Nathan Chen lands record 5 quads en route to U.S. title rout

KANSAS CITY — Nathan Chen became the first skater to land five quadruple jumps in one program in history en route to his first U.S. title Sunday, signaling that he might not just be an Olympic medal favorite, but a gold-medal contender.

Chen, 17, totaled seven quads between two programs — also a record — and scored 318.47 points. A U.S. Championships record. He won by the largest margin in U.S. Championships history (under a 12-year-old scoring system) — 55.44 points.

He is the youngest U.S. men’s champion since 1966. Vincent Zhou, 16, was a distant second. The 2015 U.S. champion Jason Brown was third.

Chen’s timing, breaking out one season before the Olympics, just about matches his talent. The Salt Lake City native creates buzz not seen in U.S. men’s skating since 2010.

Which brings this to mind: Seven years ago, a 10-year-old Chen was the youngest skater at the U.S. Championships.

Chen could barely see over the boards, but he won the novice division and brought an exhibition gala crowd to its feet and sheepishly said he thought he would be at the Olympics in 2018.

A month later, American Evan Lysacek won the Vancouver Olympic title without attempting a quadruple jump, beating noted quad practitioner Yevgeny Plushenko.

Figure skating scores are of course about more than how many times one rotates in the air (from the landings of those jumps to artistry and more), but the result was slammed by some as setting the sport back. The 1998, 2002 and 2006 Olympic champions had all landed quads.

Canadian Elvis Stojko, the 1994 and 1998 Olympic silver medalist, said as much in a Yahoo Sports column titled, “The night they killed figure skating.”

U.S. men’s figure skating went dormant after Lysacek’s victory. They have not earned a world championships medal since.

At the 2014 Olympics, the top U.S. finisher was Brown in ninth. Brown did not attempt a quad, but the top eight men did. Every year from 2013 through 2016, the U.S. Championships crowned a new men’s champion. None of them have proven dependable when it comes to clean jumping.

“We kind of sunk a little bit,” Chen reflected on his predecessors after the short program Friday.

Meanwhile, Chen continued to rack up novice and junior titles. In November 2014, Chen landed his first quadruple toe loop in competition. He can now land four different quads.

Then, last year, he became the youngest man to finish in the U.S. Championships top three since 1973. Hip surgery kept Chen from being able to compete at the 2016 World Championships. He couldn’t walk without a brace for two months.

No matter, Chen bounced back in the fall by beating the reigning Olympic and world champions in the free skate of the Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest annual competition.

He was even better this week.

MORE: Gracie Gold splits with coach Frank Carroll