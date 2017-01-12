ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 14: Bronze medalist Lydia Lassila of Australia celebrates after the flower ceremony for the Freestyle Skiing Ladies' Aerials Finals on day seven of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on February 14, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Olympic aerials champion sets first World Cup in 3 years

By Nick ZaccardiJan 12, 2017, 9:17 AM EST

More: Winter Olympics

Australian aerials gold medalist Lydia Lassila will compete at the top international stage this weekend for the first time since the Sochi Olympics.

Lassila, who took gold in Vancouver and bronze in Sochi, gave birth to her second son in February 2015 but never retired. She’s in Lake Placid, N.Y., for a World Cup competition Saturday (finals at 8:15 p.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

“I was hoping that retirement feeling would come – but it kind of never did,” the 34-year-old Lassila said, according to the Australian Olympic Committee. “I’m realistic and have different expectations this time. I’d regret it if I didn’t try again.”

Lassila could become the second Australian to compete at five Winter Olympics after speed skater Colin Coates.

“Life is different now,” Lassila said in November, according to the (Melbourne) Herald Sun. “I’ve got a couple of kids instead of just one and we’re juggling different schedules.

“There’s quite a bit going on, but I’m going to have a crack at being an athlete again and see what we can do and just do what I can.”

Lassila upset the favored Chinese for gold at Vancouver 2010, coming back from two ACL tears in June 2005 and at the Torino Winter Games in February 2006.

She took bronze in Sochi behind Belarus gold medalist Alla Tsuper and Chinese silver medalist Xu Mengtao. Tsuper gave birth to her second child in 2015 and returned to training last year, according to Belarusian media.

Xu is tied atop this season’s World Cup standings with Australian Danielle Scott. Another Australian, Laura Peel, is the reigning world champion.

BEIJING - AUGUST 16: Nadzeya Ostapchuk of Belarus reacts after competing in the Women's Shot Put Final at the National Stadium on Day 8 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 16, 2008 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Mark Dadswell/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 12, 2017, 12:57 PM EST

More: Doping

Three Chinese weightlifting gold medalists from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the women’s shot put bronze medalist were stripped of their medals due to doping violations.

Chen XiexiaCao Lei and Liu Chunhong, who won three of China’s four women’s weightlifting golds in Beijing, had retests of 2008 doping samples come back positive for the same banned growth hormone.

Their lost medals mean China’s tally from the Beijing Games is now fewer than 50 golds and fewer than 100 medals overall. China still won the most golds in Beijing and the second-most total medals behind the U.S.

Belarus shot putter Nadzeya Ostapchuk‘s retest came back positive for the banned steroid turinabol. Ostapchuk took bronze in Beijing behind New Zealand gold medalist Valerie Adams and Belarus silver medalist Nataliya Mikhnevich.

Mikhnevich was stripped of her silver medal in November after a 2008 retest came back positive for banned steroids.

Ostapchuk was previously stripped of her 2012 London Olympic shot put gold medal the day after that Closing Ceremony for failing a drug test during those Games.

She was later stripped of a 2005 World Championships title for doping and handed a four-year doping ban by the IAAF that expired last August.

Adams is the only original women’s shot put medalist from 2008 or 2012 who hasn’t been stripped of her medal.

Boston Marathon field adds world-record holder

Dennis Kimetto
AP
By Nick ZaccardiJan 12, 2017, 11:36 AM EST

More: Track and Field

Marathon world-record holder Dennis Kimetto will try to rekindle his career at the Boston Marathon on April 17.

Kimetto set the 26.2-mile world record at the 2014 Berlin Marathon, clocking 2:02:57.

The Kenyan has run four marathons since, failing to finish two of them and slowing to 2:05:50 at the 2015 London Marathon and 2:11:44 and the 2016 London Marathon.

Kimetto will face a field in Boston that includes fellow Kenyans Emmanuel Mutai (joint fourth-fastest marathoner of all time at 2:03:13) and Patrick Makau (sixth-fastest at 2:03:38) and Ethiopian Lemi Berhanu Hayle, who won last year’s Boston Marathon.

The U.S. entrants include the top four finishers from the Olympic Trials, Galen RuppMeb KeflezighiJared Ward and Luke Puskedra.

The Boston women’s field includes U.S. Olympians Shalane Flanagan and Desi Linden and a group of accomplished international runners:

Atsede Baysa (ETH), 2016 Boston winner
Gladys Cherono (KEN), 2015 Berlin winner
Buzunesh Deba (ETH), 2014 Boston winner and course-record holder
Edna Kiplagat (KEN), two-time world champion and winner of marathons in London and New York City
Caroline Rotich (KEN), 2015 Boston winner

