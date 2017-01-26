ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
Torin Yater-Wallace
Getty Images

Torin Yater-Wallace healthy going into X Games after years of health scares

By Nick ZaccardiJan 26, 2017, 8:18 AM EST

U.S. Olympic halfpipe skier Torin Yater-Wallace‘s last three Winter X Games in Aspen:

2014: Pulled out before the final while still recovering from a collapsed lung and two broken ribs suffered in separate fall 2013 incidents.
2015: Pulled out after suffering a concussion in a practice-week crash.
2016: Finished fifth, two weeks after being cleared to ski following an infection that affected his gall bladder, liver and lungs and put him on life support (which has been well documented).

“I’ve had a few years with this certain event that, for some reason, somebody doesn’t want me to compete there healthy,” Yater-Wallace said last week. “I’m not exactly one to set goals very often. I just want to compete and ski as best as I can and be happy with my performance. If I can do that, I would hope I get a good result.”

Yater-Wallace has endured more health scares than just about any other 21-year-old Olympian.

Before the setbacks, he was a teen sensation, making the X Games podium in 2011, 2012 and 2013, winning the Sochi Olympic test event and taking silver at the 2013 World Championships.

Though Yater-Wallace missed most of the 2013-14 season with the broken ribs and collapsed lung, he was still named to the Olympic team due to his international record. Less than 100 percent, Yater-Wallace fell on both of his qualifying runs in a rain-drenched Sochi halfpipe and finished 26th out of 28 skiers.

Neither of his next two seasons were smooth. But this year, he’s stayed in good health.

“When something like that happens, you really get a new appreciation for everyday life and the life that I’ve been fortunate enough to be living as a professional skier,” Yater-Wallace said, emphasizing the most recent and life-threatening scare, the infection a little over a year ago. “That first day, week and month of skiing, following me becoming healthy after that, I just had such a great smile on my face every day I was in the mountains, as cliché as it might sound as a skier, being happy, smiling in the mountains. It really was the only way I can describe it. It was amazing to be outside and breathing fresh air, not confined to the white walls of a hospital.”

After a month and a half back on skis, Yater-Wallace capped his comeback by winning X Games Oslo last February.

“I never appreciated a podium or a win at an event like I did that day,” said Yater-Wallace, who sees special breathing doctors monthly and uses an inhaler daily. “It felt like such a gift.”

He beat all of the world’s best halfpipe skiers in Oslo — Aspen X Games champion Kevin Rolland of France, Olympic champion David Wise and Gus Kenworthy, who competes in halfpipe and slopestyle and might just be the world’s best freestyle skier.

He’ll face them again Friday night in Aspen.

“We almost lost a friend last year,” Wise said last fall. “When you’re put through something like that, you get a new lease on life, and it makes you just that much more grateful to be around. That’s what I saw in Torin last year, and I think it’s going to contribute to his success as a skier. He’s not focused on the petty things anymore. He almost died last year.”

Usain Bolt loses Olympic relay gold medal due to teammate’s doping

By Nick ZaccardiJan 25, 2017, 11:41 AM EST

Usain Bolt lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals after one of his Jamaican 4x100m relay teammates, Nesta Carter, was stripped of his 2008 Olympic participation for doping by the International Olympic Committee.

“The Jamaican team is disqualified from the men’s 4x100m relay event,” the IOC said Wednesday. “The corresponding medals, medalist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned.”

Carter, part of winning 4x100m relay teams with Bolt in 2008 and 2012, failed retests of Beijing Olympic doping samples for a banned stimulant in 2016. The prohibited substance was the stimulant methylhexaneamine.

Bolt said in June that he was “not too pleased” about the situation.

“It’s heartbreaking. Over the years you’ve worked hard to accumulate gold medals and work hard to be a champion,” Bolt said then. “When it’s confirmed or whatever, if I need to give back my gold medal, I’d have to give it back, it’s not a problem to me.”

In Rio at his final Olympics, Bolt tied Carl Lewis and Paavo Nurmi for the most Olympic track and field titles at nine. Now, he falls one below the record.

The IOC decided last year to retest 2008 Olympic samples, with better testing advancements, to possibly detect banned substances that weren’t identified by 2008 testing methods.

In all, 80 athletes from the Beijing Olympics have been disqualified for doping, according to Olympic historians. More than 40 medals have been stripped.

It’s believed Carter, who has not competed since September 2015, has not publicly commented on the case since it became public knowledge last spring.

In June, “Carter alleged that he had never ingested or taken a substance known as or containing methylhexaneamine,” and later claimed that a retest of a 2008 sample in 2016 was “unduly late,” according to the IOC. The IOC can order to retest samples for up to 10 years after an Olympics, upped from eight years in 2015.

The Jamaican 4x100m relay team took gold in a then-world record time in Beijing, capping Bolt’s breakout Olympics with three world records in three events.

The other members of the relay were Asafa Powell and Michael Frater, plus Dwight Thomas in the qualifying heat.

Trinidad and Tobago took silver, Japan bronze and Brazil was fourth in the 2008 Olympic 4x100m. The IOC has requested that track and field’s international governing body modify the results after Jamaica’s disqualification.

Also Wednesday, the IOC stripped Russian Tatyana Lebedeva of her 2008 Olympic long jump and triple jump silver medals for a positive retest of a doping sample from the Beijing Games.

U.S. luge, riding World Cup success, eyes end to world champs drought

Erin Hamlin, Chris Mazdzer
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 25, 2017, 11:36 AM EST

The next three weeks could be crucial for the budding U.S. luge program.

After its best World Cup season in history last year, it goes into this weekend’s world championships in Igls, Austria, seeking to end an eight-year world medal drought. Races start Friday and are streamed live on fil-luge.org. NBCSN will air coverage Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The following week, after another World Cup stop, the world’s best lugers head to PyeongChang to train and compete on the 2018 Olympic track, most for the first time.

There’s reason for optimism for the Americans, still buoyed by Erin Hamlin earning the first U.S. Olympic singles luge medal (a bronze) in Sochi.

Five U.S. lugers combined to capture a program-record 17 individual World Cup medals last season. Only Germany earned more.

This season, the U.S. has taken World Cup medals in every discipline — men’s, women’s and, for the first time since 2010, doubles. Plus, medals in two of the three World Cup team relays, the event that made its Olympic debut in Sochi.

“USA Luge as a whole has built a ton of momentum since 2014,” said Tucker West, a 21-year-old who finished 22nd in Sochi and has two World Cup wins this season. “It all kind of started with Erin’s medal. Everyone’s kind of fed off that.”

Hamlin was the last American to make a world championships podium.

In 2009, she shocked the world by ending Germany’s streak of 99 straight major international race victories and taking gold in Lake Placid.

“A lot has happened since then,” Hamlin said Monday.

Like the rise of a men’s program. Two seasons ago, West became the first U.S. man to win a World Cup race since 1997. Last season, two-time Olympian Chris Mazdzer finished third in the World Cup standings.

But Mazdzer hasn’t finished on the podium in nine races this season. He stripped down and plunged into frigid Lake Koenigssee after a 29th-place finish at the German track three weeks ago.

“There was some sort of curse in me, and jumping into the clean water of Lake Koenigssee was somehow going to take all that away,” Mazdzer said. “Wasn’t really thinking, just committed to get into the water. I think it worked. … Hopefully I don’t have to do that again.”

Mazdzer was 13th and fifth in his next two races in Sigulda, Latvia, heading into worlds. He finished fourth in both world championships races last season, the normal event and the shorter, single-run sprint event.

“I wouldn’t say this is necessarily sitting on the back of my mind, like I need redemption,” Mazdzer said. “I think those were pretty good results. For this year, it’s kind of building on the last two weeks for me.”

West may be a stronger medal threat. He is one of two men with multiple wins this season and said he’s had in the neighborhood of a thousand runs on the Igls track.

Track experience is crucial in sliding sports. Of the U.S.’ 25 World Cup medals in singles and doubles the last two seasons, 22 of them have come on North American tracks.

The U.S. missed the Igls World Cup podium each of the last five seasons. The last medal was Hamlin’s bronze in 2010, though Hamlin and Emily Sweeney were second and third after the first run last season before tumbling out of the top five.

Germans dominate Igls. They won all but one of the World Cup men’s, women’s and doubles races at the Austrian track the last three seasons.

Two-time Olympic champion Felix Loch has only made one podium in nine races this season, though, and ranks behind two Russians and an Austrian in the World Cup standings.

Natalie Geisenberger and Tatjana Huefner, winners of the last two Olympic women’s titles, rank Nos. 1 and 2 in the women’s standings, ahead of Hamlin, who hasn’t reached the top five of a European race this season.

German doubles teams have won the last 17 World Cup races dating to last season, split between Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt and Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken.

The best U.S. medal shot could be in the mixed team relay. The U.S. was sixth at the Olympics and fifth at each of the last three worlds, but rank second to the Germans combining three World Cup races this season.

The focus will shift to PyeongChang in February for an international training week and World Cup stop at the Olympic venue. The Winter Games being neither in North America nor Europe, where all of the world’s top sliders are from, makes for “a neutral site,” Mazdzer said.

“Most of the world doesn’t know what it’s going to be like,” said Mazdzer, the only American who has been on the PyeongChang track. “It’s lucky for us, where the home-field advantage [is minimized]. Obviously, the Koreans will have more runs, but it will kind of balance out the rest of the countries and, I think, make it a pretty even Olympics.”

