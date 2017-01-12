Boston Marathon field adds world-record holder

Marathon world-record holder Dennis Kimetto will try to rekindle his career at the Boston Marathon on April 17.
Kimetto set the 26.2-mile world record at the 2014 Berlin Marathon, clocking 2:02:57.
The Kenyan has run four marathons since, failing to finish two of them and slowing to 2:05:50 at the 2015 London Marathon and 2:11:44 and the 2016 London Marathon.
Kimetto will face a field in Boston that includes fellow Kenyans Emmanuel Mutai (joint fourth-fastest marathoner of all time at 2:03:13) and Patrick Makau (sixth-fastest at 2:03:38) and Ethiopian Lemi Berhanu Hayle, who won last year’s Boston Marathon.
The U.S. entrants include the top four finishers from the Olympic Trials, Galen Rupp, Meb Keflezighi, Jared Ward and Luke Puskedra.
The Boston women’s field includes U.S. Olympians Shalane Flanagan and Desi Linden and a group of accomplished international runners:
Atsede Baysa (ETH), 2016 Boston winner
Gladys Cherono (KEN), 2015 Berlin winner
Buzunesh Deba (ETH), 2014 Boston winner and course-record holder
Edna Kiplagat (KEN), two-time world champion and winner of marathons in London and New York City
Caroline Rotich (KEN), 2015 Boston winner
