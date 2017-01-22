ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 20: Nathan Chen skates his routine that would earn him first place in the short routine championship on Day 2 at the 2017 US Figure Skating Championships on January 20, 2017 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Getty Images

How to watch U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Sunday

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 22, 2017, 8:52 AM EST

More: Figure Skating

Ashley Wagner Ashley Wagner handed Puffs box in emotional press conference (video) KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 21: Karen Chen and coach Tammy Gambill react after seeing her scores in the Championship Ladies Free Skate during the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Sprint Center on January 21, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. Chen placed first and won the gold medal and became the 2017 US Ladies Champion. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Karen Chen holds off Ashley Wagner for shocking U.S. title KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 21: Gracie Gold prepares to compete in the Championship Ladies Free Skate during the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Sprint Center on January 21, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Gracie Gold struggles to sixth-place finish at nationals

U.S. Figure Skating Championships coverage concludes Sunday, live on NBC and streamed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, starting at 4 p.m. ET.

The men’s free skate is scheduled in Kansas City.

The NBC Sports All-Access page will provide live scoring and more.

Men’s free skate
4-6 p.m. ET
STREAM LINKSKATE ORDER

Nathan Chen leads by a whopping 17.72 points after Friday’s short program. At 17, he is in line to become the youngest U.S. men’s champion in 51 years.

Chen could also break the U.S. Championships records for total points and margin of victory under a scoring system set in 2006.

He’s trailed by Ross Miner, seeking his first top three at nationals since 2013, and 16-year-old Vincent ZhouJason Brown, the only Olympian in the field, is in fourth.

The U.S. team of two men for the world championships in two months will be named after the competition.

MORE: U.S. Figure Skating boss says Russia shouldn’t be in PyeongChang

Lindsey Vonn ninth in Garmisch super-G, eyes ‘revenge’ at worlds

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JANUARY 22: Lindsey Vonn of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Super-G on January 22, 2017 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Photo by Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 22, 2017, 7:35 AM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

United States' Lindsey Vonn celebrates after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Garmisch-Panterkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Marco Tacca) Lindsey Vonn wins, cries in second race back from broken bones Aksel Lund Svindal Aksel Lund Svindal to miss rest of Alpine season SOLDEN, AUSTRIA - OCTOBER 25: (FRANCE OUT) Ted Ligety of the USA takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Giant Slalom on October 25, 2015 in Soelden, Austria. (Photo by Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Ted Ligety out for rest of season

Lindsey Vonn finished ninth in a World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday and called it “a good first step” in her first super-G since returning from knee and arm injuries.

Vonn was 1.65 seconds slower than Swiss Lara Gut, who won after finishing second to Vonn in Saturday’s downhill. Full results are here.

Returning from a fractured knee and broken forearm, Vonn’s previous two races were both downhills, starting with a 13th-place finish in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, last Sunday.

“Like in the downhill in Zauchensee, it took me one race to really get into it,” Vonn said. “I think today was positive. I didn’t ski my best. I had some trouble with the ice, but I will train some more.”

The women’s World Cup continues with a giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday, which Vonn is expected to skip.

Vonn, competing this month for the first time since last February, is next expected to race a downhill and super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Saturday and Sunday and then the world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in early February.

The last time worlds was in St. Moritz, in 2003, Vonn did not make the U.S. team at age 18, when she was known as Lindsey Kildow.

At that time, her best World Cup result was 23rd. However, Vonn had placed sixth in the 2002 Olympic combined, the only top 10 for the U.S. women at those Winter Games and the best Alpine finish by an American that young in Olympic history.

“My coaches didn’t think I was good enough,” Vonn said Sunday. “Now, I get my revenge. I get my second chance, and I hope I can prove everyone wrong.”

From the Denver Post in 2004:

Kildow lost a big chunk of last season when she caught a tip on a gate in the season’s first downhill at Lake Louise, Alberta, causing a severe strain of the hip flexor muscles in her left leg. Kildow had to be airlifted from the mountain.

‘It was pretty bad,’ Kildow said. ‘I thought I had ripped my leg off.’

The injury didn’t require surgery, but it kept her out of action for a month. When she returned, coaches kept her on the developmental Europa Cup for six weeks rather than rush her back into the World Cup, making it impossible for her to qualify for the world championships at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

‘After coming off sixth (place) in the Olympics, it would have been nice to race in the world championships because I definitely was skiing at that level,’ Kildow said. ‘I thought I had a chance of getting a podium.’

Gut came into the weekend 315 points behind U.S. Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin in the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing. She leaves Garmisch having sliced Shiffrin’s lead to 135 points.

Gut and Shiffrin’s battle for the overall title could come down to the World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colo., in mid-March. Though Gut’s chances increase if Shiffrin continues to sit out speed races.

MORE: Vonn sets date on proposal to enter men’s race

Ashley Wagner handed Puffs box in emotional press conference (video)

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 22, 2017, 1:35 AM EST

KANSAS CITY — Ashley Wagner was on the verge of tears (of joy) after taking silver at the U.S. Championships. A U.S. Figure Skating official came to her aid during a press conference, passing a box of Puffs onto the table.

A reporter told Wagner, 25, that it’s believed she’s the oldest U.S. women’s podium finisher since at least World War II. Wagner, not much of a fan of age remarks, smiled.

“Oh my god, you had to mention a World War,” she said. “I’m getting emotional, just because this is so hard, what I do, and I am so proud that I am still here today because I was 15 or 16 at my first world championships [16, in 2008], and I’m here, and I’m 25, it’s almost 10 years later. That’s something that you just don’t see in this sport. I’m here because I love it, and I am so stubborn.”

At that point, the green box of Puffs, one of U.S. Figure Skating’s sponsors, appeared to Wagner’s right.

“My passion is what fuels me,” she continued, “and I’m really proud of myself. I hope one day people will look back. I’m always here because I work to be here, and that’s something that I’m really proud of.”

MORE: Gracie Gold comments after sixth-place finish