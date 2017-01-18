ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN

President Obama honors Olympians in final press conference (video)

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 18, 2017, 4:52 PM EST

More: Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 17: Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States celebrates a point during the Beach Volleyball Women's Bronze medal match against Larissa Franca Maestrini and Talita Rocha of Brazil on day 12 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 17, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Kerri Walsh Jennings eyes 2020 Olympics WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: In this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama (R) talks with members of the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics teams (L-R) Steven Gluckstein, Savannah Vinsant, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Steve Penny, USA Gymnastics President, McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber in the Oval Office November 15, 2012 at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images) President Obama appoints Gabby Douglas, more Olympic medalists to posts Ryan Lochte Ryan Lochte ‘wipes away the past’ in Power Bar video

Barack Obama has honored Olympians in his final days as president, including specifically naming gold medalists Simone Biles and Michael Phelps on Wednesday.

At his final presidential press conference, Obama brought up the Olympics when asked if he thought there would be another black president.

His answer at the 41:45 mark in the above video:

“I think I’ve used this analogy before. We killed it in the Olympics in Brazil. And Michelle and I, we always have our — the Olympic team here. And it’s a lot of fun, first of all, just because, you know, anytime you’re meeting somebody who’s the best at anything, it’s impressive.

And these mostly very young people are all just so healthy looking, and they just beam and exude fitness and health. And so we have a great time talking to them. But they are of all shapes, sizes, colors. You know, the genetic diversity that is on display is remarkable.

And if you look at Simone Biles, and then you look at a Michael Phelps, they’re completely different. And it’s precisely because of those differences that we’ve got people here who can excel at any sport.

And by the way, more than half of our medals [in Rio] came from women. And the reason is is because we had the foresight several decades ago with something called Title IX to make sure that women got opportunities in sports, which is why our women compete better, because they have more opportunities than folks in other countries.

I use that as a metaphor, and if in fact we continue to keep opportunity open to everybody, then yeah, we’re going to have a woman president. We’re going to have a Latino president. We’ll have a Jewish president, a Hindu president. Who knows who we’re going to have.

I suspect we’ll have a whole bunch of mixed up presidents at some point that nobody really knows what to call ’em.”

MORE: Obama appoints four Olympic medalists to positions

Kerri Walsh Jennings eyes 2020 Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 17: Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States celebrates a point during the Beach Volleyball Women's Bronze medal match against Larissa Franca Maestrini and Talita Rocha of Brazil on day 12 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 17, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 18, 2017, 5:40 PM EST

More: Beach Volleyball

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 11: Lauren Fendrick and Brooke Sweat of United States react playing against Ekaterina Birlova and Evgenia Ukolova of Russia during the Beach Volleyball - Women's Preliminary - Pool A, Match 25 on Day 6 of the Rio 2016 Olympics at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images) U.S. beach volleyball Olympians open season with new partners RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 17: Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross of the United States celebrate a point during the Beach Volleyball Women's Bronze medal match against Larissa Franca Maestrini and Talita Rocha of Brazil on day 12 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 17, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) April Ross changes plans for 2017 FIVB LA traffic ends U.S. Olympic beach volleyball partnership

If Kerri Walsh Jennings had to decide now, she’s in for Tokyo 2020.

In recent weeks, Walsh Jennings has warmed more and more to trying for a sixth Olympics at age 41, after taking bronze with April Ross in Rio. In 2020, the three-time Olympic champion will be older than any previous Olympic beach or indoor volleyball player, according to Olympic historians.

In December, Walsh Jennings told an NCAA women’s indoor volleyball championship crowd that her kids’ first words to her after she came home from Rio were, “You didn’t win gold,” according to Flovolleyball. Her response? “Tokyo 2020, kids.”

On Jan. 10, a tweet from Walsh Jennings’ account tagged “TokyoGold2020” and “AllIn.” Her Twitter bio now includes, “aspiring to be MY best #Tokyo2020.”

Then in an interview with Seth Davis published Wednesday, she reaffirmed it.

“You’re asking me right this moment. I’m in to go win a gold medal [in 2020],” she said. “That’s like, period, end of statement with regard to me. I’m a family of five, and this journey requires total commitment from not just myself but my kids and my husband and so many other people. So I need to get on the same page with my hubby because it’s a lonely life when I’m traveling the world. He’s an athlete as well [beach volleyball player Casey Jennings], but he’s retired from the international scene, so he’s home. If I go four more years, which I want to, I need to consider lots of things, but, yes, I’m in.”

Walsh Jennings and Ross are set to make their 2017 season debut in Fort Lauderdale next month. Previously, Ross was planning to take 2017 off to have a child.

MORE: U.S. beach volleyball Olympians open season with new partners

President Obama appoints Gabby Douglas, more Olympic medalists to posts

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 18, 2017, 9:46 AM EST

London Olympic all-around champion Gabby Douglas was among four Olympic medalists appointed to the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition, in one of Barack Obama‘s final acts as president.

Also appointed were Olympic soccer champion Carli Lloyd, hockey silver medalist Caitlin Cahow and fencing bronze medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad.

Olympic medalists Dominique DawesAllyson FelixGrant HillMichelle KwanAlonzo Mourning and Chris Paul and Paralympic swimming champion Brad Snyder already have roles on the council.

One month after taking gold in London, Douglas led the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democratic National Convention, where Obama was formally nominated to run for re-election.

Douglas also appeared on “The Tonight Show” with First Lady Michelle Obama in 2012 and joined the First Lady for a Let’s Move event in Chicago in 2013.

MORE: Gabby Douglas’ mom: Leslie Jones ‘came to the rescue’ in Rio