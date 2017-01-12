Laurie Hernandez’s 2017 goals: First date, driver’s license, Law & Order

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Gymnast Laurie Hernandez might not suit up for competition this year, but her calendar is sure to be very busy.

Hernandez, 16 and the youngest woman on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team, told Ellen DeGeneres that her goals for the year are to go on her first date and get her driver’s license.

Hernandez also said she would like to go on “Law & Order,” which DeGeneres was apparently prepared to hear. The host showed a video message from series actors inviting Hernandez to appear in an episode.

“I know the theme song by heart,” Hernandez said. “That would be so cool.”

Hernandez would not be the first Olympian to appear on the show.

Lindsey Vonn made it on a 2010 episode, playing the role of a secretary.

