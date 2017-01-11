ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12: David Plummer of the United States competes in the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay heat on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Swimmer David Plummer retires after 2 medals in Rio

By Nick ZaccardiJan 11, 2017, 3:01 PM EST

David Plummer, who made his first Olympic team in his fourth attempt and won two medals in Rio, has retired, according to USA Swimming.

“I haven’t been in the water since Rio, so this has been true for a while, but now I am saying it out loud and I am admitting it to myself,” Plummer wrote, according to Swimswam.com. “I am retiring. I am done swimming.

“This was a hard decision to make. I have defined myself as a swimmer since I was five years old, but it comes down to this: I don’t want it any more. The majority of my life I have wanted to swim fast more than I wanted to breathe. I don’t want it that way anymore.”

Plummer, at age 30, became the oldest first-time U.S. Olympic swimmer since 1904 and earned bronze in the 100m backstroke and gold in the 4x100m medley relay.

He did so after his fourth Olympic Trials appearance, following finishing third in the 100m back at the 2012 Olympic Trials, where the top two make the Olympic team.

“I have been told by many people since the Olympics that they were inspired by my perseverance,” Plummer wrote, according to Swimswam. “I always just thought I was a slow learner. Honestly, I just couldn’t find a way to step away when I still had more to accomplish, more to prove to myself.”

Plummer’s absence shouldn’t hurt the U.S. swim team too much. The last two Olympic 100m back champions are active Americans — Ryan Murphy and Matt Grevers. Grevers finished third at last summer’s Olympic Trials, so he couldn’t defend his title in Rio.

“As an American backstroker there was never a shortage of people faster than me,” Plummer wrote, according to Swimswam. “I got to race guys like Ryan Murphy and Aaron Piersol (sic) (and the list goes on and on). I also got to race a guy named Matt Grevers. He is a guy who will haunt your dreams. I actually had nightmares of him out-touching me in races.”

Grevers is slated for his first meet since the Olympic Trials in Austin, Texas, this weekend, with coverage on NBC Sports.

USA Swimming chief Chuck Wielgus to retire

Chuck Wielgus
AP
Associated PressJan 11, 2017, 2:35 PM EST

USA Swimming executive director Chuck Wielgus is retiring after leading a federation that brought home more than 150 Olympic medals during his 20 years at the helm.

Wielgus, who turns 67 next month, has been battling colorectal cancer for more than 10 years and undergoes regular chemotherapy.

Wielgus will leave his job Aug. 31.

During his two decades, USA Swimming’s revenue has increased by about 600 percent, and its four-year, Olympic-cycle budget has grown from $35 million to nearly $160 million.

Says Scott Blackmun, the CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee, “Swimming in the United States has never been stronger, and that’s because of Chuck.”

Wielgus has been criticized for his handling of numerous sexual-abuse cases against the organization. He apologized to victims in 2014.

Wall of Champions unveiled in Rio Olympic Park

By Nick ZaccardiJan 11, 2017, 12:47 PM EST

The names of all 2,568 athletes who earned medals at the Rio Olympics and Paralympics adorn the “Wall of Champions,” which was unveiled in Rio’s Barra Olympic Park on Dec. 23.

A Wall of Champions has become an Olympic tradition.

Sochi unveiled its its Wall of Champions one year after it hosted the 2014 Winter Games.

