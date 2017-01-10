ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Anti-doping leaders call for blanket Russia sports ban

Associated PressJan 10, 2017, 8:34 PM EST

A global group of anti-doping leaders is calling for Russian teams to be excluded from international competitions while establishing a process to allow individuals from the country to compete if they can prove they have taken part in effective anti-doping programs elsewhere.

Leaders from 19 national anti-doping organizations, including those in the United States, Britain and Sweden, held a summit this week and released their recommendations Tuesday.

They also call for removal of major international competitions from Russia, a process that already has begun in the wake of Part 2 of the McLaren doping report, which was released last month.

The McLaren report detailed state involvement in a widespread doping conspiracy that touched almost every corner of international sports. The details included a cover-up involving 12 medalists from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Since the report, track’s governing body, the IAAF, has set out guidelines under which Russians can compete as independent athletes if they can prove they’ve been subject to anti-doping regimens outside their own country.

The National Anti-Doping Organizations leaders recommend the same sort of process for all sports.

In a statement, the leaders said, “It is imperative that those responsible for Russia’s state-supported system are held accountable.”

FLACHAU, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 10: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on January 10, 2017 in Flachau, Austria
By Nick ZaccardiJan 10, 2017, 6:42 PM EST

Mikaela Shiffrin couldn’t overcome a slow (by her standards) first run and tied for third in a World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday night.

The youngest Olympic slalom champion was .78 of a second shy of Swedish winner Frida Hansdotter after two runs. Shiffrin won five of the first six World Cup slaloms this season going into Tuesday.

Shiffrin was in fifth place after the first run in Flachau, 1.38 seconds behind Hansdotter, then had the fastest second run by one tenth.

“I just didn’t ski fast enough,” Shiffrin said after her first run. “And that’s pretty much it.”

RACE RESULTS | RUN 2 REPLAY

Olympic champions Lindsey Vonn and Julia Mancuso could race for the first time this season at the next World Cup stop in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, this weekend, starting with a downhill training run Thursday.

Vonn, coming back from a broken arm suffered in a Nov. 11 training crash, last raced Feb. 28. Mancuso, who had November 2015 hip surgery, last raced March 7, 2015.

NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will live stream racing Saturday (downhill) and Sunday (super combined) mornings. Shiffrin said she definitely won’t be racing the downhill but may do the super combined, which is one super-G run and one slalom run.

On Tuesday, Shiffrin moved 365 points ahead in the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in the sport, through 19 of a scheduled 37 races.

That lead, which is comfortable now, will be cut into significantly before February’s world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and leading into the season-ending World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colo., in March.

That’s because the early season was weighed heavily with Shiffrin’s best events — slalom and giant slalom. Speed races of downhill and super-G make up the majority of the remaining schedule.

Defending World Cup overall champion Lara Gut is stronger in speed events and is the main threat to Shiffrin’s lead over the next two months. The Swiss Gut is in second place in the standings but arguably still the favorite for the overall title.

“One of my big goals that I want to accomplish is the overall,” Shiffrin, who could become the third U.S. woman to take the biggest annual prize in ski racing (Tamara McKinney, Vonn), said after her previous race Sunday, a slalom victory. “And I don’t know if it happens this year, but eventually that will be a big goal. … Right now, my focus is more world championships, but, eventually it will be more overall, probably.”

U.S. rugby Olympian Jillion Potter faces cancer again

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 06: Jillion Potter of the United States runs with the ball during a Women's Pool A rugby match between the United States and Colombia on Day 1 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Deodoro Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
By Nick ZaccardiJan 10, 2017, 4:20 PM EST

Jillion Potter beat cancer to make the first U.S. Olympic women’s rugby team. She’s out to beat it again.

Potter, 30, has been diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma for the second time in two and a half years.

“Jillion has been more than just an ambassador for USA Rugby and the global game,” USA Rugby CEO Dan Payne said in a press release. “As we all know, she’s brave; a courageous teammate in and out of rugby and an inspiration to all. This latest development, though heartbreaking, is an opportunity for the community to again stand behind one of our own as she fights cancer a second time. Like she plays on the field, Jillion will give her all, and we will be there with her every step of the way.”

Potter is accepting financial assistance through this website as she seeks treatment.

Potter’s first cancer fight was inspirational.

She was diagnosed in September 2014, returned to training in April 2015, after 18 weeks of chemotherapy and two months of radiation, and was U.S. captain for the first event of the 2015-16 World Series in Dubai in December 2015.

She made the first U.S. Olympic women’s rugby squad, a sevens team made up of 12 players. The U.S. finished fifth in Rio. In group play, the Americans tied eventual gold medalist Australia, which did not lose a game en route to the title.

