SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 21: Anna Holmlund of Sweden looks on in the Freestyle Skiing Womens' Ski Cross Seeding on day 14 of the 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on February 21, 2014 in Sochi, Russia.
Getty Images

Ski cross champion’s condition improves, still unconscious

By Nick ZaccardiJan 9, 2017, 12:59 PM EST

Swedish skier Anna Holmlund‘s condition has improved since hitting her head in a Dec. 19 training crash, causing bleeding in her brain, and being put in a medically induced coma.

Holmlund was moved out of an intensive-care unit and now breathes without the help of a ventilator, but she hasn’t regained consciousness, according to the Swedish Ski Association on Monday.

Holmlund overcame pneumonia early on during her hospitalization. Her condition has stabilized. No new bleeding has been found in her brain, according to the ski federation.

Holmlund, a 29-year-old ski cross racer, took bronze at the Sochi Olympics and won the last two World Cup season titles.

Madison Kocian, Kyla Ross make history with NCAA gymnastics debuts

By Nick ZaccardiJan 9, 2017, 1:30 PM EST

UCLA freshmen Madison Kocian and Kyla Ross became the first U.S. Olympic female champions to compete in NCAA gymnastics on Saturday.

Kocian earned Rio gold in the team event and silver on uneven bars. Ross was part of the London Olympic champion team.

On Saturday, Kocian won the all-around (though only four gymnasts did all four events total) in a UCLA dual meet with Arkansas. Kocian and Ross were part of a three-way tie for the top uneven bars score.

Full results are here.

UCLA coach Valorie Kondos Field said the Pauley Pavilion crowd of 6,513 was the largest for the first meet of a season in program history.

Those watching included fellow Olympians Simone Biles and Danell Leyva, plus 2012 Olympic champion Jordyn Wieber, who is now a UCLA volunteer assistant coach.

Biles committed to compete for UCLA back in 2014, delaying her enrollment until after the Olympics, but then turned pro in 2015, giving up her NCAA eligibility.

No other U.S. Olympic gold-medal-winning female gymnasts competed collegiately, largely because most reached the Olympics before college and then turned professional, forfeiting NCAA eligibility.

Every member of the Magnificent Seven turned pro. As did 2004 Olympic champion Carly Patterson and 2008 Olympic champions Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson and every other member of the 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic women’s teams.

Many 2000, 2004 and 2008 U.S. Olympic female gymnasts who earned silver and bronze medals competed collegiately, some before earning their medals and some after.

Several men’s gold medalists competed collegiately before winning Olympic titles, most recently Barcelona 1992 high bar champion Trent Dimas.

Adam Rippon out of U.S. Figure Skating Championships

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 16: Third place finisher, Adam Rippon of the United States competes in the men's free skate program at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic -Day 2 at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex on September 16, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 9, 2017, 12:40 PM EST

Reigning U.S. champion Adam Rippon will miss next week’s national championships due to a broken left foot that will keep him out the rest of the season.

Rippon said he heard a crunch landing on his left foot in a warm-up Friday. An MRI revealed a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle that will keep him off the ice for eight to 12 weeks. He is wearing a boot but doesn’t expect to require surgery.

“This injury isn’t career-ending, and it’s very low on the spectrum of severity of injuries that people have come back from,” said Rippon, who won his first U.S. title last year at age 26. “I won’t take this lying down, which is, ironically, exactly what I’m doing right now.”

In Rippon’s absence, the overwhelming U.S. Championships favorite is Nathan Chen, who at 17 is trying to become the youngest U.S. men’s champion since Scott Allen in 1966.

Chen, a training partner of Rippon, took bronze at the Grand Prix Final in December, becoming the first U.S. man to earn a medal at that prestigious international event since 2009.

Rippon will now have to watch the world championships in March, hoping that the two U.S. men combine to have finishes of 13 or better. For example, a sixth- and seventh-place finish.

That would ensure three U.S. men’s spots at the PyeongChang Olympics. If the two U.S. men at worlds’ results are more than 13, the U.S. will only get two men in PyeongChang, making it significantly harder for Rippon (and every other U.S. man) to make the Olympic team next year.

“When I was sitting on the bench near the rink immediately after I broke my foot, my first thought was, like, this is my story, I will be at the Olympics,” Rippon said. “I am positive and optimistic because I refuse to give myself another option. I’ve always grown from situations others might see as a setback, and I don’t think that this will be any different. I’m going to grow. I’m going to push forward, and I’ll use this to be the best version of myself as an athlete 12 months from now.”

Rippon was the second-best U.S. skater in the fall and the No. 6 skater in the world overall. For the first time in eight senior seasons, Rippon earned medals in both of his Grand Prix starts and qualified for his first Grand Prix Final, where he finished sixth of six skaters.

The other top contenders to make the podium at the U.S. Championships include 2013 U.S. champion Max Aaron and 2015 U.S. champion Jason Brown.

The worlds team of two men will be announced after the U.S. Championships conclude Jan. 22.

MORE: Figure skating season broadcast schedule