KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 21: Gracie Gold competes in the Championship Ladies Free Skate during the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Sprint Center on January 21, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Gracie Gold left off world championships team

By Nick ZaccardiJan 22, 2017, 12:09 PM EST

More: Figure Skating

KANSAS CITY — Gracie Gold was left off the world championships team for the first time in her five-year senior career on Sunday.

A U.S. Figure Skating selection committee named the top three finishers from the U.S. Championships on Saturday night — Karen ChenAshley Wagner and Mariah Bell — to worlds in Helsinki in two months.

Gold placed sixth at nationals, her first time outside the top two, continuing a plunge since topping the 2016 World Championships short program and then finishing off the podium in fourth last March. Gold commented on her rough performance and disastrous season Saturday night.

Despite finishing sixth, Gold was still eligible for the three-woman worlds team. The committee decides based on not just nationals, but recent results starting with the 2016 U.S. Championships.

Gold won last year’s nationals, but after her fourth at worlds she had an awful fall season and didn’t come close to defending her U.S. title this past week.

U.S. champion Chen and Bell will make their worlds debuts in Helsinki. Wagner heads to her seventh worlds, one year after ending a 10-year U.S. women’s medal drought with a silver.

Gold is the second alternate behind Mirai Nagasu.

The U.S. team for worlds also includes pairs Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier and Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim and ice dance couples Maia and Alex ShibutaniMadison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

The Knierims successfully petitioned for a place on the worlds team despite not competing this season due to her September stomach surgery. They were the top U.S. pairs at the 2016 Worlds, placing ninth.

Marissa Castelli and Mervin Tran, who were second at nationals in pairs, were left off the worlds team.

The two men on the worlds team will be named after Sunday’s free skate.

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 20: Nathan Chen skates his routine that would earn him first place in the short routine championship on Day 2 at the 2017 US Figure Skating Championships on January 20, 2017 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 22, 2017, 8:52 AM EST

More: Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships coverage concludes Sunday, live on NBC and streamed on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, starting at 4 p.m. ET.

The men’s free skate is scheduled in Kansas City.

The NBC Sports All-Access page will provide live scoring and more.

Men’s free skate
4-6 p.m. ET
STREAM LINKSKATE ORDER

Nathan Chen leads by a whopping 17.72 points after Friday’s short program. At 17, he is in line to become the youngest U.S. men’s champion in 51 years.

Chen could also break the U.S. Championships records for total points and margin of victory under a scoring system set in 2006.

He’s trailed by Ross Miner, seeking his first top three at nationals since 2013, and 16-year-old Vincent ZhouJason Brown, the only Olympian in the field, is in fourth.

The U.S. team of two men for the world championships in two months will be named after the competition.

Lindsey Vonn ninth in Garmisch super-G, eyes ‘revenge’ at worlds

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JANUARY 22: Lindsey Vonn of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Super-G on January 22, 2017 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Photo by Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 22, 2017, 7:35 AM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

United States' Lindsey Vonn celebrates after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Garmisch-Panterkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Marco Tacca) Lindsey Vonn wins, cries in second race back from broken bones Aksel Lund Svindal Aksel Lund Svindal to miss rest of Alpine season SOLDEN, AUSTRIA - OCTOBER 25: (FRANCE OUT) Ted Ligety of the USA takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Giant Slalom on October 25, 2015 in Soelden, Austria. (Photo by Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Ted Ligety out for rest of season

Lindsey Vonn finished ninth in a World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday and called it “a good first step” in her first super-G since returning from knee and arm injuries.

Vonn was 1.65 seconds slower than Swiss Lara Gut, who won after finishing second to Vonn in Saturday’s downhill. Full results are here.

Returning from a fractured knee and broken upper arm, Vonn’s previous two races were both downhills, starting with a 13th-place finish in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, last Sunday.

“Like in the downhill in Zauchensee, it took me one race to really get into it,” Vonn said. “I think today was positive. I didn’t ski my best. I had some trouble with the ice, but I will train some more.”

The women’s World Cup continues with a giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday, which Vonn is expected to skip.

Vonn, competing this month for the first time since last February, is next expected to race a downhill and super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Saturday and Sunday and then the world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in early February.

The last time worlds was in St. Moritz, in 2003, Vonn did not make the U.S. team at age 18, when she was known as Lindsey Kildow.

At that time, her best World Cup result was 23rd. However, Vonn had placed sixth in the 2002 Olympic combined, the only top 10 for the U.S. women at those Winter Games and the best Alpine finish by an American that young in Olympic history.

“My coaches didn’t think I was good enough,” Vonn said Sunday. “Now, I get my revenge. I get my second chance, and I hope I can prove everyone wrong.”

From the Denver Post in 2004:

Kildow lost a big chunk of last season when she caught a tip on a gate in the season’s first downhill at Lake Louise, Alberta, causing a severe strain of the hip flexor muscles in her left leg. Kildow had to be airlifted from the mountain.

‘It was pretty bad,’ Kildow said. ‘I thought I had ripped my leg off.’

The injury didn’t require surgery, but it kept her out of action for a month. When she returned, coaches kept her on the developmental Europa Cup for six weeks rather than rush her back into the World Cup, making it impossible for her to qualify for the world championships at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

‘After coming off sixth (place) in the Olympics, it would have been nice to race in the world championships because I definitely was skiing at that level,’ Kildow said. ‘I thought I had a chance of getting a podium.’

Gut came into the weekend 315 points behind U.S. Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin in the standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing. She leaves Garmisch having sliced Shiffrin’s lead to 135 points.

Gut and Shiffrin’s battle for the overall title could come down to the World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colo., in mid-March. Though Gut’s chances increase if Shiffrin continues to sit out speed races.

MORE: Vonn sets date on proposal to enter men’s race