RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 11: Ryan Lochte of the United States prepares in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final on Day 6 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Ryan Lochte signs with new swimsuit brand after Speedo dropped him

By Nick ZaccardiJan 26, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

Ryan Lochte will wear Tyr swimsuits, signing with the company after being dropped by longtime sponsor Speedo following his Rio Olympic gas-station incident.

The 12-time Olympic medalist wore the Tyr logo on a swim cap in a Debt.com ad published Monday. Tyr published a video Thursday.

Lochte has signed with a number of companies (most not big names) since he lost sponsors following what happened in Rio.

Lochte is suspended through June 30 and excluded from July’s world championships by USA Swimming as punishment following his Rio gas-station incident.

Lochte has said he plans to return to competition after the ban with an eye on the 2020 Olympics.

Lochte will turn 36 years old during the 2020 Tokyo Games, making him older than all but two previous U.S. Olympic swimmers in individual events (Edgar Adams, 1904, and Dara Torres, 2008).

Lochte is the highest-profile swimmer to sign with Tyr.

Michael PhelpsNatalie CoughlinJenny Thompson and Torres were all Speedo swimmers for most or all of their professional careers, like Lochte until late August.

Torin Yater-Wallace healthy going into X Games after years of health scares

Torin Yater-Wallace
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 26, 2017, 8:18 AM EST

U.S. Olympic halfpipe skier Torin Yater-Wallace‘s last three Winter X Games in Aspen:

2014: Pulled out before the final while still recovering from a collapsed lung and two broken ribs suffered in separate fall 2013 incidents.
2015: Pulled out after suffering a concussion in a practice-week crash.
2016: Finished fifth, two weeks after being cleared to ski following an infection that affected his gall bladder, liver and lungs and put him on life support (which has been well documented).

“I’ve had a few years with this certain event that, for some reason, somebody doesn’t want me to compete there healthy,” Yater-Wallace said last week. “I’m not exactly one to set goals very often. I just want to compete and ski as best as I can and be happy with my performance. If I can do that, I would hope I get a good result.”

Yater-Wallace has endured more health scares than just about any other 21-year-old Olympian.

Before the setbacks, he was a teen sensation, making the X Games podium in 2011, 2012 and 2013, winning the Sochi Olympic test event and taking silver at the 2013 World Championships.

Though Yater-Wallace missed most of the 2013-14 season with the broken ribs and collapsed lung, he was still named to the Olympic team due to his international record. Less than 100 percent, Yater-Wallace fell on both of his qualifying runs in a rain-drenched Sochi halfpipe and finished 26th out of 28 skiers.

Neither of his next two seasons were smooth. But this year, he’s stayed in good health.

“When something like that happens, you really get a new appreciation for everyday life and the life that I’ve been fortunate enough to be living as a professional skier,” Yater-Wallace said, emphasizing the most recent and life-threatening scare, the infection a little over a year ago. “That first day, week and month of skiing, following me becoming healthy after that, I just had such a great smile on my face every day I was in the mountains, as cliché as it might sound as a skier, being happy, smiling in the mountains. It really was the only way I can describe it. It was amazing to be outside and breathing fresh air, not confined to the white walls of a hospital.”

After a month and a half back on skis, Yater-Wallace capped his comeback by winning X Games Oslo last February.

“I never appreciated a podium or a win at an event like I did that day,” said Yater-Wallace, who sees special breathing doctors monthly and uses an inhaler daily. “It felt like such a gift.”

He beat all of the world’s best halfpipe skiers in Oslo — Aspen X Games champion Kevin Rolland of France, Olympic champion David Wise and Gus Kenworthy, who competes in halfpipe and slopestyle and might just be the world’s best freestyle skier.

He’ll face them again Friday night in Aspen.

“We almost lost a friend last year,” Wise said last fall. “When you’re put through something like that, you get a new lease on life, and it makes you just that much more grateful to be around. That’s what I saw in Torin last year, and I think it’s going to contribute to his success as a skier. He’s not focused on the petty things anymore. He almost died last year.”

Usain Bolt loses Olympic relay gold medal due to teammate’s doping

By Nick ZaccardiJan 25, 2017, 11:41 AM EST

Usain Bolt lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals after one of his Jamaican 4x100m relay teammates, Nesta Carter, was stripped of his 2008 Olympic participation for doping by the International Olympic Committee.

“The Jamaican team is disqualified from the men’s 4x100m relay event,” the IOC said Wednesday. “The corresponding medals, medalist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned.”

Carter, part of winning 4x100m relay teams with Bolt in 2008 and 2012, failed retests of Beijing Olympic doping samples for a banned stimulant in 2016. The prohibited substance was the stimulant methylhexaneamine.

Bolt said in June that he was “not too pleased” about the situation.

“It’s heartbreaking. Over the years you’ve worked hard to accumulate gold medals and work hard to be a champion,” Bolt said then. “When it’s confirmed or whatever, if I need to give back my gold medal, I’d have to give it back, it’s not a problem to me.”

In Rio at his final Olympics, Bolt tied Carl Lewis and Paavo Nurmi for the most Olympic track and field titles at nine. Now, he falls one below the record.

The IOC decided last year to retest 2008 Olympic samples, with better testing advancements, to possibly detect banned substances that weren’t identified by 2008 testing methods.

In all, 80 athletes from the Beijing Olympics have been disqualified for doping, according to Olympic historians. More than 40 medals have been stripped.

It’s believed Carter, who has not competed since September 2015, has not publicly commented on the case since it became public knowledge last spring.

In June, “Carter alleged that he had never ingested or taken a substance known as or containing methylhexaneamine,” and later claimed that a retest of a 2008 sample in 2016 was “unduly late,” according to the IOC. The IOC can order to retest samples for up to 10 years after an Olympics, upped from eight years in 2015.

The Jamaican 4x100m relay team took gold in a then-world record time in Beijing, capping Bolt’s breakout Olympics with three world records in three events.

The other members of the relay were Asafa Powell and Michael Frater, plus Dwight Thomas in the qualifying heat.

Trinidad and Tobago took silver, Japan bronze and Brazil was fourth in the 2008 Olympic 4x100m. The IOC has requested that track and field’s international governing body modify the results after Jamaica’s disqualification.

Also Wednesday, the IOC stripped Russian Tatyana Lebedeva of her 2008 Olympic long jump and triple jump silver medals for a positive retest of a doping sample from the Beijing Games.

