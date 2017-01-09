ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Michael Phelps, Nicole Phelps
LeBron James, ‘just recognizing greatness,’ points to Michael Phelps after dunk

By Nick ZaccardiJan 9, 2017, 10:25 AM EST

Michael Phelps sat courtside for a Cavs-Suns game in Phoenix on Sunday, and his presence was not lost on LeBron James.

James reportedly pointed at Phelps after a dunk early in the fourth quarter of a 120-116 Cavs win. Video is here.

“I was just talking to people who were sitting around us, and they were like, ‘Did he just point at you, or is he pointing at me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really know,'” Phelps said, according to ESPN.

“Just recognizing greatness, that’s all that’s about,” James said, according to ESPN.

Phelps and wife Nicole reportedly met James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving for an Olympic reunion outside the locker room after the game.

Phelps and James shared U.S. Olympic teams in 2004, 2008 and 2012, and James made it out to the Olympic swimming venue multiple times. Phelps now lives in the Phoenix area.

“You built that relationship as Olympians so, it’s always fun to catch up with the boys and watch what they do,” Phelps said Sunday, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “Those guys are always at swim meets, so it’s enjoyable for me to come watch the boys.”

Phelps and James were rivals for year-end awards in 2016. James beat out Phelps for the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year and the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, after leading Cleveland to its first NBA title, despite skipping the Olympics for the first time.

James mentioned Phelps early in his speech at a Sports Illustrated awards show Dec. 12 in New York, where Phelps attended to receive a lifetime achievement award.

“Mike Phelps, we talk about you at the crib so much, man,” James said that night. “You are literally a fish. Literally. Like, I have no idea how you do what you do. You would definitely win the game that me and my boys play – let’s see who can stay under the water the longest and not come up. You’re not invited to that game, by the way.”

Beijing Olympic Ceremonies director to return for PyeongChang Closing Ceremony

Beijing Opening Ceremony
By Nick ZaccardiJan 9, 2017, 9:52 AM EST

Chinese film director Zhang Yimou, who directed the renowned 2008 Beijing Olympic Opening Ceremony, said he will have a role in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Closing Ceremony, according to Chinese media.

Zhang, 66, will direct the Beijing 2022 handover portion of the PyeongChang Closing Ceremony, according to the reports.

At every Closing Ceremony, the next Olympic (or Winter Olympic) host city gives a presentation that is somewhat of a preview of the next Games in four years. It lasts about 10 minutes.

Recall, the Rio Olympic Closing Ceremony included a Tokyo 2020 handover that had Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dressed as Super Mario.

In 2004, Zhang directed the Beijing handover portion of the Athens Closing Ceremony.

Kenenisa Bekele’s marathon world record quest resumes next week

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 25: Winner Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia crosses the finish line during the 43rd BMW Berlin Marathon on September 25, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images For BMW)
By Nick ZaccardiJan 9, 2017, 9:14 AM EST

Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele is entered in the Dubai Marathon on Jan. 20 and the London Marathon on April 23, in what appear to be his next two bids to break the 26.2-mile world record.

The London field is deeper, also including Rio Olympic marathon silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa of Ethiopia and 2015 New York City Marathon winner Stanley Biwott of Kenya.

Bekele, 34, padded his argument as the greatest runner of all time when he ran the second-fastest marathon ever, 2:03:03, to win Berlin on Sept. 25. He missed Kenyan Dennis Kimetto‘s record by six seconds.

“It was fantastic for me to get a personal best, but I’m still disappointed to have missed out on the world record,” Bekele said in a media statement Sunday. “I knew I had trained well and I knew what my strengths were. The Berlin race was fantastic, but I could see that I still had to make a couple of changes in my training.”

Bekele racked up world records and Olympic and world titles in the 5000m and 10,000m from 2004 to 2009. He had done little of note since, debuted in the marathon in 2014 and was controversially left off Ethiopia’s Olympic team for Rio.

Bekele’s resurgence came four months ago in Berlin, known as the world’s fastest record-eligible course, and now he goes into 2017 as one of the world’s top two marathoners.

The other is Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, who is not expected to run a record-eligible spring marathon as he is part of Nike’s sub-two-hour marathon project.

If Bekele breaks the marathon world record, he becomes unquestionably the greatest distance runner of all time (he arguably already is), which would beg the debate over the greatest runner of all time, with his chief rival in that conversation being Usain Bolt.

Bekele’s best shot at the world record this year may come in Dubai next week.

Dubai and London have similar amounts of the fastest marathon times ever, despite Dubai’s disadvantage of not being a World Marathon Major that attracts more of the world’s fastest runners.

World record: 2:02:57 (Kimetto, Berlin 2014)
London Marathon course record: 2:03:05 (Kipchoge, 2016)
Dubai Marathon course record: 2:04:23 (Ayele Abshero, 2012)

If Bekele runs the Berlin Marathon again in September, that would give him the greatest chance of breaking the world record. Berlin appears unlikely if Bekele races at the world track and field championships in August, which he said he will do if he is selected by the Ethiopian federation, according to the IAAF.

Bekele attempted the Dubai-London double in 2015. He dropped out of Dubai around the 19-mile mark due to injury and withdrew before the London Marathon due to an Achilles tendon injury. Bekele wouldn’t run another marathon until London the following year.

The only marathon star whose spring plans haven’t been announced is Kenyan Wilson Kipsang, the only person to break 2:04 three times.

MORE: Boston Marathon field includes 5 of 6 U.S. marathoners from Rio