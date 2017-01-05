ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 18: Ashton Eaton of the United States celebrates winning gold overall after the Men's Decathlon 1500m on Day 13 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 18, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Ashton Eaton wants to be the first person on Mars

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 5, 2017, 2:45 PM EST

More: Track and Field

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2016, file photo, Canada's Brianne Theisen Eaton is greeted by husband Ashton Eaton, right, after the women's heptathlon 800-meter heat during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Two-time Olympic decathlon gold medalist Ashton Eaton and heptathlete Brianne Theisen-Eaton have announced their retirements, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in side-by-side essays on their website. Considered the first family of multi-events, the couple met at the University of Oregon as teenagers and married in July 2013. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Ashton Eaton, Brianne Theisen-Eaton retiring at the right time, coach says RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 18: Ashton Eaton of the United States embraces wife Brianne Theisen-Eaton after the Men's Decathlon 1500m and winning gold overall on Day 13 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 18, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Ashton Eaton, Brianne Theisen-Eaton retire Nick Symmonds Nick Symmonds to retire this year

Olympic decathlon champ Ashton Eaton‘s recent life changes included a retirement and an edit to his Twitter bio, which now partially reads, “I’m deciding what to do next. Being the 1st person on Mars would be cool.”

“That is a pretty serious idea and goal of mine,” Eaton said, according to ESPN.com, after he and wife Brianne Theisen-Eaton announced the end of their track and field careers Wednesday. “But I have to think about my family, my future, the family I might have one day with kids. And Brianne is not too thrilled about it. Because especially if you are on the first space ship, there is a good chance you won’t make it. Do I really want to put my family through that?”

Eaton’s Twitter bio also lists interests of education, transportation, infrastructure, architecture and energy.

“I would prefer he does those,” rather than Mars, Theisen-Eaton said Thursday. “I’m not a fan of going to Mars. He’s actually said, Bri, how cool would it be if we both went to Mars and had the first Martian? I was like, no, we’re not doing that. I’m the one who’s going to have a kid on Mars, and I’m not cool with that. So, not happening. I’m hoping that’s more of a joke than anything.”

Eaton’s fascination with the red planet is nothing new. In February, while in a New York hotel room, he found an online contest put on by a British group to design a map symbol for Mars.

“I sent in a hand sketch that, looking back on it, it was obviously really bad,” Eaton said Thursday. “Basically it was a space boot with an emblem.”

Eaton later blogged about his exploration desires for the British group. The winner’s design was a landing-craft symbol.

The Eatons are 28 years old. Time is running out if they want to go to Mars.

“I think it’s kind of like track,” Eaton said. “You’re close to making the Olympic team, but all of a sudden you get an injury. That can be something like a rocket going up and just completely blowing up. That’ll delay stuff a really long time. We’re going to put humans in this thing? The chance increases that people die. … All things going well, I think we’re always close.”

MORE: Eatons’ coach says they’re retiring at the right time

Kayla Harrison: Ronda Rousey should have handled comeback differently

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: Ronda Rousey exits the Octagon after her loss to Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Getty Images
1 Comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 5, 2017, 9:34 AM EST

More: Ronda Rousey

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Ronda Rousey to ‘take time to think about future’ ronda-rousey2 Dana White unsure if Ronda Rousey fights again Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Ronda Rousey pummeled by Amanda Nunes in UFC return

Olympic judo champion Kayla Harrison believes Ronda Rousey‘s comeback fight should have been an easier match rather than a title bout and that Rousey needs to take “a hard look” at the people around her.

“I think that she has a lot of people maybe around her who don’t necessarily have Ronda’s best interests at heart,” Harrison said in a TMZ interview published Wednesday. “I think she needs to take a good, hard look at that and maybe go back to the day-ones, maybe go back to her family, maybe go back to her original coaches who helped her be successful, and just look at that and say, ‘OK, these people I know really do care about me and what’s best for me as Ronda, not as a fighter, not as a money-making machine, not as an actress, not as a celebrity. But as Ronda.’”

Harrison said Rousey needs to do “soul-searching.”

Rousey, a 2008 Olympic judo bronze medalist, said in a statement following her 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes that she needed “to take some time to reflect and think about the future.”

Rousey’s timid effort against Nunes was certainly not what Harrison, her former judo training partner, predicted.

“I really expected her to come back with a vengeance and to come back bigger and better than ever,” said Harrison, who may make her MMA debut this year. “But I’m not with her now, so I don’t know what her training has been like. I don’t know where her head’s at. When I talked to her a couple of weeks ago, she seemed good about it, but I think really one thing I would have done differently is I wouldn’t have had her fight for the title right away, you know? She probably should have had a match before that match, just to get back into the swing of things.”

MORE: Dana White unsure if Ronda Rousey fights again

World’s top biathlete returns three months after childbirth

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 17: Gold medalist Darya Domracheva of Belarus celebrates during the flower ceremony for the Women's 12.5 km Mass Start during day ten of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Laura Cross-country Ski & Biathlon Center on February 17, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 5, 2017, 9:16 AM EST

More: Winter Olympics

ST. MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 08: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso and Lindsey Vonn during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's SuperG on December 08, 2012 in St. Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn, Julia Mancuso could return next week Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn sees embarrassment, but not for her, in bid to race against men MERIBEL, FRANCE - MARCH 19: (FRANCE OUT) Lindsey Vonn of the USA takes 1st place and wins the overall SuperG World Cup globe during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Women's Super G on March 19, 2015 in Meribel, France. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) 17 Olympic sports events to watch in 2017

Belarus’ Darya Domracheva, the only athlete to earn three individual gold medals in Sochi, returns to the biathlon World Cup this week for the first time since March 2015.

Domracheva, 30, missed the 2015-16 season due to mononucleosis and the start of this season due to pregnancy.

She and Norway’s Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time with 13 medals, announced April 5 that they were in a relationship and having a child.

The were married in the summer. Domracheva gave birth Oct. 1 to daughter Xenia.

Now she’s back competing in Oberhof, Germany, with World Cup events starting Friday.

The women’s biathlon scene has changed since Domracheva finished the 2014-15 season as World Cup overall champion and began her break.

This season’s World Cup leader is German Laura Dahlmeier, who didn’t finish in the top 10 in any of her five Sochi Olympic events and was eighth in the World Cup overall standings in Domracheva’s last season.

France’s Marie Dorin Habert earned medals in all six events at the 2016 World Championships, one season after finishing 15th in the World Cup overall standings.

MORE: 17 Olympic sports events to watch in 2017