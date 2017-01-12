Laurie Hernandez’s 2017 goals: First date, driver’s license, Law & Order

Gymnast Laurie Hernandez might not suit up for competition this year, but her calendar is sure to be very busy.
Hernandez, 16 and the youngest woman on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team, told Ellen DeGeneres that her goals for the year are to go on her first date and get her driver’s license.
Hernandez also said she would like to go on “Law & Order,” which DeGeneres was apparently prepared to hear. The host showed a video message from series actors inviting Hernandez to appear in an episode.
“I know the theme song by heart,” Hernandez said. “That would be so cool.”
Hernandez would not be the first Olympian to appear on the show.
Lindsey Vonn made it on a 2010 episode, playing the role of a secretary.
MORE: Biles, Raisman part of SI swimsuit issue
Three Chinese weightlifting gold medalists from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the women’s shot put bronze medalist were stripped of their medals due to doping violations.
Chen Xiexia, Cao Lei and Liu Chunhong, who won three of China’s four women’s weightlifting golds in Beijing, had retests of 2008 doping samples come back positive for the same banned growth hormone.
Their lost medals mean China’s tally from the Beijing Games is now fewer than 50 golds and fewer than 100 medals overall. China still won the most golds in Beijing and the second-most total medals behind the U.S.
Belarus shot putter Nadzeya Ostapchuk‘s retest came back positive for the banned steroid turinabol. Ostapchuk took bronze in Beijing behind New Zealand gold medalist Valerie Adams and Belarus silver medalist Nataliya Mikhnevich.
Mikhnevich was stripped of her silver medal in November after a 2008 retest came back positive for banned steroids.
Ostapchuk was previously stripped of her 2012 London Olympic shot put gold medal the day after that Closing Ceremony for failing a drug test during those Games.
She was later stripped of a 2005 World Championships title for doping and handed a four-year doping ban by the IAAF that expired last August.
Adams is the only original women’s shot put medalist from 2008 or 2012 who hasn’t been stripped of her medal.
MORE: Beijing ceremonies director to return for PyeongChang
Marathon world-record holder Dennis Kimetto will try to rekindle his career at the Boston Marathon on April 17.
Kimetto set the 26.2-mile world record at the 2014 Berlin Marathon, clocking 2:02:57.
The Kenyan has run four marathons since, failing to finish two of them and slowing to 2:05:50 at the 2015 London Marathon and 2:11:44 and the 2016 London Marathon.
Kimetto will face a field in Boston that includes fellow Kenyans Emmanuel Mutai (joint fourth-fastest marathoner of all time at 2:03:13) and Patrick Makau (sixth-fastest at 2:03:38) and Ethiopian Lemi Berhanu Hayle, who won last year’s Boston Marathon.
The U.S. entrants include the top four finishers from the Olympic Trials, Galen Rupp, Meb Keflezighi, Jared Ward and Luke Puskedra.
The Boston women’s field includes U.S. Olympians Shalane Flanagan and Desi Linden and a group of accomplished international runners:
Atsede Baysa (ETH), 2016 Boston winner
Gladys Cherono (KEN), 2015 Berlin winner
Buzunesh Deba (ETH), 2014 Boston winner and course-record holder
Edna Kiplagat (KEN), two-time world champion and winner of marathons in London and New York City
Caroline Rotich (KEN), 2015 Boston winner
VIDEO: ‘Patriots Day’ trailer, film about Boston Marathon bombings