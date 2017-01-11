Lindsey Vonn struggles to move hand after surgery (video)

Lindsey Vonn had no function in her right hand when she woke up from broken arm surgery in November, and she still is not at 100 percent use, according to her social media.
“Today I am still struggling to do simple things like put on my ski glove and do my hair, but I’m at a point where I am comfortable with my hand in most situations,” was posted on Vonn’s accounts with a video chronicling her rehab (see below).
The 2010 Olympic downhill champion crashed while training Nov. 10, breaking the humerus bone in her right arm. She called it “by far the most painful injury” during an injury-riddled career.
Vonn plans to race for the first time since Feb. 28 in a World Cup downhill in Austria on Saturday (4:30 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live).
She’s also coming back from a Feb. 27 race crash that caused three large fractures in her left knee.
Vonn’s goal this season is to earn more World Cup wins to close in on the career record of 86 victories held by Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark.
Vonn is at 76 wins with exactly 10 races left this season combined in her best events of downhill and super-G. If Vonn wins at her usual rate when healthy, she would be in line to break Stenmark’s record next season, an Olympic season.
MORE: Vonn’s latest thoughts on racing against menFollow @nzaccardi