach, that will never happen again,” Marra said of the defeat. “Saying that, in that moment in time, I knew him enough that he was going to live up to that word.”

Eaton hasn’t lost a decathlon he has finished since, winning his last seven, including two world records.

In 2012, Theisen-Eaton made her Olympic debut and finished 10th in London while her then-fiance Eaton took gold. That fall, she found Marra in his office, walked in, closed the door and said something the coach will never forget.

“I’m not doing this stuff to get 10th anymore,” Marra recalled the Saskatchewan native saying. “We’ve got to make changes. I want to be on the podium.”

Theisen-Eaton hasn’t missed the podium in a heptathlon or pentathlon since, including two world outdoor championships silver medals, world indoor championships and Commonwealth Games gold medals and that bronze medal in Rio.

Theisen-Eaton ends her career without an Olympic title. When this was brought up, Marra reflected on watching her in the Olympic Stadium after the Rio heptathlon ended, hugging Eaton.

“I could just see it that she was satisfied,” Marra said. “Yes, the gold was the goal, but getting the Olympic medal, knowing she wanted to give 110 percent the last four years, I could sense that she was happy with it.”

Back to the November meeting. Marra, not knowing about the retirement decision, arrived at the Eatons’ place with a hand-written outline for the coming year.

“Save that coach,” said the Eatons, who are ones to document their journeys, having made a social media hashtag for their wedding (search #TheisenEatonWedding on Instagram). “We want that in our files.”

As for their futures, Marra will continue working with young athletes and coaches, but not on a day-to-day basis. He turns 70 in August.

Marra sees Eaton’s interests in electronics and education and Theisen-Eaton’s in nutrition, health and fitness. The Eatons enjoy traveling. They visited Kenya with World Vision and Mozambique with Right to Play in 2015.

“They both pretty much say we want to do something to help mankind,” Marra said. “We want to do some sort of work that we’re bettering the world.”

MORE: 17 Olympic sports events to watch in 2017