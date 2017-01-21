ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Karen Chen reacts to her scores alongside coach Tammy Gambill after her Championship Ladies Short Program during the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Sprint Center on January 19, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Karen Chen holds on for shocking U.S. title

Jan 21, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Karen Chen put together a stirring performance filled with explosive jumps and sharp landings to edge three-time champion Ashley Wagner and win the U.S. figure skating championship Saturday night.

The 17-year-old Chen followed an elegant short program performed to “On Golden Pond” with a darker, more energetic performance to “Jealousy Tango” to win her first national title.

Chen was eighth a year ago after taking bronze as a 15-year-old in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Chen’s free skate score of 141.40 gave her a 214.22 total, which stood up when Wagner under-rotated a combination and had a final combination spin reduced to a Level 2. That left the world silver medalist with a free skate score of 140.84 and a 211.78 composite.

Mariah Bell earned bronze with a free skate set to music from “East of Eden,” the silver medalist from Skate America overcoming a shaky beginning with a strong finish.

Defending champion Gracie Gold, whose season has been such a disappointment, continued to struggle in the ladies’ free skate. She had a two-foot landing on a triple loop early in the program, then singled a double axel, and never was able to get back on track. Read Gold’s reaction here.

She almost looked defeated as she skated off the ice, hugging a stuffed animal tightly.

Chen followed her record-breaking short program, choreographed by herself, with another dazzling performance to cap the night at Sprint Center. She landed six triples, her spin positions were sublime, and she even managed to flash a big grin after landing a triple lutz.

When her score was revealed, she buried her face in her hands, almost in disbelief.

Wagner gave her a curt nod from the ice during her warmup, then proceeded to give it everything she had. She landed seven triples with the hallmark showmanship that has served her so well on the national stage, and even earned a standing ovation for the performance.

She didn’t earn the score she needed, though — just barely.

Earlier Saturday, Maia and Alex Shibutani were beaten in the free dance but held on to repeat as U.S. championsHaven Denney and Brandon Frazier were the best of a flawed pairs field to earn their first U.S. title.

The U.S. Championships conclude Sunday with the men’s free skate (4 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app). Nathan Chen, 17, is in position to become the youngest U.S. men’s champion in 51 years.

Gracie Gold struggles to sixth-place finish at nationals

Jan 21, 2017

KANSAS CITY — The worst season of Gracie Gold‘s career appears to be over. Are changes ahead? Not even Gold can say.

Gold finished sixth at the U.S. Championships on Saturday, her first time outside the top two in five nationals appearances. She is likely to be left off the world championships team for the first time when it is announced Sunday.

Gold, who was fifth after the short program Thursday, left revolutions out of multiple jumps in her free skate, though she did not fall in either program. NBC Olympics analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir both called it disastrous.

“Obviously, I had a very terrible long program,” Gold, fairly composed, said minutes afterward. “It’s just something about this year. I’ve been in a funk. … Even when my switch is on, so to speak, I’m just not having the confidence and the clarity.”

The defending U.S. champion Gold has struggled since dropping from first after the 2016 World Championships short program to finish fourth. She was also fourth at the 2014 Olympics and 2015 Worlds.

She made a desperate move to seek out her old coach, Alex Ouriashev, after Christmas to work on her jumps, but it wasn’t enough. She wouldn’t say if she’ll change training locations before the Olympic season.

“I don’t have any plans of that nature yet,” Gold said. “You guys will be the first to know.”

Gold said after her short program that she deserved a place on the worlds team, which is chosen based not just on nationals but also results since the start of 2016. Gold backed off that after her free skate.

“I don’t really want to say too much, just because I know that the committee reads what we all say,” Gold said. “I just know that, given the opportunity, I wouldn’t let them down, and I think that I would be a very wise pick for the world team.

“Even though today’s skating is subpar, there’s not a doubt in my mind that this has been a rough season, but that I’m still pretty much one of the best skaters in the United States and in the world. Sometimes we just have bad times.”

Gold nearly sat out the fall Grand Prix season after detaching from the sport in the summer. She detailed mental and physical struggles as she posted her worst international results in four years the last three months.

“She’s gone through deep, deep, deep depression, and everybody’s tried to help her with it,” her coach, Frank Carroll, said after Saturday’s skate.

The U.S. Championships conclude Sunday with the men’s free skate (4 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

Maia, Alex Shibutani beaten in free dance, still repeat as U.S. champions

Jan 21, 2017

KANSAS CITY — Maia and Alex Shibutani were not the best U.S. ice dancers on Saturday, for the first time in a year. Still, they held on to repeat as U.S. champions.

The siblings were outscored in the U.S. Championships free dance by Madison Chock and Evan Bates, but their lead from a record-breaking short dance was enough to win by 1.01 points at Sprint Center. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue were third after Hubbell shockingly fell during their free dance.

The top three repeated from 2016. Full results are here.

The Shibutanis took a 2.46-point lead into the free dance and totaled 200.05 points overall. They missed the U.S. Championships overall record score, set by Olympic champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White, by .14 of a point, after breaking Davis and White’s short dance record Friday.

“A year out from the Olympics, this is exactly where we want to be,” Maia Shibutani told Andrea Joyce on NBC. “I know we’ve improved so much.”

Chock and Bates, the 2015 U.S. champions, outscored the Shibutanis in a program on Saturday for the first time since the 2016 U.S. Championships short dance.

It was at last year’s nationals that the Shibutanis displaced Chock and Bates as the U.S. power couple in dance. The siblings went on to better Chock and Bates in both programs at the Four Continents Championships, World Championships and the Grand Prix Final in December.

“A lot of times we get hung up on results, and it doesn’t really, truly reflect how our skating has grown and how our partnership has evolved,” Bates said. “I think this was our best competition, probably, to date. … We would have loved to recapture our national title, but it didn’t happen for us.”

Hubbell and Donohue had been rising until Hubbell hit the ice Saturday. They were sixth at the 2016 World Championships and then fifth at the Grand Prix Final in December, finishing ahead of Chock and Bates.

They leave Kansas City with a fourth U.S. Championships bronze medal. They’ve never cracked the top two.

“It wasn’t our day, my day in particular,” said Hubbell, before getting a peck on the cheek from Donohue. “Just a funny, fluke moment. I just want to say thanks to Zach for being a really fabulous partner. … I thank my lucky stars to have a partner that can help me through a moment like that.”

The Shibutanis earned their first U.S. title in 2016, then took silver at the world championships last March and bronze at the Grand Prix Final last month. Despite the free dance scores, they are confident going into worlds in two months.

“The past year and a half, we’ve built so much momentum,” Alex Shibutani said. “We’re really coming into our own.”

The world’s two best couples are two-time reigning world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France and Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

Virtue and Moir took Olympic gold in 2010 and silver in 2014, then took two seasons off and returned this year to post the highest scores under the current system implemented in 2010.

The U.S., though, is unquestionably the deepest ice dance nation. The Shibutanis, Chock and Bates and Hubbell and Donohue made up half of the top six at the 2016 World Championships. All three couples qualified for each of the last two Grand Prix Finals, which take only six couples.

Meanwhile, Davis and White have watched the ascension while taking a three-year break from competition. They are running out of time to decide if they will attempt to defend their Olympic title in PyeongChang. A nation can send no more than three couples to the Olympics.

The U.S. Championships continue Saturday night with the women’s free skate (8 ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app).

U.S. Championships Ice Dance
GOLD: Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani — 200.05
SILVER: Madison Chock/Evan Bates — 199.04
BRONZE: Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue — 191.42
4. Elliana Pogrebinsky/Alex Benoit — 170.29
5. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker — 160.06