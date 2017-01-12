ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Dennis Kimetto
AP

Boston Marathon field adds world-record holder

By Nick ZaccardiJan 12, 2017, 11:36 AM EST

Track and Field

Marathon world-record holder Dennis Kimetto will try to rekindle his career at the Boston Marathon on April 17.

Kimetto set the 26.2-mile world record at the 2014 Berlin Marathon, clocking 2:02:57.

The Kenyan has run four marathons since, failing to finish two of them and slowing to 2:05:50 at the 2015 London Marathon and 2:11:44 and the 2016 London Marathon.

Kimetto will face a field in Boston that includes fellow Kenyans Emmanuel Mutai (joint fourth-fastest marathoner of all time at 2:03:13) and Patrick Makau (sixth-fastest at 2:03:38) and Ethiopian Lemi Berhanu Hayle, who won last year’s Boston Marathon.

The U.S. entrants include the top four finishers from the Olympic Trials, Galen RuppMeb KeflezighiJared Ward and Luke Puskedra.

The Boston women’s field includes U.S. Olympians Shalane Flanagan and Desi Linden and a group of accomplished international runners:

Atsede Baysa (ETH), 2016 Boston winner
Gladys Cherono (KEN), 2015 Berlin winner
Buzunesh Deba (ETH), 2014 Boston winner and course-record holder
Edna Kiplagat (KEN), two-time world champion and winner of marathons in London and New York City
Caroline Rotich (KEN), 2015 Boston winner

VIDEO: ‘Patriots Day’ trailer, film about Boston Marathon bombings

By Nick ZaccardiJan 12, 2017, 12:57 PM EST

Doping

Three Chinese weightlifting gold medalists from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the women’s shot put bronze medalist were stripped of their medals due to doping violations.

Chen XiexiaCao Lei and Liu Chunhong, who won three of China’s four women’s weightlifting golds in Beijing, had retests of 2008 doping samples come back positive for the same banned growth hormone.

Their lost medals mean China’s tally from the Beijing Games is now fewer than 50 golds and fewer than 100 medals overall. China still won the most golds in Beijing and the second-most total medals behind the U.S.

Belarus shot putter Nadzeya Ostapchuk‘s retest came back positive for the banned steroid turinabol. Ostapchuk took bronze in Beijing behind New Zealand gold medalist Valerie Adams and Belarus silver medalist Nataliya Mikhnevich.

Mikhnevich was stripped of her silver medal in November after a 2008 retest came back positive for banned steroids.

Ostapchuk was previously stripped of her 2012 London Olympic shot put gold medal the day after that Closing Ceremony for failing a drug test during those Games.

She was later stripped of a 2005 World Championships title for doping and handed a four-year doping ban by the IAAF that expired last August.

Adams is the only original women’s shot put medalist from 2008 or 2012 who hasn’t been stripped of her medal.

Lindsey Vonn: I can still win World Cup season titles

United States' Lindsey Vonn holds her dog Lucy during a news conference in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 12, 2017, 11:01 AM EST

Alpine Skiing

Lindsey Vonn believes she can win her ninth World Cup downhill title and her sixth World Cup super-G title, despite missing the early part of the season due to her broken right arm.

Vonn will race for the first time since Feb. 28 in a World Cup downhill in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, on Saturday (4:30 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

“I want to race as much as possible,” Vonn said Thursday when asked why she came back so quickly from her Nov. 10 surgery. “The more races I can get in before world championships [in February] is obviously the goal. I also think that the World Cup title is still a possibility in both downhill and super-G.

“Mainly, I was just going crazy not being able to race.”

So far this season, three of the eight scheduled downhills have been contested, and two of the seven super-Gs. Slovenian Ilka Stuhec won all three downhills. Swiss Lara Gut won both super-Gs.

But Vonn noted that she didn’t finish two of last season’s nine downhills and didn’t start another after suffering three large fractures in her left knee in a Feb. 27 race crash. She won five and finished second in the other six, clinching the title before the season finale.

Likewise, she missed two of last season’s eight super-Gs and failed to finish another. In the five she did finish, Vonn won three and notched a pair of third-place finishes. She ended up 61 points shy of season titlist Gut.

Vonn would like to add to her trophy case of a record 20 crystal globes (four overall, 16 discipline titles). Her previously stated primary goal is to close in on the World Cup career wins record of 86 held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn is at 76 wins. She would probably have to win all of her World Cup races this season, the remaining five downhills and five super-Gs, to match Stenmark. More likely, she’ll continue the pursuit next season, the Olympic season.

Vonn said she will race with “a large risk of doing more damage” to her arm for the rest of her career. It’s susceptible to another fracture above and below a plate inserted into her arm from her November surgery.

She will race with double to triple the normal amount of padding on her arm.

“Normally, in downhill, I don’t race with any padding on my arms,” she said. “It’s definitely not going to be aerodynamic, but at least I’ll be protected somewhat. If I twist my arm, get it caught behind me, that will be dangerous.”

MORE: Bode Miller plans to race next season, U.S. coach says