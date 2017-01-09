ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
ST PAUL, MN - JANUARY 23: Polina Edmunds competes in the Ladies' Free Skate at the 2016 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championship on January 23, 2016 at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Polina Edmunds to miss U.S. Figure Skating Championships

By Nick ZaccardiJan 9, 2017, 12:21 PM EST

Olympian Polina Edmunds is out of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships next week due to a bone bruise in her right foot that has kept her out of competition for nearly one year.

Edmunds, the youngest U.S. competitor across all sports at the Sochi Olympics at age 15, is not expected to compete again until next season.

“We want to make sure all the red flags [with my foot] are gone for next season,” Edmunds said last month. “It’s really important for next season because it’s an Olympic season. Everything that we’re doing is fully focused on the 2018 season.”

Her absence from nationals will certainly be felt.

Edmunds finished second, fourth and second the last three years, making the Olympic or world championships teams each time. She placed ninth in Sochi and eighth at the 2014 and 2015 Worlds and skipped the 2016 Worlds due to the bone bruise.

Three U.S. women will be named to this year’s world championships team after nationals, likely the top three finishers in Kansas City next week.

The two most recent U.S. champions, Ashley Wagner and Gracie Gold, are favorites, though Gold had a disastrous autumn and Wagner struggled in her last competition.

Also in the mix is 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu, the only other skater in the field with Olympic or world championships experience. Mariah Bell, who finished second to Wagner at Skate America in October, is also a contender.

By Nick ZaccardiJan 9, 2017, 1:30 PM EST

UCLA freshmen Madison Kocian and Kyla Ross became the first U.S. Olympic female champions to compete in NCAA gymnastics on Saturday.

Kocian earned Rio gold in the team event and silver on uneven bars. Ross was part of the London Olympic champion team.

On Saturday, Kocian won the all-around (though only four gymnasts did all four events total) in a UCLA dual meet with Arkansas. Kocian and Ross were part of a three-way tie for the top uneven bars score.

Full results are here.

UCLA coach Valorie Kondos Field said the Pauley Pavilion crowd of 6,513 was the largest for the first meet of a season in program history.

Those watching included fellow Olympians Simone Biles and Danell Leyva, plus 2012 Olympic champion Jordyn Wieber, who is now a UCLA volunteer assistant coach.

Biles committed to compete for UCLA back in 2014, delaying her enrollment until after the Olympics, but then turned pro in 2015, giving up her NCAA eligibility.

No other U.S. Olympic gold-medal-winning female gymnasts competed collegiately, largely because most reached the Olympics before college and then turned professional, forfeiting NCAA eligibility.

Every member of the Magnificent Seven turned pro. As did 2004 Olympic champion Carly Patterson and 2008 Olympic champions Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson and every other member of the 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic women’s teams.

Many 2000, 2004 and 2008 U.S. Olympic female gymnasts who earned silver and bronze medals competed collegiately, some before earning their medals and some after.

Several men’s gold medalists competed collegiately before winning Olympic titles, most recently Barcelona 1992 high bar champion Trent Dimas.

Ski cross champion’s condition improves, still unconscious

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 21: Anna Holmlund of Sweden looks on in the Freestyle Skiing Womens' Ski Cross Seeding on day 14 of the 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on February 21, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 9, 2017, 12:59 PM EST

Swedish skier Anna Holmlund‘s condition has improved since hitting her head in a Dec. 19 training crash, causing bleeding in her brain, and being put in a medically induced coma.

Holmlund was moved out of an intensive-care unit and now breathes without the help of a ventilator, but she hasn’t regained consciousness, according to the Swedish Ski Association on Monday.

Holmlund overcame pneumonia early on during her hospitalization. Her condition has stabilized. No new bleeding has been found in her brain, according to the ski federation.

Holmlund, a 29-year-old ski cross racer, took bronze at the Sochi Olympics and won the last two World Cup season titles.

