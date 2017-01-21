Karen Chen holds on for shocking U.S. title

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Karen Chen put together a stirring performance filled with explosive jumps and sharp landings to edge three-time champion Ashley Wagner and win the U.S. figure skating championship Saturday night.

The 17-year-old Chen followed an elegant short program performed to “On Golden Pond” with a darker, more energetic performance to “Jealousy Tango” to win her first national title.

Chen was eighth a year ago after taking bronze as a 15-year-old in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Chen’s free skate score of 141.40 gave her a 214.22 total, which stood up when Wagner under-rotated a combination and had a final combination spin reduced to a Level 2. That left the world silver medalist with a free skate score of 140.84 and a 211.78 composite.

Mariah Bell earned bronze with a free skate set to music from “East of Eden,” the silver medalist from Skate America overcoming a shaky beginning with a strong finish.

Defending champion Gracie Gold, whose season has been such a disappointment, continued to struggle in the ladies’ free skate. She had a two-foot landing on a triple loop early in the program, then singled a double axel, and never was able to get back on track. Read Gold’s reaction here.

She almost looked defeated as she skated off the ice, hugging a stuffed animal tightly.

Chen followed her record-breaking short program, choreographed by herself, with another dazzling performance to cap the night at Sprint Center. She landed six triples, her spin positions were sublime, and she even managed to flash a big grin after landing a triple lutz.

When her score was revealed, she buried her face in her hands, almost in disbelief.

Wagner gave her a curt nod from the ice during her warmup, then proceeded to give it everything she had. She landed seven triples with the hallmark showmanship that has served her so well on the national stage, and even earned a standing ovation for the performance.

She didn’t earn the score she needed, though — just barely.

Earlier Saturday, Maia and Alex Shibutani were beaten in the free dance but held on to repeat as U.S. champions. Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier were the best of a flawed pairs field to earn their first U.S. title.

The U.S. Championships conclude Sunday with the men’s free skate (4 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app). Nathan Chen, 17, is in position to become the youngest U.S. men’s champion in 51 years.

