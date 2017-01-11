ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Maria Sharapova of the Russia Olympic tennis team carries her country's flag during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 27, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Russian sports ‘among the cleanest in the world,’ deputy prime minister says

Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 11, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

More: Russia

Russia flag Anti-doping leaders call for blanket Russia sports ban RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Yana Kudryavtseva of Russia competes during the Women's Individual All-Around Rhythmic Gymnastics Final on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) Russian gymnastics star retires at 19 SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 15: Gold medalist Alexander Tretiakov of Russia celebrates during the flower ceremony for the Men's Skeleton on Day 8 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Sliding Center Sanki on February 15, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Russian skeleton medalists’ ban lifted after appeal

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s deputy prime minister, responding to calls for the nation’s sports teams to be excluded from all international competitions because of doping, said Wednesday that the country is “among the cleanest in the world.”

Following a summit this week, leaders from 19 national anti-doping organizations also called for Russia to be stripped of the right to host major sports events, a measure which would affect next year’s World Cup.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who oversees sports policy in the country, accused the group of meddling in politics.

“The people who should be analyzing urine have started pressuring the people who take political decisions,” Mutko said in comments to Russian news agency R-Sport. “Russian sports are among the cleanest in the world.”

The British anti-doping agency is in charge of collecting samples in Russia, and the number of positive tests in the country dropped last year. The Russian anti-doping agency remains suspended following allegations of corruption.

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov accused the foreign anti-doping agencies of trying to usurp the powers of international sports bodies.

“Federations and Olympic committees, as you know, develop sports,” Kolobkov told state news agency TASS. “So I’d ask people to do their own jobs and not to put themselves in the position of various sports organizations.”

The call for extra sports sanctions on Russia follows last month’s publication of a report by anti-doping investigator Richard McLaren. The report accused Russia of operating a wide-ranging doping cover-up which included illicit sample swaps at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

The Russian government strongly denies ever having supported performance-enhancing drug use.

The national anti-doping agencies for the United States, Germany and Japan were among those who recommended the extra sanctions on Russia, though the British agency was not listed as a signatory.

While arguing for Russian teams to be banned, the agencies said individual Russian athletes could compete as “neutrals” if they can show they are clean. A similar system is already used in track and field, where Russia has been suspended since November 2015.

National anti-doping agencies do not have the power to exclude Russian teams or move competitions from Russia, though some, such as the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, are influential voices in global sports administration.

MORE: Russian gymnastics star retires at age 19

Sam Mikulak headlines American Cup field

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 10: Samuel Mikulak of the United States reacts after competing the pommel horse during the Men's Individual All-Around final on Day 5 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 10, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 11, 2017, 11:17 AM EST

More: Gymnastics

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16: Silver medalist Alexandra Raisman (L) and gold medalist Simone Biles (R) of the United States pose for photographs on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women's Floor on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Simone Biles, Aly Raisman part of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Yana Kudryavtseva of Russia competes during the Women's Individual All-Around Rhythmic Gymnastics Final on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) Russian gymnastics star retires at 19 Madison Kocian, Jordyn Wieber Madison Kocian, Kyla Ross make history with NCAA gymnastics debuts

Four-time U.S. all-around champion Sam Mikulak and Olympic all-around silver medalist Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine lead the field for the American Cup, the biggest annual international gymnastics meet in the U.S.

This year’s American Cup will be March 4 in Newark, N.J.

The women’s field includes U.S. Olympic alternate Ragan Smith, another to-be-determined U.S. gymnast and four Rio Olympians from other countries.

None of the Final Five gymnasts are currently competing at the elite level, but none have announced retirements from gymnastics, either.

Mikulak, 24 and a two-time Olympian, was the last American man to win the American Cup in 2013. He’ll be joined by a second, to-be-determined American in Newark.

The international men’s field includes five Rio Olympians, led by Verniaiev, who finished .99 behind Japan’s Kohei Uchimura in the Olympic all-around and then won the parallel bars title.

Also at the American Cup will be two-time Japanese Olympian Ryohei Kato, who took team gold in Rio and also owns 2013 World all-around silver.

MORE: Kocian, Ross make history with NCAA gymnastics debuts

2017 American Cup competitors – Men
China: Sun Wei
Great Britain:  Sam Oldham
Germany:  Lukas Dauser
Japan:  Ryohei Kato
Netherlands:  Bart Deurloo
Switerzerland:  Eddy Yusof
Ukraine:  Oleg Verniaiev
USA:  Sam Mikulak
USA:  Wildcard, to be determined

2017 American Cup competitors — Women
Canada: Ellie Black
China:  Xie Yufen
France:  Melanie De Jesus dos Santos
Great Britain: Rebecca Tunney
Germany:  Kim Bui
Japan:  Asuka Teramoto
Netherlands:  Eythora Thorsdottir
USA:  Ragan Smith
USA: Wildcard, to be determined

Lindsey Vonn returns to World Cup, boost to Mikaela Shiffrin

Lindsey Vonn
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 11, 2017, 10:57 AM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

FLACHAU, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 10: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on January 10, 2017 in Flachau, Austria (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Mikaela Shiffrin beaten after slow first run in night slalom MARIBOR, SLOVENIA - JANUARY 08: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on January 08, 2017 in Maribor, Slovenia (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Mikaela Shiffrin overcomes gate malfunction for bounce-back win MARIBOR, SLOVENIA - JANUARY 07: Tina Maze of Slovenia celebrates celebrates last race of her career during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on January 07, 2017 in Maribor, Slovenia (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Tina Maze bids farewell in bizarre fashion; Mikaela Shiffrin misses podium

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — With Lindsey Vonn‘s return to the World Cup this week, Mikaela Shiffrin is looking forward to leaving the limelight to her American teammate.

Nursing a knee injury and a broken arm for the past 11 months, Vonn will take part in official downhill training in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, on Thursday and Friday, and a downhill race Saturday (4:45 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and NBC Sports app), according to the U.S. Ski Team.

Vonn earned two of her record 76 victories at the Austrian resort a year ago.

Shiffrin can’t wait for the four-time overall champion to return to the start gates.

“For sure, when she is around, I feel like I am less the one that people want to talk to, and that is definitely nice. I am generally a quiet person,” Shiffrin told The Associated Press after finishing third in a night slalom on Tuesday.

“She is really good at the spotlight, I have to say that,” Shiffrin said. “She knows how to put on a show. I don’t even think she is trying to, she is just like skiing fast and doing her thing and everybody wants to see that.”

Vonn hasn’t raced since fracturing her left knee in a super-G crash in Andorra last February (video here). Two weeks before her planned comeback at speed races in Lake Louise, Alberta, in November, she broke her right upper arm during a fall in training.

The 2010 Olympic downhill champion returned to skiing last week in Vail, Colorado, and traveled to Europe after the weekend to join the U.S. speed team.

Another American standout, Julia Mancuso, was also closing in on her comeback to World Cup racing. A winner of nine medals at major championships, Mancuso sat out the entire last season to have surgery on a persistent hip problem.

Like Vonn, Mancuso planned to start in this week’s training runs in Austria before deciding about racing over the weekend.

“They both have been amazing athletes in the sports. For ski racing in the U.S. they have been huge,” Shiffrin said. “I am crossing my fingers that they can get back in the starting gate and ski fast because everybody loves watching them.”

The races in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee consist of a downhill on Saturday followed a day later by a combined event, with a super-G and a slalom run.

A winner of 24 slaloms and three GS races, Shiffrin has been tiptoeing into speed races as well. The Olympic slalom champion was planning to start in Sunday’s combined event but was reluctant to put too many super-G and downhill races on her schedule.

Her head coach, Mike Day, said Shiffrin “is a racer who puts in a lot of volume into the training and is looking for a specific feeling to be confident going into the races.”

Shiffrin has done 13 technical events and three speed races so far this season.

“With that high-volume approach, fatigue is obviously an issue,” Day said. “We are monitoring fatigue to make sure she wouldn’t be going into a speed race with mental or physical fatigue. She needs to be sharp.”

With Tuesday’s third-place finish, Shiffrin passed the 1,000-point mark for the season as she extended her overall World Cup lead over defending champion Lara Gut of Switzerland to 365 points.

Not chasing the overall title, Shiffrin said she will stick to her initial goals for the season: Winning the slalom title again and improving in GS.

“(Gut) has already won the overall. I am sure it’s a big, big thing in her head so she will be going into every single one of these races looking for 100 points,” Shiffrin said. “I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if she takes that lead very quickly.”

However, with Vonn back, Gut will have to face another strong competitor for World Cup points in the speed races.

“It’s definitely a thought on my mind, I have to admit,” Shiffrin said. “Lindsey comes back and obviously she wants to win, so I am like, ‘Go right ahead.'”

MORE: Vonn sees embarrassment, but not for her, in bid to race men

NBC Sports broadcast schedule (all ET)

Friday
Downhill training 
6 a.m., NBCSports.com/live and NBC Sports app
Saturday
Downhill race
4:45 a.m., NBCSports.com/live and NBC Sports app
5:30 p.m., Universal HD
Sunday
Super combined race
3:30 a.m., super-G, NBCSports.com/live and NBC Sports app
6:15 a.m., slalom, NBCSports.com/live and NBC Sports app
6 p.m., Universal HD