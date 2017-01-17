ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 14: Winston Watts of Jamaica pilots a run during a Men's Two-Man Bobsleigh training session on day 7 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center on February 14, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Jamaica bobsled team crowdfunds for new coach

By Nick ZaccardiJan 17, 2017, 8:55 AM EST

The Jamaica bobsled team is asking for $60,000 to hire a coach through a crowdfunding campaign.

The Jamaicans hope to qualify men’s and women’s bobsled teams for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which will mark the 30-year anniversary of their Olympic debut in Calgary, which inspired the 1993 Disney film “Cool Runnings.”

“We have the talent, the discipline and the determination, needed to contend in the 2018 Winter Olympics,” was written on the crowdfunding page. “With a coach on staff we believe we can not only contend for a medal, but also bring a medal home, and commemorate this outstanding achievement.”

The Jamaicans can attempt next season to qualify for the Olympics. It will not be easy. Jamaica has zero World Cup results this season, a best finish on the lower-level North American Cup of seventh and was briefly stranded in Canada.

Jamaica bobsled returned to the Olympics in Sochi, for the first time in 12 years, and was the last of 29 finishers in the two-man race.

That driver, Winston Watt, turned 49 years old in December and is no longer competing with the Jamaican program.

The new Jamaican program athletes include Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, a 2014 U.S. Olympic driver, and Michael Blair, a running back for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers in 1998.

The Jamaicans recently had a coach, hiring U.S. Olympian and coach Todd Hays in July 2014.

Olympic 5000m champ sets marathon debut

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 19: Gold medalist, Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot of Kenya celebrates with silver medalist Hellen Onsando Obiri of Kenya after the Women's 5000m Final on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 17, 2017, 8:14 AM EST

Olympic 5000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot will make her 26.2-mile debut at the London Marathon on April 23.

Cheruiyot, 32, is one of the most accomplished track runners in history. She swept the 5000m and 10,000m at the 2011 World Championships, then earned silver and bronze medals at London 2012 before giving birth to a boy in 2014.

The Kenyan returned to win the 2015 World 10,000m title and then the 5000m gold in Rio, upsetting Ethiopian Almaz Ayana, who had shattered the 10,000m world record earlier in the Games.

The London Marathon women’s field also includes defending champion and Rio Olympic gold medalist Jemima Sumgong of Kenya. Plus, three-time London winnder Mary Keitany, also of Kenya, and six-time Olympic track champion Tirunesh Dibaba of Ethiopia.

The decorated London men’s field was previously announced.

Aksel Lund Svindal to miss rest of Alpine season

Aksel Lund Svindal
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 17, 2017, 7:06 AM EST

Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal, who won a medal of every color at the 2010 Olympics, will miss the rest of the Alpine skiing season due to knee surgery, according to his social media.

Svindal, 34, has been trying to come back this season after a brutal Jan. 23 crash, where he tore his right ACL and suffered cartilage and meniscus damage.

He made the podium in three of his first four races in the fall but hasn’t competed since Dec. 17 due to right knee pain.

Svindal’s countryman, Olympic super-G champion Kjetil Jansrud, became the world’s best speed racer the last few years as Svindal battled injuries.

Here we go again… Ever since the Val Gardena downhill I've had a strange feeling in my knee. Something didn't seem right. We did MRI scans and manual checkups, but couldn't really determine 100% if something was wrong or not. After trying the training runs in Wengen I made up my mind. Something's not right…,and we needed to figure out what. Together with the medical team I took the decision to do another surgery. What they found was a meniscus that was no longer attached to the bone. That's no good in a downhill course… Meniscus not attached means no function, and no function means every landing on a jump and every hit to the knee is painful. The good part is that there are great chances of this being much better next winter. The bad part is that it's back to the crutches and no more skiing this winter… Hmmmm. Sounds familiar.. But if it can be better next year, it's more than worth it:)

A photo posted by Aksel Lund Svindal (@asvindal) on