RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 11: Lauren Fendrick and Brooke Sweat of United States react playing against Ekaterina Birlova and Evgenia Ukolova of Russia during the Beach Volleyball - Women's Preliminary - Pool A, Match 25 on Day 6 of the Rio 2016 Olympics at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
U.S. beach volleyball Olympians open season with new partners

By Nick ZaccardiJan 10, 2017, 11:42 AM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 17: Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross of the United States celebrate a point during the Beach Volleyball Women's Bronze medal match against Larissa Franca Maestrini and Talita Rocha of Brazil on day 12 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 17, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

All of the U.S. Olympic beach volleyball players from Rio are signed up for the 2017 season opener next month, but half of the pairs have split up.

Following Jake Gibb and Casey Patterson‘s partingLauren Fendrick and Brooke Sweat are also with new partners for an FIVB World Tour event in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The full entry lists are here.

Fendrick signed up with Sara Hughes, a USC senior who has played in four career FIVB World Tour events. Sweat is with veteran Summer Ross.

In Rio, Fendrick and Sweat became the first U.S. women to go winless at an Olympics, dropping all three of their group-play matches. In three seasons together from 2014-16, they reached nine quarterfinals on the FIVB World Tour, plus at the 2015 World Championships, but never a semifinal.

The top U.S. beach teams — Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross and Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena — are among the favorites in Fort Lauderdale.

The men’s field is led by Olympic gold and silver medalists Alison and Bruno of Brazil and Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai of Italy.

Missing are Olympic bronze medalists Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen of the Netherlands. Brazil’s No. 2 team of Pedro and Evandro split and are entered with new partners.

On the women’s side, Walsh Jennings and Ross are the only Olympic medalists slated to play together in Fort Lauderdale. Rio gold medalist Laura Ludwig of Germany is out due to shoulder surgery, so Kira Walkenhorst is with a substitute partner.

The Brazilian silver medalists Agatha and Barbara split after Rio and are entered in Fort Lauderdale with new partners.

Simone Biles, Aly Raisman part of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16: Silver medalist Alexandra Raisman (L) and gold medalist Simone Biles (R) of the United States pose for photographs on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women's Floor on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
By OlympicTalkJan 10, 2017, 12:26 PM EST

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman will become the latest Olympians to appear in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

“I am thrilled to include the gold medal-winning, U.S. women’s gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles in this year’s Swimsuit issue,” magazine editor MJ Day said on the magazine’s website. “Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today. Women that are not only elite athletes, that are captivating and impressive in their own professional accomplishments.”

In recent years, Olympians Natalie Coughlin, Alex MorganRonda RouseyLindsey Vonn and Caroline Wozniacki appeared in the issue that is normally published in February.

In 2012, Olympians Rafael NadalChris Paul and Michael Phelps posed with female model Bar Refaeli in the issue.

Raisman also appeared in ESPN the Magazine’s Body Issue in 2015.

Rory McIlroy: I probably won’t play at Tokyo Olympics

Rory McIlroy
By Nick ZaccardiJan 10, 2017, 10:24 AM EST

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 20: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 9th hole during day four of the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 20, 2016 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) Rory McIlroy ‘resents’ the Olympics RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 09: Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and Bubba Watson of the United States walk down a fairway with Gil Hanse during a practice round on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Olympic Golf Course on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) 2020 Olympic golf may include more than individual event, Tim Finchem says Rory McIlroy, Billy Rory McIlroy asked by 9-year-old about Olympic excuse (video)

Rory McIlroy said he will likely skip the Tokyo Olympics because he can’t compete under Northern Ireland’s flag, which is not surprising given his recent comments about his Olympic golf situation.

“More likely than not, I won’t be going to the Games in 2020, just because of my personal feeling towards not the Olympic Games, the Olympic Games are great, and I think golf included in the Olympic Games, it’s fantastic, but just for me it’s something that I just don’t want to get into,” McIlroy said in a BBC interview published Tuesday. “That’s a personal choice, and hopefully people respect that decision.”

The BBC interview was published two days after McIlroy’s comments about resenting the Olympics were published by the Irish Independent.

The world No. 2 golfer said he didn’t like being put in an uncomfortable position of having to choose between representing two flags with which he feels no connection, according to the newspaper.

When golf was readded to the Olympics for the Rio Games, McIlroy knew that if he was going to play, he couldn’t represent his native Northern Ireland, which does not field an Olympic team separate from Great Britain. So he had to choose between Great Britain and Ireland and in 2014 picked the latter, which he had previously represented at the World Cup of Golf in 2009 and 2011.

Then, less than two months before the Rio Olympics, McIlroy announced he would skip the Olympics due to Zika virus concerns.

In the months that followed, McIlroy hinted that other reasons went into his decision, perhaps primarily — that he didn’t consider Olympic golf that prestigious. Or because of the politics concerning which country he would represent.

The latest BBC interview suggests national representation is the biggest roadblock. Maybe the only one.

“A decision that I fought with myself for so many years,” McIlroy said in the BBC interview. “Just for me, I’m a very conflicted person, and not a lot of people understand that, maybe.”

Tokyo 2020 might be McIlroy’s last shot at the Olympics, as golf isn’t guaranteed a place in the Olympic program beyond that.

MORE: Tim Finchem eyes Olympic golf change in 2020