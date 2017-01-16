ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
ALTENMARKT/ZAUCHENSEE, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 15: Lindsey Vonn of USA celebrates during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on January 15, 2017 in Altenmarkt/Zauchensee, Austria (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn sets date for proposal to enter men’s race

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 16, 2017, 9:37 AM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

United States' Lindsey Vonn stands at the finish area during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Lindsey Vonn finishes 13th in first race in 11 months ALTENMARKT/ZAUCHENSEE, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 12: Lindsey Vonn of USA at a press conference during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill Training on January 12, 2017 in Altenmarkt/Zauchensee, Austria (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn’s comeback delayed as Alpine races canceled LAKE LOUISE, CANADA - DECEMBER 06: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso of the USA takes 3rd place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on December 06, 2014 in Lake Louise, Canada. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Julia Mancuso returns after 6 months on crutches

The U.S. Ski Team plans to submit a proposal in the spring for Lindsey Vonn to be able to race against men in November 2018, according to the Denver Post.

“I know I’m not going to win, but I would like to at least have the opportunity to try,” Vonn said, according to the newspaper. “I think I’ve won enough World Cups where I should have enough respect within the industry to be able to have that opportunity.”

Vonn’s idea is to race in Lake Louise, Canada, an annual late fall stop on both the men’s and women’s World Cup schedules. The men generally race in Lake Louise one week before the women do.

Vonn’s greatest success has come at Lake Louise, with 18 victories in 41 downhill and super-G starts dating to 2001.

Vonn previously requested in 2012 to be able to race against men in Lake Louise, but that was denied by the International Ski Federation (FIS). The federation said then “that one gender is not entitled to participate in races of the other.”

It doesn’t look like the federation’s stance has changed.

“You can set up a day where a female racer can compete against men racers, just as a show, but it has nothing to do with competition,” FIS women’s race director Atle Skaardal said, according to the Denver Post. “I don’t see that it’s going to change in the next years — no driving forces to urge a change like that. This is something the teams could do also in training. But why would you want to have a competition in this direction?

“I just don’t see the interest. For me it’s a meaningless comparison. It doesn’t matter if she’s one second behind or a half-second ahead. We compete female against female and men against men. To me it doesn’t matter if one gender is faster or slower. It doesn’t mean it’s a good idea, just because it’s of interest to one racer. I haven’t heard of any other sport being dragged into this kind of position.”

Vonn raced for the first time in 322 days on Saturday, finishing 13th in a World Cup downhill in Austria. It was actually an encouraging result, as Vonn said she wasn’t skiing to her limit in her first race back.

Her upcoming goals are to compete in the 2018 Olympics, after missing Sochi due to injury, and earn 11 more World Cup wins to break Ingemar Stenmark‘s career record of 86 victories. She can overtake Stenmark next season if she stays healthy and continues to win at her usual pace.

Vonn said in the spring that she would postpone retirement by one year and compete in the 2018-19 season if she it meant being able to race the men.

But Skaardal’s comments suggest that won’t be possible.

“It’s definitely frustrating to hear that he said that, because I respect Atle very much,” Vonn said, according to the Denver Post. “He does a great job on the World Cup, and he is a former racer, so he understands. It’s disappointing to hear he doesn’t support it. But maybe if we organize something and a plan is put in front of him, maybe he would change his mind. I think most of the men are supporting me.”

Vonn is expected to race this weekend in a downhill and super-G in Garmish-Partenkirchen, Germany, streamed live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

MORE: Bode Miller plans to race next season, U.S. coach says

Wayne Gretzky compares Hayley Wickenheiser to NHL legend

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 16, 2017, 9:02 AM EST

More: Hockey

Hayley Wickenheiser Hayley Wickenheiser ends one of the greatest Olympic careers SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 22: Ryan Miller #39 of the United States warms up before the Men's Ice Hockey Bronze Medal Game against Finland on Day 15 of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at Bolshoy Ice Dome on February 22, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) No U.S. goalies on NHL All-Star teams one year before Olympics SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 21: Jonathan Toews #16 of Canada faces off against Joe Pavelski #8 of the United States during the Men's Ice Hockey Semifinal Playoff on Day 14 of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at Bolshoy Ice Dome on February 21, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) NHL Players’ Association head ‘more optimistic than ever’ about 2018 Olympics

The greatest male hockey player of all time paid the greatest female player of all time quite the compliment at her retirement ceremony Saturday.

“You played with heart, desire, finesse, speed, skill,” Wayne Gretzky said to Hayley Wickenheiser. “The only other person, the greatest player to ever live, I think he would be happy if I said you were the female Gordie Howe. Congratulations.”

The Canadian legend Wickenheiser announced her retirement Friday, after six Olympics and four gold medals. On Saturday, she was honored before a Calgary Flames-Edmonton Oilers game. A highlight was a speech by Gretzky, who now works in the Oilers’ front office.

Wickenheiser’s first Olympics, Nagano 1998, marked the only Winter Games for Gretzky. Gretzky played in the first Olympics with NHL participation in Nagano, finishing fourth with Canada, and retired in 1999 without an Olympic medal.

“You’ve opened so many doors for so many young girls to be able to one day win a gold medal,” Gretzky said to Wickenheiser. “To me, that’s more important than anything.”

Wickenheiser then took the mic at center ice and reciprocated.

“A big part of why I play the game is because of this man standing right here, Wayne Gretzky,” she said, later adding, according to Canadian media, “In Salt Lake City [2002] when we won the gold medal, the first two people I saw when we stepped off the ice were Wayne and [former Oilers All-Star defenseman] Kevin [Lowe] standing in our dressing room cheering for us.”

As part of the Wickenheiser ceremony, a tribute video was played including messages from Canadian Olympian and Hall of Famer Mark Messier, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

MORE: Amanda Kessel sets sights on 2018 Olympics

Lindsey Vonn finishes 13th in first race in 11 months

Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 15, 2017, 10:55 AM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

ALTENMARKT/ZAUCHENSEE, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 12: Lindsey Vonn of USA at a press conference during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill Training on January 12, 2017 in Altenmarkt/Zauchensee, Austria (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn’s comeback delayed as Alpine races canceled LAKE LOUISE, CANADA - DECEMBER 06: (FRANCE OUT) Julia Mancuso of the USA takes 3rd place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on December 06, 2014 in Lake Louise, Canada. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Julia Mancuso returns after 6 months on crutches VAL GARDENA, ITALY - DECEMBER 17: Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway takes 2nd place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Downhill on December 17, 2016 in Val Gardena, Italy (Photo by Francis Bompard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Aksel Lund Svindal takes break from ski racing due to knee

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Christine Scheyer of Austria upset the prerace favorites to win a women’s World Cup downhill Sunday, while Lindsey Vonn placed 13th in her first race in nearly 11 months.

Not being able to push out of the start gate as usual, the American was more than half a second off the lead at the first split and finished 1.54 behind the Austrian.

“I have a little start routine with my poles and I couldn’t really do that with my right hand,” Vonn said. “I also kind of lost grip on my pole after the last jump.”

RACE REPLAY | RESULTS

The four-time overall champion, who holds the women’s record of 76 victories, was out nursing a knee injury and a broken arm since February last year.

The fracture in her right upper arm also damaged nerves, which was still limiting mobility of her hand.

After announcing a few days ago that she had come to win, Vonn still saw the positives of her comeback race after 322 days.

“All things considered it’s about what I would expect,” she said. “I felt like I was skiing pretty well, just maybe not quite on the limit yet.”

Vonn had three weeks left, including speed weekends in Germany and Italy, to find her best form for the world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

“That’s definitely a huge goal of mine,” she said. “For now I am happy. It’s not really a matter of results. It’s a matter of just being happy to be racing again. Of course I had higher expectations of myself but considering the conditions and the fact that we had a training run and the race today, I think it was pretty good.”

Scheyer, whose previous best was ninth in last month’s downhill in Val d’Isere, became the unusual winner of an unusual race.

After heavy snowfall had canceled the program for the past three days, the mandatory training session had to be held just hours before the race.

Scheyer impressed in training as she posted the second fastest time, but went one spot better in the race.

In only her fourth World Cup downhill start, she beat Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein by 0.39 seconds. Jacqueline Wiles of the United States was 0.54 behind in third for her first career podium.

Defending overall champion Lara Gut of Switzerland finished fourth, while Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia, who had won all three previous downhill races this season, came fifth.

“It’s hard to describe,” said Scheyer, who started in speed racing this season after recovering from two severe knee injuries. “I just wanted to have a good training run. After that, I was hoping for a top-10 finish.”

In her training run, Vonn held back and got out of her tuck well before finishing 2.71 seconds off the fastest time, posted by Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic.

“It was definitely getting a lot faster from the training run to the race,” Vonn said. “I had a hard time pushing the limit with the flat lights and the bumps.”

While the podium remained far out of reach for Vonn, teammate Wiles stepped in to grab her second career top-10 result.

A late starter with bib No. 26, Wiles beat Gut by 0.01 to bump the Swiss overall champion, who was sitting in third, off the podium.

“I try to always have confidence in myself,” Wiles said. “For me to be able to come out today and have a successful run the way I did, is pretty awesome.”

Wiles’ win also felt like a victory for Vonn, whose foundation starting financially supporting Wiles this season.

“I am very happy for Jackie,” said Vonn. “This is an incredible result for her. I am super happy.”

In training, Nadia Fanchini of Italy and Edit Miklos of Hungary crashed and were airlifted to hospital. Austria team doctor Anton Wicker said Fanchini broke her right upper arm and had a fracture of the spinous process, while Miklos suffered a right-knee injury.

MORE: Bode Miller plans to race next season, U.S. coach says