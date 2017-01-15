Lindsey Vonn finishes 13th in first race in 11 months

Lindsey Vonn finished 13th in her first race in 322 days, a World Cup downhill won by Austrian Christine Scheyer in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, on Sunday.

“I was skiing pretty well, just not quite on the limit yet,” Vonn said, according to the U.S. Ski Team. “For me it’s not really a matter of the results, I’m just happy to be racing again. Of course I have higher expectations for myself, but considering the condition and the fact that we had a training run and a race in the same day, I think it was pretty good.”

Vonn was 1.54 seconds slower than the first-time winner Scheyer, who prevailed by .39 over Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather. American Jacqueline Wiles was third, her first World Cup podium, .54 back.

Scheyer, whose best previous World Cup finish was ninth, snapped a 22-race World Cup winless streak for Austrian women. It marked the snow-crazed nation’s longest drought since 1998.

Wiles, who has been sponsored by Vonn, had a best finish of 10th in 46 previous World Cup starts.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Wiles said, according to the U.S. Ski Team. “To come down in third is a dream come true.”

RACE REPLAY | RESULTS

Vonn competed for the first time since Feb. 28, a day after she suffered three large fractures in her left knee in a race crash.

Her season debut was delayed because she broke the humerus bone in her right arm Nov. 10, which she has called the most painful injury her career.

Vonn is expected to race at the next World Cup stop in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, next weekend, with a downhill Saturday and a super-G Sunday, both streamed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Julia Mancuso, a four-time Olympic medalist who has been out 22 months, may make her return in Garmisch.

Swiss Lara Gut was fourth Sunday and closed the gap in the World Cup overall standings from 365 to 315 points behind leader Mikaela Shiffrin, who sat out Sunday’s race as she enters select downhills and super-Gs.

MORE: Bode Miller plans to race next season, U.S. coach says