New Herb Brooks statue unveiled in St. Paul

A statue of Herb Brooks was unveiled in his native St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, nearly twice the size of the original statue put there in 2004, six months after Brooks’ death.

“Here we are, 14 years later, that they actually want to make a bigger image of my father, it’s very humbling,” Dan Brooks told NBC’s affiliate in St. Paul. “It’s hard to believe that his legacy and memory still resonates.”

The 11-foot bronze statue sits near Herbie’s on the Park, a restaurant inspired by Brooks. And next to a hotel where most of the NHL teams stay when they come to play the Minnesota Wild.

The statue depicts Brooks’ celebration after the U.S. beat Finland to secure the gold medal at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Games.

Eight “Miracle on Ice” players attended the unveiling Wednesday night — Neal Broten, Dave Christian, Steve Christoff, John Harrington, Rob McClanahan, Mike Ramsey, Buzz Schneider, and Eric Strobel.

.@mnwildfound unveils new 11-foot tall Herb Brooks statue in his famous pose outside of @HerbiesPark. pic.twitter.com/L6HQvw5uFc — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 19, 2017