ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN

Defending pairs champions pull out of U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 21, 2017, 10:36 AM EST

More: Figure Skating

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 02: Ashley Wagner of the United States warms up before the Ladies Free Skate program on Day 6 of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2016 at TD Garden on April 2, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday ST PAUL, MN - JANUARY 24: Nathan Chen looks on after competing in the Men's Free Skate at the 2016 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championship on January 24, 2016 at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Nathan Chen ushers in new era with record-breaking nationals short program Maia, Alex Shibutani Maia, Alex Shibutani break U.S. Championships short dance record

KANSAS CITY — Defending U.S. pairs champions Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea withdrew from the national championships due to a concussion Kayne sustained in a short program fall Thursday.

“After examination and follow up, it was the advice of the chief medical officer that Kayne should not compete for her own health and safety due to symptoms of concussion,” U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement Saturday.

Kayne and O’Shea were fifth in Thursday’s short program, where Kayne fell hard on their throw triple Lutz.

Kayne and O’Shea were surprise national champions last year but came into Kansas City as underdogs behind Skate American silver medalists Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier. Kayne had been battling knee tendinitis.

Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc, in their first year together, surprisingly topped the pairs short program with a clean performance and go into Saturday’s free skate (3 p.m. ET, NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app) with a 3.96-point lead.

Full pairs short program results are here.

The top U.S. pair in international competition in recent seasons, Alexa Scimeca and Christopher Knierim, has been out since Scimeca’s stomach surgery in September.

Check out NBCsports.com/USFIGS for all-access coverage all week.

MORE: Ashley Wagner ‘sick’ of hearing about her age

How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 02: Ashley Wagner of the United States warms up before the Ladies Free Skate program on Day 6 of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2016 at TD Garden on April 2, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 21, 2017, 10:40 AM EST

More: Figure Skating

Tarah Kayne and Daniel O'Shea perform in the championship pairs short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships onThursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Defending pairs champions pull out of U.S. Figure Skating Championships ST PAUL, MN - JANUARY 24: Nathan Chen looks on after competing in the Men's Free Skate at the 2016 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championship on January 24, 2016 at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Nathan Chen ushers in new era with record-breaking nationals short program Maia, Alex Shibutani Maia, Alex Shibutani break U.S. Championships short dance record

U.S. Figure Skating Championships coverage continues Saturday, live on NBC and streamed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, starting at 3 p.m. ET.

The pairs free skate, free dance and women’s free skate are scheduled in Kansas City.

The NBC Sports All-Access page will provide live scoring and more all week.

Pairs free skate, free dance
3-6 p.m. ET
STREAM LINK | PAIRS SKATE ORDER | DANCE SKATE ORDER

Women’s free skate
8-11 p.m. ET
STREAM LINKSKATE ORDER

In pairs, the first-year team of Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc leads Skate America silver medalists Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier by 3.96 points going into the free skate.

In dance, world silver medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani hold a 2.46-point lead over world bronze medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates after breaking the U.S. Championships short dance record.

Karen Chen, 17, is the surprise women’s leader after the short program. Three-time U.S. champion Ashley Wagner is third, and defending champion Gracie Gold is fifth. Wagner and Gold might not be able to afford mistakes in the free skate if they want to make the world championships team.

The U.S. will send two pairs, three dance couples and three women to worlds in Helsinki in two months. The team selections made this weekend will be based largely — but not wholly — off U.S. Championships results.

MORE: U.S. Figure Skating boss says Russia shouldn’t be in PyeongChang

Lindsey Vonn wins, cries in second race back from broken bones

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 21, 2017, 9:45 AM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

Aksel Lund Svindal Aksel Lund Svindal to miss rest of Alpine season SOLDEN, AUSTRIA - OCTOBER 25: (FRANCE OUT) Ted Ligety of the USA takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Giant Slalom on October 25, 2015 in Soelden, Austria. (Photo by Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Ted Ligety out for rest of season ALTENMARKT/ZAUCHENSEE, AUSTRIA - JANUARY 15: Lindsey Vonn of USA celebrates during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on January 15, 2017 in Altenmarkt/Zauchensee, Austria (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn sets date for proposal to enter men’s race

Lindsey Vonn was in tears. It’s easy to see why.

In her second race back after the most painful injury of her career, Vonn notched her 77th career World Cup victory, taking a downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Saturday morning.

Vonn screamed repeatedly after crossing the finish line and seeing she was .15 ahead of Swiss Lara Gut. She cried and then waited as skier after skier tried to beat her time. No one did. Full results are here.

Vonn called it the most emotional victory of those 77, according to the Austria Press Agency.

“I feel like, sometimes, I come back so quickly, everyone forgets how much time and energy and blood, sweat and tears it takes to come back without any training and jump in there,” Vonn said, adding to the BBC, “I just put it all on the line. I tried to risk more. I tried to really believe in myself. I did more than I expected.”

This month marked Vonn’s full return from two injuries — suffering three large fractures in her left knee in a Feb. 27 race crash and breaking her right upper arm in a Nov. 10 training crash. Vonn has said the latter was the most painful injury of her career, causing nerve damage that limited mobility of her right hand.

Vonn’s first race back was last Sunday — after less than two weeks of ski training — and she finished 13th in a downhill in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria. Her lack of training showed. A lack of aggressiveness and speed in turns.

“I honestly wasn’t sure after Zauchensee how long it would take me [to win],” she said. “I definitely struggled finding that confidence, but I did it today. I tried to have as much courage as I could and push myself to the limit. I think I still can ski a lot better, but I think this is more in the direction of what I used to do. So I’m getting back.”

Vonn has two primary goals left in her decorated career — to ski for gold in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic downhill and to break the World Cup wins record of 86 held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark.

Vonn can go for win No. 78 in a super-G in Garmisch on Sunday, streamed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app at 6 a.m. ET.

If Vonn stays healthy and continues to win at her normal pace, two big “ifs,” she will break Stenmark’s record next season.

“I still don’t have much training, so, super-G, I really don’t know what to expect,” Vonn said.

MORE: Vonn sets date on proposal to enter men’s race