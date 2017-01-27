ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - AUGUST 11: Gold medalist Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses with bronze medalist Nesta Carter of Jamaica after the Men's 100 metres Final during Day Two of the 14th IAAF World Athletics Championships Moscow 2013 at Luzhniki Stadium on August 11, 2013 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Usain Bolt ‘not happy’ after returning gold medal, report says

Leave a comment
By OlympicTalkJan 27, 2017, 1:50 PM EST

More: Track and Field

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 14: Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa celebrates placing first in the Men's 400m Final and setting a new world record of 43.03 on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Shaun Botteril/Getty Images) Wayde van Niekerk wants World Championships schedule change for double Nesta Carter Usain Bolt loses Olympic relay gold medal due to teammate’s doping RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 19: Gold medalist, Vivian Jepkemoi Cheruiyot of Kenya celebrates with silver medalist Hellen Onsando Obiri of Kenya after the Women's 5000m Final on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Olympic 5000m champ sets marathon debut

Usain Bolt has returned his 2008 Olympic 4x100m relay gold medal after teammate Nesta Carter‘s positive doping retest resulted in the relay squad’s disqualification, according to the Jamaica Gleaner.

“I’m not happy about it, but it’s just one of those things that happen in life, but I can’t allow that to deter me from my focus this season, so I am focused, but I am not pleased about the situation,” Bolt said, according to the report. “I think I’ve still accomplished a lot. This hasn’t changed what I have done throughout my career. I have worked hard and pushed and done things that no one have done before. I have won three gold medals over the 100m and 200m, which no one has ever done before.”

Bolt previously commented on Carter’s situation in the spring and summer, when it was already known that Carter’s retests came back positive and that they could lose their medals.

“It’s heartbreaking. Over the years you’ve worked hard to accumulate gold medals and work hard to be a champion,” Bolt said in June. “When it’s confirmed or whatever, if I need to give back my gold medal, I’d have to give it back, it’s not a problem to me.”

There have been reports of a possible Carter appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but as of now Bolt is down to eight gold medals.

The record for Olympic track and field gold medals is nine, shared by Carl Lewis and Paavo Nurmi.

Carter hasn’t raced since September 2015. Bolt is about to embark and what’s expected to be his final season (though he has teased 2018), with his first meet set for February in Melbourne.

MORE: Usain Bolt and the dying fan he won’t forget

Erin Hamlin wins World Luge Championships sprint title, eyes 2018 retirement

PARK CITY, UT - DECEMBER 17: Erin Hamlin of the United States reacts to her first place finish in the Women's Luge competition during the second day of the 2016 FIL Luge World Cup event at Utah Olympic Park on December 17, 2016 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 27, 2017, 2:36 PM EST

More: Winter Olympics

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JANUARY 27: Travis Ganong of USA celebrates during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men's Downhill on January 27, 2017 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Travis Ganong ends World Cup drought; Steven Nyman’s season over Stockholm 2026 Sweden wants to host 2026 Olympics CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - JANUARY 27: Lindsey Vonn of USA crashes out during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill Training on January 27, 2017 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn avoids serious injury in training crash

In her likely final world luge championships, Erin Hamlin took gold for the second time in her career, eight years after her breakout world title.

Hamlin won the sprint event in Igls, Austria, by .009 of a second over defending champion Martina Kocher of Switzerland, on Friday. The shortened, single-run sprint is not on the Olympic program. The full, two-run race at worlds is Saturday.

“I’m very, very excited that I can kind of prove to myself that I can still compete with the best,” Hamlin said Friday. “To me, the big show is still tomorrow.”

Hamlin became the first U.S. Olympic singles luge medalist in Sochi, taking bronze.

She said Friday that she hopes to make the PyeongChang Winter Games, which would be her fourth Olympics, the last competition of her career.

“That’s kind of a thought, yeah,” Hamlin said. “Obviously, you always say you keep an open mind, but I feel like that would be good timing.”

Hamlin earned an upset gold at the 2009 World Championships in Lake Placid, ending a 99-race German win streak in major international competition.

She had some disappointing results in the years following her world title, the first world medal by a U.S. female luger, but has been strong in recent seasons.

She owns two World Cup victories this season and ranks third in the World Cup standings. Hamlin said she’s accomplished more than she could have imagined in the sport and is excited to venture into other opportunities after PyeongChang.

Hamlin has been joined on the World Cup podium in recent seasons by younger teammates Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney, who may lead the women’s program beyond 2018.

“Definitely feeling a little bit like the old lady around town here,” Hamlin joked. “It’s really fun to be able to see how competitive our team as a whole has gotten, so it pushes me. That’s a huge factor in me still being able to perform at this level, having the young guns keeping me on my toes.”

NBCSN will air world championships coverage Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

MORE: Bobsled, luge skeleton broadcast schedule

Travis Ganong ends World Cup drought; Steven Nyman’s season over

Leave a comment
By Nick ZaccardiJan 27, 2017, 12:33 PM EST

More: Alpine Skiing

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - JANUARY 27: Lindsey Vonn of USA crashes out during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill Training on January 27, 2017 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn avoids serious injury in training crash LAKE LOUISE, CANADA - DECEMBER 02: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on December 2, 2016 in Lake Louise, Canada (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Mikaela Shiffrin, seeking title, makes rare start with Lindsey Vonn KRONPLATZ, ITALY - JANUARY 24: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2017 in Kronplatz, Italy (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) Mikaela Shiffrin’s overall standings lead trimmed again

Travis Ganong ended the U.S.’ longest drought between men’s World Cup wins since 2000, while teammate Steven Nyman‘s season is over after he was airlifted off the downhill course after crashing in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Friday.

Ganong prevailed by .38 of a second over Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud to notch the first U.S. men’s World Cup win in any discipline since Oct. 25, 2015.

RACE RESULTS | RACE REPLAY

Nyman, the top American downhiller since the Sochi Olympics, crashed into safety netting on his run and was transported by helicopter off the course.

“My season is over but aside from my knee everything is okay,” was posted on Nyman’s social media. “Time for some surgery and healing. I WILL BE BACK!”

Ganong and Nyman are the only U.S. men to make a World Cup downhill podium the last three seasons. In 2016, the U.S. went a calendar year without a men’s World Cup win in any discipline for the first time since 1999.

With Ted Ligety‘s season-ending surgery and no other top racers in technical events, downhill is currently the U.S. men’s best event going into the world championships in two weeks in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Even with Nyman’s absence.

Nyman, 34 and a three-time Olympian, has posted seven of his 11 career World Cup podiums since the Sochi Olympics, all in downhill.

Ganong, 28, enjoyed a fifth-place finish in his Olympic debut in the Sochi downhill, made his first World Cup podium later that month and won his first World Cup race in December 2014.

Ganong followed that up with a surprise world championships downhill silver medal in Beaver Creek, Colo., in February 2015. He struggled in recent months, though. Before Friday, his last top-five on the World Cup came in November 2015.

The men race another downhill Saturday (live on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app at 6 a.m. ET).

PHOTOS: Vonn avoids serious injury in training crash