Olympic 5000m champ sets marathon debut

Olympic 5000m champion Vivian Cheruiyot will make her 26.2-mile debut at the London Marathon on April 23.
Cheruiyot, 32, is one of the most accomplished track runners in history. She swept the 5000m and 10,000m at the 2011 World Championships, then earned silver and bronze medals at London 2012 before giving birth to a boy in 2014.
The Kenyan returned to win the 2015 World 10,000m title and then the 5000m gold in Rio, upsetting Ethiopian Almaz Ayana, who had shattered the 10,000m world record earlier in the Games.
The London Marathon women’s field also includes defending champion and Rio Olympic gold medalist Jemima Sumgong of Kenya. Plus, three-time London winnder Mary Keitany, also of Kenya, and six-time Olympic track champion Tirunesh Dibaba of Ethiopia.
The decorated London men’s field was previously announced.
