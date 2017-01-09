ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Aly Raisman, Simone Biles
Getty Images

Simone Biles, more Olympians attend Golden Globe Awards (photos)

Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkJan 9, 2017, 11:24 AM EST

A bevy of Olympic champions, headlined by Simone Biles, attended the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night.

The list of Olympians on hand covered three sports and three countries:

Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Aly Raisman, Gymnastics
Madison Kocian, Gymnastics
Danell Leyva, Gymnastics
Nadia Comaneci, Gymnastics
Bart Conner, Gymnastics
Conor Dwyer, Swimming
Haley Anderson, Swimming
Ashton Eaton, Track and Field
Brianne Theisen-Eaton, Track and Field

Images via Getty and AP:

MORE: How Adria Biles dealt with Brazilians mistaking her for Simone

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Gymnast Danell J. Leyva, Bart Conner, Nadia Comaneci, gymnast Aly Raisman, Ashton Eaton, Brianne Theisen-Eaton, Simone Biles, swimmer Conor Dwyer, gymnast Madison Kocian, a guest and football player Colton Underwood attend HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Gymnast Danell J. Leyva, football player Colton Underwood, gymnast Simone Biles and gymnast Aly Raisman attend HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at Circa 55 Restaurant on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images)

Aly Raisman, from left, Simone Biles and Madison Kocian arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Swimmer Conor Dwyer and gymnast Simone Biles attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Madison Kocian, Kyla Ross make history with NCAA gymnastics debuts

Madison Kocian, Jordyn Wieber
UCLA
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 9, 2017, 1:30 PM EST

More: Gymnastics

Aly Raisman, Simone Biles Simone Biles, more Olympians attend Golden Globe Awards (photos) Magnificent Seven gymnastics Watch Olympic Channel documentary on 1996 Atlanta Games legacy FILE - In this Aug. 11,2 016 file photo, United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Briles was selected as the AP Female Athlete of the Year, on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, FIle_ Simone Biles named AP Female Athlete of the Year

UCLA freshmen Madison Kocian and Kyla Ross became the first U.S. Olympic female champions to compete in NCAA gymnastics on Saturday.

Kocian earned Rio gold in the team event and silver on uneven bars. Ross was part of the London Olympic champion team.

On Saturday, Kocian won the all-around (though only four gymnasts did all four events total) in a UCLA dual meet with Arkansas. Kocian and Ross were part of a three-way tie for the top uneven bars score.

Full results are here.

UCLA coach Valorie Kondos Field said the Pauley Pavilion crowd of 6,513 was the largest for the first meet of a season in program history.

Those watching included fellow Olympians Simone Biles and Danell Leyva, plus 2012 Olympic champion Jordyn Wieber, who is now a UCLA volunteer assistant coach.

Biles committed to compete for UCLA back in 2014, delaying her enrollment until after the Olympics, but then turned pro in 2015, giving up her NCAA eligibility.

No other U.S. Olympic gold-medal-winning female gymnasts competed collegiately, largely because most reached the Olympics before college and then turned professional, forfeiting NCAA eligibility.

Every member of the Magnificent Seven turned pro. As did 2004 Olympic champion Carly Patterson and 2008 Olympic champions Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson and every other member of the 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic women’s teams.

Many 2000, 2004 and 2008 U.S. Olympic female gymnasts who earned silver and bronze medals competed collegiately, some before earning their medals and some after.

Several men’s gold medalists competed collegiately before winning Olympic titles, most recently Barcelona 1992 high bar champion Trent Dimas.

MORE: When will Simone Biles return?

Ski cross champion’s condition improves, still unconscious

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 21: Anna Holmlund of Sweden looks on in the Freestyle Skiing Womens' Ski Cross Seeding on day 14 of the 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on February 21, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 9, 2017, 12:59 PM EST

Swedish skier Anna Holmlund‘s condition has improved since hitting her head in a Dec. 19 training crash, causing bleeding in her brain, and being put in a medically induced coma.

Holmlund was moved out of an intensive-care unit and now breathes without the help of a ventilator, but she hasn’t regained consciousness, according to the Swedish Ski Association on Monday.

Holmlund overcame pneumonia early on during her hospitalization. Her condition has stabilized. No new bleeding has been found in her brain, according to the ski federation.

Holmlund, a 29-year-old ski cross racer, took bronze at the Sochi Olympics and won the last two World Cup season titles.

MORE: Bode Miller’s ‘dream of returning’ this season ‘quashed’