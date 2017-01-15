ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
United States' Lindsey Vonn stands at the finish area during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
AP

Lindsey Vonn finishes 13th in first race in 11 months

By Nick ZaccardiJan 15, 2017, 8:56 AM EST

Lindsey Vonn finished 13th in her first race in 322 days, a World Cup downhill won by Austrian Christine Scheyer in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, on Sunday.

“I was skiing pretty well, just not quite on the limit yet,” Vonn said, according to the U.S. Ski Team. “For me it’s not really a matter of the results, I’m just happy to be racing again. Of course I have higher expectations for myself, but considering the condition and the fact that we had a training run and a race in the same day, I think it was pretty good.”

Vonn was 1.54 seconds slower than the first-time winner Scheyer, who prevailed by .39 over Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather. American Jacqueline Wiles was third, her first World Cup podium, .54 back.

Scheyer, whose best previous World Cup finish was ninth, snapped a 22-race World Cup winless streak for Austrian women. It marked the snow-crazed nation’s longest drought since 1998.

Wiles, who has been sponsored by Vonn, had a best finish of 10th in 46 previous World Cup starts.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Wiles said, according to the U.S. Ski Team. “To come down in third is a dream come true.”

Vonn competed for the first time since Feb. 28, a day after she suffered three large fractures in her left knee in a race crash.

Her season debut was delayed because she broke the humerus bone in her right arm Nov. 10, which she has called the most painful injury her career.

Vonn is expected to race at the next World Cup stop in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, next weekend, with a downhill Saturday and a super-G Sunday, both streamed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Julia Mancuso, a four-time Olympic medalist who has been out 22 months, may make her return in Garmisch.

Swiss Lara Gut was fourth Sunday and closed the gap in the World Cup overall standings from 365 to 315 points behind leader Mikaela Shiffrin, who sat out Sunday’s race as she enters select downhills and super-Gs.

Lindsey Vonn's comeback delayed as Alpine races canceled

ALTENMARKT/ZAUCHENSEE, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 12: Lindsey Vonn of USA at a press conference during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill Training on January 12, 2017 in Altenmarkt/Zauchensee, Austria (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressJan 15, 2017, 5:02 AM EST

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn‘s return to World Cup skiing has been delayed for at least a day after snowfall forced the cancellation of downhill training and the race itself on Saturday.

Organizers moved the program to Sunday, with the race set for a 6:15 a.m. ET start (NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app). A combined event, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, was canceled. Weather was forecast to improve overnight.

Also, a World Cup men’s downhill scheduled in Wengen, Switzerland, was canceled Saturday due to heavy snowfall and fog. A slalom is scheduled Sunday.

Vonn, a four-time overall champion, and American teammate Julia Mancuso planned to make their World Cup comebacks this weekend after extensive injury layoffs.

Saturday’s program was initially delayed for at least an hour as course workers were still busy moving fresh snow off the course at the scheduled start time for training, but conditions failed to improve. The snowfall would also have limited visibility for the skiers.

To shorten the distance to be cleaned, the start gate for the downhill had been lowered, which stripped the Kalberloch course of its trademark steep pitch from the initial start.

“Unfortunately the weather is not helping us,” Vonn said shortly before the race was called off for the day. “The snow is very soft. Hopefully the course workers can do something.”

Slovenian Ilka Stuhec, who won all three races so far this season to lead the downhill standings, said she “would love to race.”

“But there is a limit when you shouldn’t race anymore but stay healthy instead,” the Slovenian said.

Bad weather also canceled training for the last two days, prompting organizers to reschedule the mandatory session two hours before the race. A downhill race cannot be held without prior training.

It’s the second straight season that the event has been affected by poor weather conditions. Last year, the downhill took place on a shortened course in an unusual two-run format, which was won by Vonn.

If Sunday’s program was canceled as well, the next opportunity to race for Vonn and Mancuso will be in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, where a downhill and a super-G are scheduled for next weekend.

There will be one more speed event ahead of next month’s world championships, in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Jan. 28-29.

Hayley Wickenheiser ends one of the greatest Olympic careers

Hayley Wickenheiser
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 14, 2017, 8:12 AM EST

Hayley Wickenheiser, the greatest women’s hockey player in history, ended her decorated career after five Winter Olympics at age 38.

The four-time Olympic champion retired one year before the PyeongChang Winter Games because of “opportunities I couldn’t put off any longer,” including medical school.

Wickenheiser played in her first world championship since the Olympics last season, and had said she wanted to play through 2018, after undergoing left foot surgeries in consecutive years.

“The longer I sat on it, the more I felt it’s the right time,” Wickenheiser said in a Canadian Press interview. “It’s always hard to leave something you love so much behind … and it’s scary to move forward. … Either I rip the Band-Aid off, or you stall on it. It would have been good to go to one more Olympics.”

For the national team, the forward played in 276 games the last 23 years, recording 168 goals and 211 assists, in addition to the five Olympic medals and seven world titles.

Growing up on a Saskatchewan ranch, Wickenheiser caught the Olympic bug watching the 1988 Calgary Games in person, in particular Finnish ski jumper Matti Nykanen.

She would play in the first five Olympic women’s hockey tournaments, starting at age 19 at Nagano 1998. She and teammate Jayna Hefford share the record for most Olympic hockey medals.

Canada lost to the U.S. in the Nagano final but won all of its 20 Olympic hockey games since, including gold-medal finals in Salt Lake City, Torino, Vancouver and Sochi. Wickenheiser was on all of those teams, plus the 2000 Sydney Olympic softball team for Canada, and earned tournament MVP honors in 2002 and 2006.

Wickenheiser also carried the Canadian flag at the Opening Ceremony in Sochi and recited the Athletes’ Oath at the Opening Ceremony in Vancouver and was elected to the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission in 2014.

In 33 years playing hockey, Wickenheiser became known for not only her talent but also her leadership and grit.

She was at the center of the 2002 Olympic flag stomping controversy, thanks to a furious interview after the Canadians stunned the U.S. in the Salt Lake City Winter Games final. USA Hockey and Hockey Canada denied that a stomping incident took place, but Wickenheiser has said in recent years that she believes there was something to the rumor.

Wickenheiser also became the first woman to score a goal in a men’s professional league on Jan. 31, 2003, in Finland’s second division.

In 1998 and 1999, she attended the Philadelphia Flyers rookie training camp.

“Kind of plays like [two-time U.S. Olympian] John LeClair, only I think she’s a little meaner,” Flyers general manager Bobby Clarke said in 1998, according to the Canadian Press.

The number of registered female hockey players in Canada went from 16,000 in her first year on the national team to almost 87,000 now, according to the Canadian Press.

“I’m also most proud of the fact that a little girl in this country, 5 years old, can walk into any rink with a hockey bag and stick and not have to run into the bathroom and hide in the bathroom stall like I used to have to, or be afraid that someone would find out she’s a girl,” Wickenheiser said. “For me, that’s a long ways, because I had to go through a lot when I was a kid.”

