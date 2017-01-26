ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
LAKE LOUISE, CANADA - DECEMBER 02: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on December 2, 2016 in Lake Louise, Canada (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin, seeking title, makes rare start with Lindsey Vonn

Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 26, 2017, 2:35 PM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

KRONPLATZ, ITALY - JANUARY 24: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2017 in Kronplatz, Italy (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Mikaela Shiffrin’s overall standings lead trimmed again GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JANUARY 22: Lindsey Vonn of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Super-G on January 22, 2017 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Photo by Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn ninth in Garmisch super-G, eyes ‘revenge’ at worlds United States' Lindsey Vonn celebrates after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Garmisch-Panterkirchen, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Marco Tacca) Lindsey Vonn wins, cries in second race back from broken bones

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is making a rare start in a speed race this weekend to protect her overall World Cup lead.

A specialist in slalom and giant slalom, the American will enter Sunday’s super-G on the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina, Italy — marking only the fourth super-G race of her career.

NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will live stream the downhill Saturday (4:30 a.m. ET) and the super-G Sunday (5:30 a.m. ET).

“She’ll take every opportunity she can to score as many World Cup points as she can,” U.S. head coach Paul Kristofic said Thursday. “This is a hill that always has good conditions and we know that and we felt it was a super-G that suits her well and that’s why we targeted it from the beginning.”

Having taken part in just one speed weekend this season — performing averagely in Lake Louise, Alberta, in early December — Shiffrin’s lead over defending champion Lara Gut in the overall is down to 130 points, nearly a third of what the margin was just a couple of weeks ago.

Shiffrin decided not to enter Saturday’s downhill or even the downhill training sessions, which would have given her a better feeling for the Cortina course.

“It’s always a fine balance between, ‘Do you take one downhill training run?’ vs. ‘How about a day of training somewhere else where you can focus on your other disciplines?’ That’s athletic management, trying to get the most out of every day we have available,” Kristofic said. “And when you’re racing multiple disciplines, those days are few and far between so you have to maximize what you’ve got available to you.”

While Shiffrin makes her debut in Cortina — long considered the premier event on the women’s tour — another American skier, Lindsey Vonn, will be the star attraction at the resort where she has won a record 11 races, including a sweep of the downhill and super-G races on the Tofane last year.

Vonn won a downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, last weekend in just her second race back from nearly a year out with a knee injury and a broken arm. She’s still regaining her form in super-G, though, as evidenced by her ninth-place result in that discipline in Garmisch.

“It’s a building process. We’re taking it step by step,” Kristofic said. “The timing in super-G is the trickiest part. You get a lot of force in the ski and a lot of things happening in a short amount of time and only one chance to look at the course.”

Two years ago, Vonn broke Annemarie Moser-Proell‘s all-time women’s World Cup record of 62 wins circuit-wide in Cortina. Vonn now has 77 victories and is approaching Ingemar Stenmark‘s men’s mark of 86.

Meanwhile, Julia Mancuso completed her first official downhill training run Thursday as she attempts to return from hip surgery. The four-time Olympic medalist placed 49th, nearly five seconds behind leader Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia.

“It’s a long-term process for her,” Kristofic said.

Mancuso will also likely focus on Sunday’s super-G.

“In downhill in particular it’s unlikely that she’ll race,” Kristofic said.

Gut placed second in training and Vonn was third. Americans Laurenne Ross and Jacqueline Wiles finished sixth and 16th, respectively.

“Laurenne has had great speed all year. She unfortunately had a bit of bad luck around Val d’Isere,” Kristofic said, recalling how Ross got sick and could not race the downhill in the French resort after leading training.

Ross also got injured in a training crash in Garmisch.

“So a little bad luck,” Kristofic said. “She’s looking to have a breakthrough here and have a great result.”

Wiles scored her first career podium with a third-place result in Austria earlier this month.

“(Cortina) is a true downhillers course and Jackie is a true downhiller,” Kristofic said. “Everything that makes a great downhiller, she’s got it. It’s consistency for her and trying to build that every run.”

This is the U.S. team’s final weekend of qualifying for next month’s world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland. So far, only Shiffrin, Vonn and Wiles have qualified automatically with their podium results.

“There’s an ongoing battle for those spots, so we’ll see how the weekend plays out,” Kristofic said.

Having Vonn back has energized the entire team.

“We missed her terribly when she was not with us and when she’s back it’s a huge bonus for us,” Kristofic said. “It definitely lifts the team and also brings good pace to our training and puts the bar higher and everyone usually steps up.”

MORE: Vonn sets date on proposal to enter men’s race

Gus Kenworthy not fazed by condensed schedule for first X Games gold

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 13: Gus Kenworthy of the United States celebrates in the Freestyle Skiing Men's Ski Slopestyle Finals during day six of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on February 13, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 26, 2017, 3:39 PM EST

More: Winter Olympics

LAKE LOUISE, CANADA - DECEMBER 02: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on December 2, 2016 in Lake Louise, Canada (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Mikaela Shiffrin, seeking title, makes rare start with Lindsey Vonn Torin Yater-Wallace Torin Yater-Wallace healthy going into X Games after years of health scares Erin Hamlin, Chris Mazdzer U.S. luge, riding World Cup success, eyes end to world champs drought

Gus Kenworthy may be the world’s best freestyle skier, yet he still lacks X Games gold. Kenworthy will get two chances for a maiden title in Aspen this weekend, but they will come in a tight 15-hour stretch.

An X Games crown “would be everything, everything he’s been shooting for ever since he started this sport,” his agent said Thursday.

Kenworthy, the Olympic ski slopestyle silver medalist, is entered in both ski halfpipe and ski slopestyle at X Games for a fifth straight year. (Kenworthy has also competed in ski big air in the past, but that is not an Olympic event, and he is not doing it this year)

Last year, Kenworthy became the first man to earn Aspen X Games medals in both halfpipe and slopestyle (silvers) since Swede Jon Olsson in 2005. They were his first career medals in Aspen.

The halfpipe was Thursday. The slopestyle was Sunday. Those events have been condensed on this weekend’s schedule.

The ski halfpipe final is at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The ski slopestyle final is at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

“It’s actually not that bad, because they’re back to back,” Kenworthy’s agent said Thursday. “Because he went straight into the final for slope [bypassing Thursday qualifying], he gets to focus straight on pipe for tomorrow night. We’ve had all week to train, and the training’s gone pretty well except for some issues with snow.”

Kenworthy also hopes to double at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, where he should have days off between events.

“It’s really important to get to the Olympics in both disciplines,” Kenworthy, known in 2014 for adopting puppies in Sochi and in 2015 for coming out as gay, said in the fall. “If I only made it for one, I actually would rather go for pipe because I already got the experience of going for slope.”

In 2014, Kenworthy was part of a U.S. slopestyle sweep in Sochi with gold medalist Joss Christensen and bronze medalist Nick Goepper.

Some may forget that Kenworthy also nearly made the Olympic ski halfpipe team, finishing fourth in qualifying standings. The top three automatically made the Sochi team, while U.S. Ski and Snowboard had a discretionary selection for the last pick.

Kenworthy was passed over for Torin Yater-Wallace, who had won the 2013 World and X Games silver medals but missed all of Olympic qualifying after suffering a collapsed lung and two broken ribs.

Kenworthy called the decision “one of the most heartbreaking things.”

“I was really gutted, it made me feel like the coaches didn’t believe in me, so that really hurt,” said Kenworthy, who at that time had zero world or X Games halfpipe medals. “I felt like I kinda had risked my health for doing the qualifying events for both [slopestyle and halfpipe]. I achieved what I wanted to do — and the person they gave the spot to fell both of his runs [in the Olympics], so it was really upsetting.”

Yater-Wallace said he wasn’t fully recovered in time for Sochi. He and another American, Lyman Currier, finished 26th and 28th out of 28 in the first Olympic ski halfpipe won by American David Wise.

Yater-Wallace praises Kenworthy.

“The most impressive thing about Gus is the way he balances different disciplines,” Yater-Wallace said last week. “There’s few people in this day and age. In the history of freeskiing, everybody used to do it. Now that the levels are so intense in each discipline, and the tricks have such a high level, trying to compete in the halfpipe, big air and slopestyle really is a skill set that only a few can have. And to also maintain a physical and mental level of strength to do that. With such a little amount of people doing all three disciplines, event organizers never set up the practices and events to favor those people. If you’re going into Aspen X Games and you’re Gus Kenworthy, you’ve got to strategically pick which practices you’re going to skip because the other event might overlap that.”

Kenworthy puts the majority of his time into slopestyle because the fields are deeper and the courses more challenging than pipe.

“I train whenever there’s pipe training at an event, I’ll be there that whole time, and maybe in the summer I’ll ski pipe once or twice, learn a new trick to add into my run,” he said. “All my focus goes into slopestyle.”

Which makes Kenworthy’s improvement in halfpipe the last few years all the more impressive. Starting in 2012, his X Games halfpipe results have been 14th, 16th, seventh, fifth and then second last year.

“Gus always had all the tricks, but never went very, very big [in amplitude],” Wise, a three-time Aspen X Games ski halfpipe champion, said last fall. “Then, one year, he just decided that wasn’t OK anymore, and he started going big.”

NBC Olympics researcher Rachel Thompson contributed to this report.

MORE: Mark McMorris, after horrible injury, eyes 2 Olympic golds

Ryan Lochte signs with new swimsuit brand after Speedo dropped him

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 11: Ryan Lochte of the United States prepares in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final on Day 6 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 26, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

Ryan Lochte will wear Tyr swimsuits, signing with the company after being dropped by longtime sponsor Speedo following his Rio Olympic gas-station incident.

The 12-time Olympic medalist wore the Tyr logo on a swim cap in a Debt.com ad published Monday. Tyr published a video Thursday.

Lochte has signed with a number of companies (most not big names) since he lost sponsors following what happened in Rio.

Lochte is suspended through June 30 and excluded from July’s world championships by USA Swimming as punishment following his Rio gas-station incident.

Lochte has said he plans to return to competition after the ban with an eye on the 2020 Olympics.

Lochte will turn 36 years old during the 2020 Tokyo Games, making him older than all but two previous U.S. Olympic swimmers in individual events (Edgar Adams, 1904, and Dara Torres, 2008).

Lochte is the highest-profile swimmer to sign with Tyr.

Michael PhelpsNatalie CoughlinJenny Thompson and Torres were all Speedo swimmers for most or all of their professional careers, like Lochte until late August.

MORE: Lochte ‘wipes away the past’ in Power Bar video