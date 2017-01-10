ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 22: Ryan Miller #39 of the United States warms up before the Men's Ice Hockey Bronze Medal Game against Finland on Day 15 of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at Bolshoy Ice Dome on February 22, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Getty Images

No U.S. goalies on NHL All-Star teams one year before Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiJan 10, 2017, 2:31 PM EST

No U.S. goalies were selected for the NHL All-Star Game for the first time since 2004, but that shouldn’t significantly heighten concern for the PyeongChang Olympics (assuming the NHL participates).

The NHL All-Star rosters are here, including eight goalies (two per division).

Arguably the top three U.S. goalies are all out with significant injuries.

Jonathan Quick, who played the lion’s share of the minutes at the 2014 Olympics and 2016 World Cup of Hockey, suffered a groin injury in the Los Angeles Kings’ season opener on Oct. 12, hasn’t played since and is expected to be out at least another month.

Ben Bishop and Jimmy Howard suffered lower-body injuries in the same game Dec. 20 and haven’t played since.

Bishop, the U.S. No. 2 at the World Cup, was a Vezina Trophy finalist two of the last three seasons.

Howard, a 2014 Olympian, ranked in the top three in the league in goals-against average and save percentage for the first two months of the season.

However, healthy, primary U.S. goalies are not particularly excelling.

Among goalies with more than 20 games played this season, no Americans rank in the top 10 in the NHL in goals-against average or save percentage.

U.S. rugby Olympian Jillion Potter faces cancer again

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 06: Jillion Potter of the United States runs with the ball during a Women's Pool A rugby match between the United States and Colombia on Day 1 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Deodoro Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 10, 2017, 4:20 PM EST

Jillion Potter beat cancer to make the first U.S. Olympic women’s rugby team. She’s out to beat it again.

Potter, 30, has been diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma for the second time in two and a half years.

“Jillion has been more than just an ambassador for USA Rugby and the global game,” USA Rugby CEO Dan Payne said in a press release. “As we all know, she’s brave; a courageous teammate in and out of rugby and an inspiration to all. This latest development, though heartbreaking, is an opportunity for the community to again stand behind one of our own as she fights cancer a second time. Like she plays on the field, Jillion will give her all, and we will be there with her every step of the way.”

Potter is accepting financial assistance through this website as she seeks treatment.

Potter’s first cancer fight was inspirational.

She was diagnosed in September 2014, returned to training in April 2015, after 18 weeks of chemotherapy and two months of radiation, and was U.S. captain for the first event of the 2015-16 World Series in Dubai in December 2015.

She made the first U.S. Olympic women’s rugby squad, a sevens team made up of 12 players. The U.S. finished fifth in Rio. In group play, the Americans tied eventual gold medalist Australia, which did not lose a game en route to the title.

Another Rio Olympic venue struggling to find a use

FILE - This April 6, 2016, file photo, shows a view of Deodoro Olympic Park canoe slalom circuit, center, and BMX circuit, right, during a flight on an army helicopter in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, April 6, 2016. Almost five months after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics ended, the venue is struggling to find a use. Rio de Janeiro's city hall confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, that the Deodoro Olympic Park, which was to be used as a park and recreation area after the games, has been closed. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
AP
Associated PressJan 10, 2017, 4:01 PM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Almost five months after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics ended, another venue is struggling to find a use.

Rio de Janeiro’s city hall said Tuesday that the Deodoro Olympic Park, which was to be used as a park and recreation area after the Games, has been closed.

Deodoro was the second-largest venue cluster during the Olympics and is located in Rio’s impoverished north, far from the famous Copacabana and Ipanema beaches. It held events that included equestrian, rugby and field hockey.

“Measures are being taken to ensure that the space is reopened as soon as possible,” the city said in a statement to The Associated Press. It did not say when that might happen. It said a contract had been terminated at the end of the year with a company operating the park.

Rio’s new Mayor Marcelo Crivella took over on Jan. 1, replacing Eduardo Paes who served his two-term limit and was credited as the driving force behind the Games by the International Olympic Committee.

The park’s main attraction is a public swimming area, which is now unavailable — at a time when temperatures in the South American summer in Rio soar daily to 35C (95F).

In another setback, Rio de Janeiro last month handed over responsibility to the federal government for sports venues in the main Olympic Park after a bid to auction them failed.

Officials said only one bidder participated, and failed to provide required assurances for a 25-year concession.

Brazil’s Sports Minister Leonardo Picciani said at the time that the federal government would operate the two arenas, the velodrome, and the tennis stadium.

A $20-million golf course built for the Olympics is also struggling to find players and funds to take care of upkeep.

The state of Rio de Janeiro has declared a “financial calamity” and is several months behind in paying teachers and public employees. The country itself is in the deepest recession in decades, with unemployment at 12 percent.

This stands in stark relief to the $10-12 billion Brazil spent to organize the Olympics. It spent a similar amount organizing the 2014 World Cup.

