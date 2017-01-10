ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
FALUN, SWEDEN - FEBRUARY 26: Silver medallist Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria celebrates after the Men's HS134 Large Hill Ski Jumping Final during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships at the Lugnet venue on February 26, 2015 in Falun, Sweden. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Gregor Schlierenzauer returns to ski jumping

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 10, 2017, 9:34 AM EST

More: Winter Olympics

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 21: Anna Holmlund of Sweden looks on in the Freestyle Skiing Womens' Ski Cross Seeding on day 14 of the 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on February 21, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Ski cross champion’s condition improves, still unconscious SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 16: Third place finisher, Adam Rippon of the United States competes in the men's free skate program at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic -Day 2 at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex on September 16, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images) Adam Rippon out of U.S. Figure Skating Championships ST PAUL, MN - JANUARY 23: Polina Edmunds competes in the Ladies' Free Skate at the 2016 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championship on January 23, 2016 at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Polina Edmunds to miss U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Austrian Gregor Schlierenzauer, the most decorated ski jumper in World Cup history, will return to competition this weekend after a year break.

Schlierenzauer announced on his 26th birthday last January that he would take an indefinite break from the sport.

“I want out of the spotlight,” Schlierenzauer said then, according to an International Ski Federation (FIS) translation. “Right now I simply don’t know what the future brings, I want to spark the passion again and become clear about how my way shall continue without any pressure.”

Then in March, Schlierenzauer suffered a torn ACL while skiing recreationally in Canada.

Schlierenzauer owns rock-star status in Austria, where he’s been known by a nickname — “Schlieri” — since he was a teen.

He owns a record 53 World Cup victories and individual gold or silver medals at each of the last four world championships. But he has not performed as well at the Olympics, picking up two bronze medals in 2010 and no medals in 2014. He also earned team gold in 2010 and silver in 2014.

Schlierenzauer’s last World Cup win was Dec. 6, 2014.

The new ski jumping stars are Poland’s Kamil Stoch — who swept the normal and large hill events in Sochi and just won his first Four Hills Tournament title — German Severin Freund and Slovenian brothers Domen and Peter Prevc.

MORE: Austrian ski jumper partially paralyzed after crash

Simone Biles, Aly Raisman part of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16: Silver medalist Alexandra Raisman (L) and gold medalist Simone Biles (R) of the United States pose for photographs on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women's Floor on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkJan 10, 2017, 12:26 PM EST

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman will become the latest Olympians to appear in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

“I am thrilled to include the gold medal-winning, U.S. women’s gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles in this year’s Swimsuit issue,” magazine editor MJ Day said on the magazine’s website. “Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today. Women that are not only elite athletes, that are captivating and impressive in their own professional accomplishments.”

In recent years, Olympians Natalie Coughlin, Alex MorganRonda RouseyLindsey Vonn and Caroline Wozniacki appeared in the issue that is normally published in February.

In 2012, Olympians Rafael NadalChris Paul and Michael Phelps posed with female model Bar Refaeli in the issue.

Raisman also appeared in ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue in 2015.

PHOTOS: Three members of Final Five at Golden Globes

U.S. beach volleyball Olympians open season with new partners

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 11: Lauren Fendrick and Brooke Sweat of United States react playing against Ekaterina Birlova and Evgenia Ukolova of Russia during the Beach Volleyball - Women's Preliminary - Pool A, Match 25 on Day 6 of the Rio 2016 Olympics at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 10, 2017, 11:42 AM EST

More: Beach Volleyball

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 17: Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross of the United States celebrate a point during the Beach Volleyball Women's Bronze medal match against Larissa Franca Maestrini and Talita Rocha of Brazil on day 12 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 17, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) April Ross changes plans for 2017 FIVB LA traffic ends U.S. Olympic beach volleyball partnership FIVB Kerri Walsh Jennings ponders future with April Ross starting a family

All of the U.S. Olympic beach volleyball players from Rio are signed up for the 2017 season opener next month, but half of the pairs have split up.

Following Jake Gibb and Casey Patterson‘s partingLauren Fendrick and Brooke Sweat are also with new partners for an FIVB World Tour event in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The full entry lists are here.

Fendrick signed up with Sara Hughes, a USC senior who has played in four career FIVB World Tour events. Sweat is with veteran Summer Ross.

In Rio, Fendrick and Sweat became the first U.S. women to go winless at an Olympics, dropping all three of their group-play matches. In three seasons together from 2014-16, they reached nine quarterfinals on the FIVB World Tour, plus at the 2015 World Championships, but never a semifinal.

The top U.S. beach teams — Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross and Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena — are among the favorites in Fort Lauderdale.

The men’s field is led by Olympic gold and silver medalists Alison and Bruno of Brazil and Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai of Italy.

Missing are Olympic bronze medalists Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen of the Netherlands. Brazil’s No. 2 team of Pedro and Evandro split and are entered with new partners.

On the women’s side, Walsh Jennings and Ross are the only Olympic medalists slated to play together in Fort Lauderdale. Rio gold medalist Laura Ludwig of Germany is out due to shoulder surgery, so Kira Walkenhorst is with a substitute partner.

The Brazilian silver medalists Agatha and Barbara split after Rio and are entered in Fort Lauderdale with new partners.

MORE: Change of plans for April Ross in 2017