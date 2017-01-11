ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN

Lindsey Vonn struggles to move hand after surgery (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJan 11, 2017, 4:14 PM EST

Lindsey Vonn had no function in her right hand when she woke up from broken arm surgery in November, and she still is not at 100 percent use, according to her social media.

“Today I am still struggling to do simple things like put on my ski glove and do my hair, but I’m at a point where I am comfortable with my hand in most situations,” was posted on Vonn’s accounts with a video chronicling her rehab (see below).

The 2010 Olympic downhill champion crashed while training Nov. 10, breaking the humerus bone in her right arm. She called it “by far the most painful injury” during an injury-riddled career.

Vonn plans to race for the first time since Feb. 28 in a World Cup downhill in Austria on Saturday (4:30 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live).

She’s also coming back from a Feb. 27 race crash that caused three large fractures in her left knee.

Vonn’s goal this season is to earn more World Cup wins to close in on the career record of 86 victories held by Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn is at 76 wins with exactly 10 races left this season combined in her best events of downhill and super-G. If Vonn wins at her usual rate when healthy, she would be in line to break Stenmark’s record next season, an Olympic season.

18 females sue ex-USA Gymnastics doctor, allege sexual abuse

Associated PressJan 11, 2017, 4:28 PM EST

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts was sued Tuesday by 18 women and girls, the latest legal action over alleged assaults, mostly at his clinic at Michigan State University.

The lawsuit against Dr. Larry Nassar, Michigan State, USA Gymnastics and a Lansing-area gymnastics club was filed in federal court in western Michigan. It makes claims of civil rights violations, discrimination and negligence.

The Associated Press usually doesn’t name people who allege sexual abuse, but one of the plaintiffs, Rachael Denhollander, 32, of Louisville, Kentucky, talked publicly about the lawsuit. She said she was assaulted by Nassar while seeing him for wrist and back injuries at age 15 in 2000.

Denhollander, who was a gymnast, said she didn’t file a complaint at the time because she believed her “voice would not be heard.” She said Nassar was held in high esteem at Michigan State and was also affiliated with USA Gymnastics.

The abuse alleged by the 18 women and girls occurred over 20 years. They ranged in age from 9 to 29 at the time.

Most were minors “cloaked with innocence and trust of their youth,” attorney Stephen Drew told reporters.

In 1999 and 2000, a Michigan State runner and a softball player complained to the university’s sports medicine staff that Nassar had molested them with his hands, but no investigations were conducted, according to the lawsuit.

Nassar now faces at least five civil lawsuits. Through lawyers, he’s denied the allegations. He hasn’t been charged with any crimes related to his work at Michigan State, although he’s charged with sexually assaulting a girl at his Holt, Michigan, home.

Separately, Nassar is charged in federal court with possessing child pornography. He’s being held in jail without bond.

Michigan State said it won’t comment on specific allegations in the latest lawsuit. It said campus police investigated a complaint against Nassar in 2014 but no charges were filed. The school said it received no other complaints until last August.

Nassar was subsequently fired for not complying with employment requirements put in place after the 2014 complaint. Michigan State hasn’t elaborated.

Campus police still are investigating Nassar with state and federal authorities. Outside lawyers also are advising the university on an internal review of his work.

Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics said it cut ties with Nassar in 2015 when it first heard allegations about the doctor.

“We find it appalling that anyone would exploit a young athlete or child in this manner,” the organization said in a statement.

Swimmer David Plummer retires after 2 medals in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12: David Plummer of the United States competes in the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay heat on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
By Nick ZaccardiJan 11, 2017, 3:01 PM EST

David Plummer, who made his first Olympic team in his fourth attempt and won two medals in Rio, has retired, according to USA Swimming.

“I haven’t been in the water since Rio, so this has been true for a while, but now I am saying it out loud and I am admitting it to myself,” Plummer wrote, according to Swimswam.com. “I am retiring. I am done swimming.

“This was a hard decision to make. I have defined myself as a swimmer since I was five years old, but it comes down to this: I don’t want it any more. The majority of my life I have wanted to swim fast more than I wanted to breathe. I don’t want it that way anymore.”

Plummer, at age 30, became the oldest first-time U.S. Olympic swimmer since 1904 and earned bronze in the 100m backstroke and gold in the 4x100m medley relay.

He did so after his fourth Olympic Trials appearance, following finishing third in the 100m back at the 2012 Olympic Trials, where the top two make the Olympic team.

“I have been told by many people since the Olympics that they were inspired by my perseverance,” Plummer wrote, according to Swimswam. “I always just thought I was a slow learner. Honestly, I just couldn’t find a way to step away when I still had more to accomplish, more to prove to myself.”

Plummer’s absence shouldn’t hurt the U.S. swim team too much. The last two Olympic 100m back champions are active Americans — Ryan Murphy and Matt Grevers. Grevers finished third at last summer’s Olympic Trials, so he couldn’t defend his title in Rio.

“As an American backstroker there was never a shortage of people faster than me,” Plummer wrote, according to Swimswam. “I got to race guys like Ryan Murphy and Aaron Piersol (sic) (and the list goes on and on). I also got to race a guy named Matt Grevers. He is a guy who will haunt your dreams. I actually had nightmares of him out-touching me in races.”

Grevers is slated for his first meet since the Olympic Trials in Austin, Texas, this weekend, with coverage on NBC Sports.

