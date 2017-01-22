ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN

Nathan Chen lands record 5 quads en route to U.S. title rout

By Nick ZaccardiJan 22, 2017, 5:52 PM EST

KANSAS CITY — Nathan Chen became the first skater to land five quadruple jumps in one program in history en route to his first U.S. title Sunday, signaling that he might not just be an Olympic medal favorite, but a gold-medal contender.

Chen, 17, totaled seven quads between two programs — also a record — and scored 318.47 points. A U.S. Championships record. He won by the largest margin in U.S. Championships history (under a 12-year-old scoring system) — 55.44 points.

He is the youngest U.S. men’s champion since 1966. Vincent Zhou, 16, was a distant second. The 2015 U.S. champion Jason Brown was third.

Chen’s timing, breaking out one season before the Olympics, just about matches his talent. The Salt Lake City native creates buzz not seen in U.S. men’s skating since 2010.

Which brings this to mind: Seven years ago, a 10-year-old Chen was the youngest skater at the U.S. Championships.

Chen could barely see over the boards, but he won the novice division and brought an exhibition gala crowd to its feet and sheepishly said he thought he would be at the Olympics in 2018.

A month later, American Evan Lysacek won the Vancouver Olympic title without attempting a quadruple jump, beating noted quad practitioner Yevgeny Plushenko.

Figure skating scores are of course about more than how many times one rotates in the air (from the landings of those jumps to artistry and more), but the result was slammed by some as setting the sport back. The 1998, 2002 and 2006 Olympic champions had all landed quads.

Canadian Elvis Stojko, the 1994 and 1998 Olympic silver medalist, said as much in a Yahoo Sports column titled, “The night they killed figure skating.”

U.S. men’s figure skating went dormant after Lysacek’s victory. They have not earned a world championships medal since.

At the 2014 Olympics, the top U.S. finisher was Brown in ninth. Brown did not attempt a quad, but the top eight men did. Every year from 2013 through 2016, the U.S. Championships crowned a new men’s champion. None of them have proven dependable when it comes to clean jumping.

“We kind of sunk a little bit,” Chen reflected on his predecessors after the short program Friday.

Meanwhile, Chen continued to rack up novice and junior titles. In November 2014, Chen landed his first quadruple toe loop in competition. He can now land four different quads.

Then, last year, he became the youngest man to finish in the U.S. Championships top three since 1973. Hip surgery kept Chen from being able to compete at the 2016 World Championships. He couldn’t walk without a brace for two months.

No matter, Chen bounced back in the fall by beating the reigning Olympic and world champions in the free skate of the Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest annual competition.

He was even better this week.

By Nick ZaccardiJan 22, 2017, 5:29 PM EST

KANSAS CITY — Gracie Gold is splitting with coach Frank Carroll.

The news comes a day after Gold finished a career-low sixth at the U.S. Championships and missed the world championships team.

Icenetwork.com confirmed the news, quoting Carroll. It’s unknown who Gold’s next coach will be, but she’s expected to move back to the Chicago area and/or Michigan.

“There will be a change,” Carroll said, according to Icenetwork.com. “But you can’t just say goodbye. It’s got to be worked out intelligently and legally when we get home.”

Gold later released a statement.

“I am surprised that Frank announced his decision before informing me,” Gold said. “I continue to have the utmost respect for Frank Carroll and his legacy. He took me on during a very vulnerable time, and I am forever grateful for our work together. Despite my sadness in missing this world championships, I will benefit with extra time entering the Olympic season. I plan to use it well.”

Gold had been coached by Carroll since 2013, after she left her Chicago-area coach, Alex Ouriashev, about six months before the Sochi Olympics.

She moved to Los Angeles to work with Carroll and, with Carroll, finished fourth at the 2014 Olympics and 2015 and 2016 World Championships.

Asked about a potential change of training location Saturday night, Gold said this:

“I don’t have any plans of that nature yet,” she said. “You guys will be the first to know.”

Gold’s struggles since topping the 2016 World Championships short program have been well-documented. She fell to fourth after the worlds free skate, detached from the sport in the summer and mulled sitting out the fall season.

She competed anyway, posted her worst results in four years and made a desperate call to Ouriashev and worked with him for two weeks after Christmas before returning to Carroll before nationals.

“I think we did a pretty good job together, and then we had one complete disaster at the end of last year (worlds), which to me wasn’t horrible, being fourth in the world and first in the short program,” Carroll said, according to Icenetwork.

Carroll was a longtime coach of Michelle Kwan and also coached Evan Lysacek to 2010 Olympic gold.

Watch Nathan Chen declare 2018 Olympic aspirations in 2010

By Nick ZaccardiJan 22, 2017, 12:33 PM EST

Nathan Chen may only be 17 years old, but he is no stranger to the spotlight at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Way back in 2010, Chen was the youngest skater at the U.S. Championships, and he won the novice title despite barely being able to see over the boards in Spokane, Wash.

Chen was then invited to perform in the exhibition gala with U.S. senior medalists who had qualified for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

Chen delivered, bringing the crowd to its feet skating to “Peter and the Wolf,” reportedly choosing the music because he liked the cartoon.

Then he spoke to Andrea Joyce on NBC. Joyce asked Chen what Olympics we would be seeing him in down the line.

“2018, I think,” Chen said with a bit of sheepishness.

Chen has worked ever since to bring that closer to a reality.

He earned another U.S. novice title, two U.S. junior titles and last year became the youngest man to make the U.S. Championships top three since 1973.

After hip surgery kept him out of the 2016 Worlds, Chen returned in the fall to top the free skate at the Grand Prix Final, outscoring the reigning Olympic and world champions.

