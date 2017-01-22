Watch Nathan Chen declare 2018 Olympic aspirations in 2010

Nathan Chen may only be 17 years old, but he is no stranger to the spotlight at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Way back in 2010, Chen was the youngest skater at the U.S. Championships, and he won the novice title despite barely being able to see over the boards in Spokane, Wash.
Chen was then invited to perform in the exhibition gala with U.S. senior medalists who had qualified for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.
Chen delivered, bringing the crowd to its feet skating to “Peter and the Wolf,” reportedly choosing the music because he liked the cartoon.
Then he spoke to Andrea Joyce on NBC. Joyce asked Chen what Olympics we would be seeing him in down the line.
“2018, I think,” Chen said with a bit of sheepishness.
Chen has worked ever since to bring that closer to a reality.
He earned another U.S. novice title, two U.S. junior titles and last year became the youngest man to make the U.S. Championships top three since 1973.
After hip surgery kept him out of the 2016 Worlds, Chen returned in the fall to top the free skate at the Grand Prix Final, outscoring the reigning Olympic and world champions.
KANSAS CITY — Gracie Gold was left off the world championships team for the first time in her five-year senior career on Sunday.
A U.S. Figure Skating selection committee named the top three finishers from the U.S. Championships on Saturday night — Karen Chen, Ashley Wagner and Mariah Bell — to worlds in Helsinki in two months.
Gold placed sixth at nationals, her first time outside the top two, continuing a plunge since topping the 2016 World Championships short program and then finishing off the podium in fourth last March. Gold commented on her rough performance and disastrous season Saturday night.
Despite finishing sixth, Gold was still eligible for the three-woman worlds team. The committee decides based on not just nationals, but recent results starting with the 2016 U.S. Championships.
Gold won last year’s nationals, but after her fourth at worlds she had an awful fall season and didn’t come close to defending her U.S. title this past week.
U.S. champion Chen and Bell will make their worlds debuts in Helsinki. Wagner heads to her seventh worlds, one year after ending a 10-year U.S. women’s medal drought with a silver.
Gold is the second alternate behind Mirai Nagasu.
The U.S. team for worlds also includes pairs Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier and Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim and ice dance couples Maia and Alex Shibutani, Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.
The Knierims successfully petitioned for a place on the worlds team despite not competing this season due to her September stomach surgery. They were the top U.S. pairs at the 2016 Worlds, placing ninth.
Marissa Castelli and Mervin Tran, who were second at nationals in pairs, were left off the worlds team.
The two men on the worlds team will be named after Sunday’s free skate.
Nathan Chen leads by a whopping 17.72 points after Friday’s short program. At 17, he is in line to become the youngest U.S. men’s champion in 51 years.
Chen could also break the U.S. Championships records for total points and margin of victory under a scoring system set in 2006.
He’s trailed by Ross Miner, seeking his first top three at nationals since 2013, and 16-year-old Vincent Zhou. Jason Brown, the only Olympian in the field, is in fourth.
The U.S. team of two men for the world championships in two months will be named after the competition.
