Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir assess Gracie Gold

By Nick ZaccardiJan 20, 2017, 3:45 PM EST

KANSAS CITY — Tara Lipinski could see it in Gracie Gold during her warm-up before Thursday’s short program.

“It looks like she’s fearful,” Lipinski said on the NBCSN broadcast. “Gracie has to get mad.”

Gold at first appeared confused. It looked like she lined up to start her performance as if it was her long program before spinning around and resetting before her short program music started.

She would place fifth with a key error, doubling a planned triple flip.

“This is what always happens with Gracie,” Lipinski said on the broadcast of the flip. “You could see it on her face, scared.

“She can do a triple flip in her sleep. There’s no reason she missed that.”

Gold, the defending U.S. champion, is in danger of not making the three-woman world championships team going into the free skate Saturday (8 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Gold has struggled ever since topping the 2016 World Championships short program. She fell to fourth at worlds, then had poor outings in all four of her competitions in the fall and made a desperate move to visit her old coach after Christmas.

Lipinski and Johnny Weir spoke with Gold before the U.S. Championships. Weir said he shared with Gold his own story of struggle.

At the 2006 Olympics, Weir placed second in the short program and then fell to fifth overall after the free skate. A year later, he moved and changed coaches.

“I totally get it, but there’s a time when you have to grow up and you have to do your job,” Weir told media Friday. “I chose to change everything that needed change. I changed my coach, choreographer, where I lived. I threw myself completely off, and it was to my benefit. … You have to make those changes, be brave enough to do it.”

Lipinski questioned whether Gold enjoyed competing and said, “there’s no life to her skating right now.”

“You could just see she wasn’t all there,” Weir said. “I think she’s ready for the season to be done, so she can make the changes that she needs to make.”

Ashley Wagner ‘sick’ of hearing about her age

By Nick ZaccardiJan 20, 2017, 2:37 PM EST

KANSAS CITY — Ashley Wagner can become the oldest U.S. women’s figure skating champion in 90 years, but it would not be wise to tell her that.

“I think that this sport focuses on age way too much,” the three-time U.S. champion Wagner, 25, said in a press conference after Thursday night’s short program at Sprint Center (recap, videos here). “I’m so sick of hearing about my age. I’m so sick of it guys. If anybody asks me one more question about my age, I’ll just stop talking. It’s ridiculous.”

Wagner placed third in the short program, 1.88 points behind leader Karen Chen, who is 17 years old. She’ll try to surpass Chen in the free skate Saturday (8 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Chen sat in Thursday’s press conference between Wagner and second-place Mirai Nagasu, a 23-year-old who won the U.S. title way back in 2008.

“They’re my role models,” Chen said. “I watched them skate for years and years.”

Wagner then interjected before the next question.

“You just made both of us feel so old,” Wagner said, drawing laughter.

Truth is, Wagner is often asked about her age, her experience, her highs and lows, and answers respectfully and with wisdom. She did again after competing Thursday night for the first time in nearly two months, under the pressure as U.S. Championships favorite.

“I choose to view the word ‘veteran’ as experienced, and experience is never a bad thing, because I’ve gone through the good experiences and the brutally terrible awful experiences,” said Wagner, who last season earned world championships silver, ending a 10-year U.S. women’s drought.

NBC Olympics analyst Tara Lipinski was surprised to learn Wagner wasn’t particularly interested in questions about her age.

“Age is definitely a factor,” Lipinski said Friday. “You can pretend it’s not, but it is. I tried to pretend that it wasn’t, but it was. It was talked about a lot. I was too young [winning the Olympics at age 15]. Whether it’s the opposite [age] range, age is a factor.”

Wagner competes in a sport where, in other top countries, crops of teens are replaced by the next crop of teens. At last month’s Japanese and Russian Championships, the oldest women’s podium finisher was 18 years old.

Wagner may be past the usual prime years for skaters, but Lipinski pointed out that being (very) young has its disadvantages.

“I felt that I didn’t have a lot to draw on,” said Lipinski, who at 14 became the youngest U.S. women’s champion in 1997. “I didn’t have a lot of outside perspectives. Skating was my life. So any small mistake took me so down, and it was very hard for me to put this sport in perspective.”

Wagner was asked if she worried she may have peaked with that 2016 World Championships silver medal.

“If I peaked,” she said, “I would have retired.”

If Wagner makes the PyeongChang Winter Games, she would become the oldest U.S. Olympic women’s singles skater since 1928. Which would actually be an incredible accomplishment in a teen-dominated sport.

That sort of statistic was probably furthest from her mind in Thursday’s press conference.

“We definitely need a new crop of girls to come in,” Wagner said, cracking a smile, “because I will die one day.”

How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2016, file photo, Nathan Chen of the United States, competes in the men's short program at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating final in Marseille, southern France. The 17-year-old's revelatory performance at last month's Grand Prix final in France has made him American figure skating's bright new star. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
AP
By Nick ZaccardiJan 20, 2017, 10:17 AM EST

U.S. Figure Skating Championships coverage continues Friday, live on NBCSN, Universal HD and streamed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The short dance and men’s short programs are scheduled in Kansas City.

The NBC Sports All-Access page will provide live scoring and more all week.

Short dance
6-8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live, NBC Sports app
STREAM LINK | SKATE ORDER | PREVIEW

Men’s short program
8:30 p.m.-midnight ET, Universal HD
SKATE ORDER | PREVIEW

In dance, defending champions Maia and Alex Shibutani take on two-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. They’re heavy favorites for the three world championships berths.

Nathan Chen leads the men’s field, seeking to become the youngest U.S. men’s champion since 1966. He faces past champions Jason Brown and Max Aaron with two worlds berths at stake this weekend

The free dance will be Saturday and the men’s free skate Sunday, both on NBC and streamed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. A full broadcast schedule is here.

