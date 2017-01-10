Gregor Schlierenzauer returns to ski jumping

Austrian Gregor Schlierenzauer, the most decorated ski jumper in World Cup history, will return to competition this weekend after a year break.
Schlierenzauer announced on his 26th birthday last January that he would take an indefinite break from the sport.
“I want out of the spotlight,” Schlierenzauer said then, according to an International Ski Federation (FIS) translation. “Right now I simply don’t know what the future brings, I want to spark the passion again and become clear about how my way shall continue without any pressure.”
Then in March, Schlierenzauer suffered a torn ACL while skiing recreationally in Canada.
Schlierenzauer owns rock-star status in Austria, where he’s been known by a nickname — “Schlieri” — since he was a teen.
He owns a record 53 World Cup victories and individual gold or silver medals at each of the last four world championships. But he has not performed as well at the Olympics, picking up two bronze medals in 2010 and no medals in 2014. He also earned team gold in 2010 and silver in 2014.
Schlierenzauer’s last World Cup win was Dec. 6, 2014.
The new ski jumping stars are Poland’s Kamil Stoch — who swept the normal and large hill events in Sochi and just won his first Four Hills Tournament title — German Severin Freund and Slovenian brothers Domen and Peter Prevc.
MORE: Austrian ski jumper partially paralyzed after crash
Simone Biles and Aly Raisman will become the latest Olympians to appear in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.
“I am thrilled to include the gold medal-winning, U.S. women’s gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles in this year’s Swimsuit issue,” magazine editor MJ Day said on the magazine’s website. “Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today. Women that are not only elite athletes, that are captivating and impressive in their own professional accomplishments.”
In recent years, Olympians Natalie Coughlin, Alex Morgan, Ronda Rousey, Lindsey Vonn and Caroline Wozniacki appeared in the issue that is normally published in February.
In 2012, Olympians Rafael Nadal, Chris Paul and Michael Phelps posed with female model Bar Refaeli in the issue.
Raisman also appeared in ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue in 2015.
PHOTOS: Three members of Final Five at Golden Globes
All of the U.S. Olympic beach volleyball players from Rio are signed up for the 2017 season opener next month, but half of the pairs have split up.
Following Jake Gibb and Casey Patterson‘s parting, Lauren Fendrick and Brooke Sweat are also with new partners for an FIVB World Tour event in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The full entry lists are here.
Fendrick signed up with Sara Hughes, a USC senior who has played in four career FIVB World Tour events. Sweat is with veteran Summer Ross.
In Rio, Fendrick and Sweat became the first U.S. women to go winless at an Olympics, dropping all three of their group-play matches. In three seasons together from 2014-16, they reached nine quarterfinals on the FIVB World Tour, plus at the 2015 World Championships, but never a semifinal.
The top U.S. beach teams — Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross and Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena — are among the favorites in Fort Lauderdale.
The men’s field is led by Olympic gold and silver medalists Alison and Bruno of Brazil and Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai of Italy.
Missing are Olympic bronze medalists Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen of the Netherlands. Brazil’s No. 2 team of Pedro and Evandro split and are entered with new partners.
On the women’s side, Walsh Jennings and Ross are the only Olympic medalists slated to play together in Fort Lauderdale. Rio gold medalist Laura Ludwig of Germany is out due to shoulder surgery, so Kira Walkenhorst is with a substitute partner.
The Brazilian silver medalists Agatha and Barbara split after Rio and are entered in Fort Lauderdale with new partners.
MORE: Change of plans for April Ross in 2017