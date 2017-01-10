No U.S. goalies on NHL All-Star teams one year before Olympics

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No U.S. goalies were selected for the NHL All-Star Game for the first time since 2004, but that shouldn’t significantly heighten concern for the PyeongChang Olympics (assuming the NHL participates).

The NHL All-Star rosters are here, including eight goalies (two per division).

Arguably the top three U.S. goalies are all out with significant injuries.

Jonathan Quick, who played the lion’s share of the minutes at the 2014 Olympics and 2016 World Cup of Hockey, suffered a groin injury in the Los Angeles Kings’ season opener on Oct. 12, hasn’t played since and is expected to be out at least another month.

Ben Bishop and Jimmy Howard suffered lower-body injuries in the same game Dec. 20 and haven’t played since.

Bishop, the U.S. No. 2 at the World Cup, was a Vezina Trophy finalist two of the last three seasons.

Howard, a 2014 Olympian, ranked in the top three in the league in goals-against average and save percentage for the first two months of the season.

However, healthy, primary U.S. goalies are not particularly excelling.

Among goalies with more than 20 games played this season, no Americans rank in the top 10 in the NHL in goals-against average or save percentage.

MORE: NHLPA head more optimistic than ever about 2018 Olympics