CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - JANUARY 27: Lindsey Vonn of USA crashes out during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill Training on January 27, 2017 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn avoids serious injury in training crash

Associated PressJan 27, 2017, 7:56 AM EST

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn avoided more serious injury when she fell and crashed into the safety netting during a World Cup downhill training session Friday.

The American, who returned this month from nearly a year out with knee and arm injuries, lost control after getting too much air at a tricky left turn on the upper portion of the Olympia delle Tofane course.

After pausing to collect herself, Vonn skied down to the finish area.

“I just caught a lot of air off this jump between the turns and I landed and hit another bump and just went in the fences in a little bit,” Vonn said. “But I’m fine.”

Vonn added that her right arm — the same one she broke in a training crash in Copper Mountain, Colorado, in November — “might be a little sore tomorrow.”

Vonn is slated to race in a downhill on Saturday (4:30 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app; 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) and a super-G on Sunday (5:30 a.m. ET, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app; 5:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Vonn holds the resort record of 11 wins in Cortina.

Italian veteran Elena Fanchini fell in the same spot, also without serious consequences.

Vonn was only 0.11 seconds behind then-leader Ilka Stuhec at the first interval, right before she went down as the course went from bright sunshine to shade.

“That’s not what makes it tricky,” Vonn said of the change of light. “It’s there’s a bit of a lip there and some people are catching a lot of air, some people are catching no air. I got like 20-25 meters (yards) and I just didn’t have enough time to land it and had to make the switch right away and there just wasn’t enough time before I hit the fence.”

Vonn discussed the terrain with International Ski Federation race director Jean-Philippe Vulliet.

“Tomorrow with race speeds I’m going to fly even farther, so I think they should just clean that up a little bit it should be perfect for the race,” the four-time overall World Cup champion said.

Verena Stuffer of Italy led the training session, 0.05 ahead of defending overall champion Lara Gut and 0.34 in front of Sofia Goggia.

Stuhec, who leads the downhill standings with three wins this season, was fourth.

Julia Mancuso, another American standout who is returning from hip surgery, struggled in 47th position, nearly 4 1/2 seconds behind Stuffer.

“It’s hard to get back in the middle of the season,” Mancuso said, adding that she’s still regaining strength in her right hip. “I still have a long way to go before I’m 100 percent strong and ready to compete for the top step of the podium. But you have to start somewhere.”

Mancuso has claimed one win and six second-place results in Cortina over her career. But she has not raced since March 2015.

“I think I’m ready for the super-G,” she said. “I’m going to talk to my coaches about (the downhill). The high speed is really demanding. I don’t want to compete until I’m actually ready to compete and be in there.”

For the U.S. team, this is the final weekend of qualifying for next month’s world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Unless the coaches select her based merely on experience — she has won nine medals at the Olympics and worlds — Mancuso needs a solid result this weekend to make the team.

“I hope that I can get a chance to improve and show that I’m ready to fight and be competitive with a little more training,” Mancuso said.

Vonn, meanwhile, is aiming to win after claiming a downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, last weekend in just her second race back.

“It’s been a while since I crashed in a downhill training run but I’m glad that it’s just training,” Vonn said. “I’ve had so much success on this hill I’m not really worried about not having a training run today. I know this hill, I know what to do and I have confidence now. I just need to do some therapy, reset and be ready for tomorrow.”

Sweden wants to host 2026 Olympics

Stockholm 2026
Sweden Olympic Committee
Associated PressJan 27, 2017, 8:11 AM EST

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Stockholm staging the 2026 Winter Olympics is “possible and desirable,” the Swedish Olympic Committee stated on Friday.

Chairman Hans Vestberg said a report presented by the Swedish capital about hosting the Games was “an important step” toward a formal bid, expected in March 2018.

The work was “pretty positive,” Sweden Sports Minister Gabriel Wikstrom told news agency TT.

In 2015, Stockholm pulled out the race for the 2022 Games after Swedish politicians refused to give financial backing. Swedish politicians were uncomfortable because of concerns over costs, the environment, post-games use of venues, the environment and other issues.

This time, committee member Anette Norberg said “we have great respect for the economic, social, and environmental issues which must involve sustainable solutions.”

According to the feasibility study, 80 percent of the events would be in Stockholm, while most of the Alpine competitions would be in the northern resort of Are, more than 600 kilometers (400 miles) from the capital. A few skiing events would be in Falun, 215 kilometers (130 miles) northwest from there.

The report has a budget of approximately 13.6 billion kronor ($1.5 billion), with the International Olympic Committee chipping in with some 6.7 billion kronor ($760,000).

“We have good capacity within the existing infrastructure and modern winter sports facilities,” said city council member Emilia Bjuggren, adding, “There is already “a (popular) demand and great interest” for facilities needed in connection with Winter Games, such as a skating hall and cross-country skiing.

Stockholm has staged the 1912 Summer Olympics but never a Winter Games.

The cities of Ostersund, Falun, and Goteborg have all mounted failed winter bids.

Shaun White has worst X Games finish since 2000

Shaun White
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 27, 2017, 6:37 AM EST

Shaun White finished 11th at the Winter X Games on Thursday night, his worst halfpipe result at the event since his debut at age 13 in 2000.

The two-time Olympic halfpipe champion was unable to notch a clean run in two attempts, both times losing all of his momentum after failing to fully rotate and land one of his tricks. White’s best score was a 29.66, placing 11th out of 12 riders.

Australian Olympian Scotty James won with a 90-point run featuring back-to-back double cork 1080s, according to ESPN. Full results are here.

White was considered a medal favorite in his X Games return after missing last year’s event due to a dispute with organizers.

He won both of his contests in the 2015-16 season, including notching his biggest air out of the halfpipe of his career at the U.S. Open last March.

White did, though, have offseason ankle surgery and failed to make the final at his only other contest this season, using a Grand Prix at Copper Mountain, Colo., as a “test run” in December.

White, 30, wasn’t quite at the form Thursday required to win his ninth X Games halfpipe title and first since 2013. He nearly matched James in soaring 21 feet above the halfpipe. He tried a new trick in his first run, a switch frontside double cork 1440, according to ESPN, but was unable to pull it off.

VIDEO: White’s first run | White’s second run

White’s biggest rivals struggled, too.

The 2014 and 2015 X Games champion Danny Davis was fifth, Olympic silver medalist Ayumu Hirano was ninth and Olympic champion Iouri Podladtchikov was 10th.

White is expected to compete next week at his home pipe at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., in the first U.S. Olympic qualifier.

Also Thursday, 16-year-old U.S. Olympic hopeful Hailey Langlund won snowboard big air by becoming the first woman to land a double cork at the X Games, according to ESPN.

Olympic slopestyle champion Jamie Anderson was fourth. Big air makes its Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

