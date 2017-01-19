ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 23: Herb Brooks head coach of the USA team talks to the press during the mens ice hockey bronze medal game between Belarus and Russia on February 23, 2002 at the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic at the E Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
Getty Images

New Herb Brooks statue unveiled in St. Paul

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 19, 2017, 8:30 AM EST

A statue of Herb Brooks was unveiled in his native St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, nearly twice the size of the original statue put there in 2004, six months after Brooks’ death.

“Here we are, 14 years later, that they actually want to make a bigger image of my father, it’s very humbling,” Dan Brooks told NBC’s affiliate in St. Paul. “It’s hard to believe that his legacy and memory still resonates.”

The 11-foot bronze statue sits near Herbie’s on the Park, a restaurant inspired by Brooks. And next to a hotel where most of the NHL teams stay when they come to play the Minnesota Wild.

The statue depicts Brooks’ celebration after the U.S. beat Finland to secure the gold medal at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Games.

Eight “Miracle on Ice” players attended the unveiling Wednesday night — Neal Broten, Dave Christian, Steve Christoff, John Harrington, Rob McClanahan, Mike Ramsey, Buzz Schneider, and Eric Strobel.

VIDEO: Little girl nails Herb Brooks’ Miracle speech

Simone Biles sets when to return to training

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 15: Simone Biles of the United States prepares to compete in the Balance Beam Final on day 10 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Rio Olympic Arena on August 15, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 19, 2017, 8:52 AM EST

More: Gymnastics

President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Obama honors Olympians in final press conference (video) WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: In this handout image provided by The White House, U.S. President Barack Obama (R) talks with members of the 2012 U.S. Olympic gymnastics teams (L-R) Steven Gluckstein, Savannah Vinsant, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Steve Penny, USA Gymnastics President, McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross, and Jordyn Wieber in the Oval Office November 15, 2012 at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images) President Obama appoints Gabby Douglas, more Olympic medalists to posts Laurie Hernandez Laurie Hernandez’s 2017 goals: First date, driver’s license, Law & Order

Simone Biles plans to return to gymnastics training in about one year, according to media at her Central Texas book signing Wednesday.

“I am taking a year off from gymnastics and am going back to training at the end of the year or beginning of next year, so I’ll start training then,” Biles said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “I don’t know when I’ll be back for the world championships. I have to get in shape, and we have trials for worlds, but hopefully the next goal after if I make worlds’ teams and championships is the Olympics again.”

Biles previously said she would take all of 2017 off from competition but planned to return at some point for a run for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The major competitions in 2018 will likely be in the summer — the national championships — and the early fall — world championships.

The only member of the Final Five who is in competition mode is Madison Kocian, who debuted for UCLA earlier this month.

Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez are also on breaks but expected to return to elite competition for a Tokyo run.

It’s not known whether Gabby Douglas will return to competition.

Olympic alternate Ragan Smith and a to-be-named gymnast make up the U.S. women’s team at the American Cup on March 4.

MORE: Laurie Hernandez sets 2017 goals

Kerri Walsh Jennings eyes 2020 Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 17: Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States celebrates a point during the Beach Volleyball Women's Bronze medal match against Larissa Franca Maestrini and Talita Rocha of Brazil on day 12 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 17, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 18, 2017, 5:40 PM EST

More: Beach Volleyball

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 11: Lauren Fendrick and Brooke Sweat of United States react playing against Ekaterina Birlova and Evgenia Ukolova of Russia during the Beach Volleyball - Women's Preliminary - Pool A, Match 25 on Day 6 of the Rio 2016 Olympics at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images) U.S. beach volleyball Olympians open season with new partners RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 17: Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross of the United States celebrate a point during the Beach Volleyball Women's Bronze medal match against Larissa Franca Maestrini and Talita Rocha of Brazil on day 12 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Beach Volleyball Arena on August 17, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) April Ross changes plans for 2017 FIVB LA traffic ends U.S. Olympic beach volleyball partnership

If Kerri Walsh Jennings had to decide now, she’s in for Tokyo 2020.

In recent weeks, Walsh Jennings has warmed more and more to trying for a sixth Olympics at age 41, after taking bronze with April Ross in Rio. In 2020, the three-time Olympic champion will be older than any previous Olympic beach or indoor volleyball player, according to Olympic historians.

In December, Walsh Jennings told an NCAA women’s indoor volleyball championship crowd that her kids’ first words to her after she came home from Rio were, “You didn’t win gold,” according to Flovolleyball. Her response? “Tokyo 2020, kids.”

On Jan. 10, a tweet from Walsh Jennings’ account tagged “TokyoGold2020” and “AllIn.” Her Twitter bio now includes, “aspiring to be MY best #Tokyo2020.”

Then in an interview with Seth Davis published Wednesday, she reaffirmed it.

“You’re asking me right this moment. I’m in to go win a gold medal [in 2020],” she said. “That’s like, period, end of statement with regard to me. I’m a family of five, and this journey requires total commitment from not just myself but my kids and my husband and so many other people. So I need to get on the same page with my hubby because it’s a lonely life when I’m traveling the world. He’s an athlete as well [beach volleyball player Casey Jennings], but he’s retired from the international scene, so he’s home. If I go four more years, which I want to, I need to consider lots of things, but, yes, I’m in.”

Walsh Jennings and Ross are set to make their 2017 season debut in Fort Lauderdale next month. Previously, Ross was planning to take 2017 off to have a child.

MORE: U.S. beach volleyball Olympians open season with new partners