Badminton fastest smash record broken (video)

By Nick ZaccardiJan 12, 2017, 1:57 PM EST

Denmark’s Mads Pieler Kolding broke the record for fastest badminton smash in a competition in India on Monday, according to Danish media.

Kolding, who has not competed in the Olympics, recorded 264 miles per hour, according to a broadcast and Danish media.

That would break the Guinness World Record of 253 mph set by three-time Olympic silver medalist Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia in 2015.

However, the fastest smash outside of competition is reportedly 306 mph, reportedly recorded here.

Gracie Gold forgives herself for worlds failure, aided by old coach

By Nick ZaccardiJan 12, 2017, 4:41 PM EST

Desperate, Gracie Gold phoned the one man she didn’t think would answer her calls.

He picked up, and now Gold feels ready to defend her U.S. title in Kansas City next week, following a tumultuous nine months.

It all started at the world championships in Boston last spring. By now you’ve read that Gold led after the short program, in position to end a 10-year U.S. medal drought, and failed in the free skate, falling to fourth place.

That stayed with Gold the entire offseason. As she toured later that spring with skaters who did earn medals. As she distanced herself from the sport in the summer. And as she struggled mightily through the fall Grand Prix series.

Then, at her most recent event in December, Gold had her worst performance in four years at a small competition, finishing sixth against a weak field in Zagreb, Croatia.

Her social media afterward read, “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

“Anyone who has seen the video from that Golden Spin was like, there’s something wrong with Gracie,” said Gold, who reportedly dealt with upper-back pain in Zagreb. “I finally told my team that I felt like I needed Alex, as tough as that was to say.”

Alex Ouriashev, her former Chicago-area coach.

Ouriashev had guided Gold to success as a junior and in her first senior season in 2012-13. Gold suddenly left the coach in August 2013, less than six months before the Sochi Olympics, and joined the venerable Frank Carroll, who is still her primary coach.

The Gold-Ouriashev split was not clean, especially considering the timing. Gold said their relationship “was crumbling on both ends.”

So when Gold picked up the phone last month, with Carroll’s support, she was understandably hesitant.

“I didn’t feel like Alex would actually answer my calls,” she said. “I wasn’t sure how he felt about me, because three years is a long time, actually.”

Ouriashev did answer. He invited Gold to see him in Chicago to work on her jumps, with Japanese men’s star Shoma Uno already scheduled to be in town.

Gold said she cried upon seeing Ouriashev.

“It was like stepping back in time,” Gold said. “Time really does heal all wounds. … There was really no bad blood between us.”

Gold spent two weeks working with Ouriashev after Christmas and returned to Los Angeles, where she trains with Carroll.

“Alex kind of raised me in a sense,” Gold said. “He kind of taught me all my triple [jumps], so he kind of knew how to work out all of the kinks.”

The jumps, which Gold couldn’t land all fall, quickly came back. Like flipping a switch.

“I needed to get out of my head, get out of my training space and switch things up because I was kind of in a funk,” Gold said. “Chicago did that for me. Alex did that for me.”

The goal at the U.S. Championships next week is to make the three-woman world championships team, if not win. With 2016 U.S. silver medalist Polina Edmunds out with a foot injury, making the top three in Kansas City is not a huge ask. Winning the title would require overtaking world silver medalist Ashley Wagner.

“I know that some people have written me off,” said Gold, whose best score in the fall from Skate America ranks her fourth in the U.S. this season, behind Wagner, Mariah Bell and Mirai Nagasu.

Gold was still asked repeatedly about her world championships failure, and her disastrous fall season, in a media call Thursday.

“I’ve kind of fallen back in love with the sport and my programs and most importantly myself,” she said. “I’m forgiving myself for failing.”

Lindsey Vonn: I can still win World Cup season titles

By Nick ZaccardiJan 12, 2017, 1:30 PM EST

Lindsey Vonn believes she can win her ninth World Cup downhill title and her sixth World Cup super-G title, despite missing the early part of the season due to her broken right arm.

Vonn will race for the first time since Feb. 28 in a World Cup downhill in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, on Saturday (4:30 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app; 3 p.m. ET, NBC).

“I want to race as much as possible,” Vonn said Thursday when asked why she came back so quickly from her Nov. 10 surgery. “The more races I can get in before world championships [in February] is obviously the goal. I also think that the World Cup title is still a possibility in both downhill and super-G.

“Mainly, I was just going crazy not being able to race.”

So far this season, three of the eight scheduled downhills have been contested, and two of the seven super-Gs. Slovenian Ilka Stuhec won all three downhills. Swiss Lara Gut won both super-Gs.

But Vonn noted that she didn’t finish two of last season’s nine downhills and didn’t start another after suffering three large fractures in her left knee in a Feb. 27 race crash. She won five and finished second in the other six, clinching the title before the season finale.

Likewise, she missed two of last season’s eight super-Gs and failed to finish another. In the five she did finish, Vonn won three and notched a pair of third-place finishes. She ended up 61 points shy of season titlist Gut.

Vonn would like to add to her trophy case of a record 20 crystal globes (four overall, 16 discipline titles). Her previously stated primary goal is to close in on the World Cup career wins record of 86 held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn is at 76 wins. She would probably have to win all of her World Cup races this season, the remaining five downhills and five super-Gs, to match Stenmark. More likely, she’ll continue the pursuit next season, the Olympic season.

Vonn said she will race with “a large risk of doing more damage” to her arm for the rest of her career. It’s susceptible to another fracture above and below a plate inserted into her arm from her November surgery.

She will race with double to triple the normal amount of padding on her arm.

“Normally, in downhill, I don’t race with any padding on my arms,” she said. “It’s definitely not going to be aerodynamic, but at least I’ll be protected somewhat. If I twist my arm, get it caught behind me, that will be dangerous.”

Four-time Olympic medalist Julia Mancuso is also expected to take a downhill training run Friday and possibly race Saturday. Mancuso has been out since March 2015 due to hip surgery.

“She came over to Europe a few days before me,” Vonn said. “It’s nice to have the whole team back together again. Last year, without her, definitely felt a little bit of a whole in the team.”

MORE: Bode Miller plans to race next season, U.S. coach says