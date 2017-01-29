ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - JANUARY 29: Mikaela Shiffrin of USA celebrates during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Super-G on January 29, 2017 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Career-best speed result for Mikaela Shiffrin

Associated PressJan 29, 2017, 9:20 AM EST

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia took advantage of bib No. 1 to win the first super-G of her career Sunday while defending overall World Cup champion Lara Gut crashed.

Stuhec finished 0.31 seconds ahead of Sofia Goggia of Italy and 0.70 in front of Anna Veith of Austria, another former overall champion.

Current overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth for the best speed result of her career while fellow American Lindsey Vonn was 12th.

Gut was fastest through the first two checkpoints when she lost control and twisted around in the air. The Swiss standout was fortunate to land with her skis facing downhill and came away with bruises on her right leg and arm.

Shiffrin extended her overall lead to 80 points ahead of Gut.

Elena Hight wins her first X Games gold medal

COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO - DECEMBER 16: Elena Hight reacts to her score in the final round of the FIS Snowboard World Cup 2017 Ladies' Snowboard Halfpipe during The Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain on December 16, 2016 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Seth RubinroitJan 28, 2017, 11:26 PM EST

Elena Hight has been a mainstay on the Winter X Games circuit, collecting three silver medals and two bronze medals since making her debut at just 13 years old in 2003.

14 years later, she finally won her first gold medal in the women’s snowboard halfpipe final Saturday night in Aspen, Colo.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Hight said, shaking her head.

China’s Xeutong Cai finished second, followed by American Chloe Kim.

Kim entered as the pre-race favorite, having not lost on the halfpipe in over a year. But the 16-year-old fell early in her first run, just moments after competition was interrupted for about 10 minutes when half of the course’s floodlights shut off. Television commentators described her second and final run as “probably the tamest run we have ever seen from Chloe in an X Games.”

It was the first time that Kim, who was too young to compete at the 2014 Winter Olympics, failed to win a gold medal in her four X Games starts.

Earlier on Saturday, 19-year-old American Julia Marino claimed the women’s snowboard slopestyle gold medal. She became the first X Games rookie since 2000 to win two medals, after earning the snowboard big air bronze medal on Thursday.

“I don’t think I could ask for a better contest,” Marino said.

Marino bested fellow American Jamie Anderson, the 2014 Olympic champion and most decorated rider in X Games slopestyle history with 12 medals. Great Britain’s Katie Ormerod finished third.

Americans swept the men’s ski slopestyle podium at the Sochi Games, where the event was making its Olympic debut. But it was McRae Williams, after not even making the 2014 U.S. Olympic team, who stood on the podium in Aspen.

Williams earned the silver medal, behind Norway’s Oystein Braaten and ahead of Canada’s Alex Beaulieu-Marchand.

Braaten wiped out on his first run, scoring 8.66 points, the lowest of the 12 skiers in the finals. But the winner was determined based on a skier’s best score in either of the two final runs, and Braaten responded with a score of 94.33 points on his second run.

“I was so scared after my first run because I messed up a trick I’ve been landing all week,” Braaten admitted.

2014 Olympic champion Joss Christensen finished sixth, while 2014 Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy was 10th and 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Nick Goepper was 11th. Goepper, who won gold at every X Games from 2013-2015, is the only skier with multiple wins in the event at the last 14 X Games.

Kenworthy was competing less than 15 hours after finishing 10th in the ski halfpipe final.

Lately, Lindsey Vonn is crashing more than she’s winning

Associated PressJan 28, 2017, 4:42 PM EST

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Lately, Lindsey Vonn is crashing more than she’s winning.

The most successful female ski racer of all time fell and hit the safety netting during a World Cup downhill Saturday in exactly the same spot where she crashed a day earlier in an official training session.

“I’m getting a little sore. I’m too old to be hitting the fence that hard,” said the 32-year-old Vonn, who was again fortunate to walk away without any serious injuries. “I’m happy to still be in one piece.”

It’s not like Vonn to fall two days in a row – and nearly unheard of for her to fall two days in a row in the same spot.

“It’s unusual,” U.S head coach Paul Kristofic said, adding that Vonn is still regaining her timing after an injury layoff. “But she’s pushing hard. She wants to win the race and she knows she has the speed to do it and she’s taking some risks. When you’re pushing, sometimes things can go wrong and there’s also the element that (she) hasn’t had a lot of time on long skis at high speed.”

Defending overall champion Lara Gut of Switzerland won her first downhill of the season, finishing 0.05 seconds ahead of Sofia Goggia of Italy and 0.47 in front of Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia.

Having won a downhill last weekend in just her second race back from nearly a year out with knee and arm injuries, Vonn was expecting to add to her record total of 11 wins in Cortina.

Vonn’s boyfriend, football coach Kenan Smith, was attending his first ski race in Europe.

Two years ago, Vonn broke Annemarie Moser Proell‘s circuit-wide record of 62 wins in Cortina, and the Italian resort is also where Vonn earned her first podium result 13 years ago.

But Vonn hasn’t been able to negotiate a tricky jump and left turn that takes skiers from bright sunshine to dark shade on the upper section of the Olympia delle Tofane course.

“I felt like I was going pretty fast so I slowed myself down,” Vonn said. “When I landed, there was a little bit of a bump and my outside ski caught. I did the splits and went straight into the fence.”

It was only Vonn’s fourth race back since fracturing her left knee in a super-G crash in Andorra last February. The American was planning to return in November but then broke her upper right arm in a training crash at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Vonn called her return from the nerve damage in her arm the “hardest recovery of my career,” revealing that she couldn’t even move her fingers soon after surgery.

Vonn also missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics after tearing up her knee in a crash at the 2013 world championships in Schladming, Austria.

In between the crashes, however, Vonn has built up her win total to 77 – well within striking distance of Ingemar Stenmark‘s men’s record of 86.

“She doesn’t have a lot of fear – or any fear, really,” Kristofic said. “Her focus is to go out there and to try to beat everybody and ski to the maximum of what she’s able to and at times things do go wrong when that happens. But that’s a risk she’s willing to take.”

Collecting herself after her latest crash, Vonn skied down to the finish area. She had already had a small bobble earlier in her run but was 0.18 ahead of Gut at the first checkpoint just before her crash.

“That’s a point where you simply need the right timing,” Gut said. “If you jump a little too much to the right or to the left it becomes difficult. You go into the darkness for a moment.

“The important thing is that she’s OK,” Gut added.

Vonn was still planning to race a super-G on Sunday as she prepares for the upcoming world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

“I’m OK. I’m a little sore but hopefully I’ll be fine for tomorrow,” Vonn said. “It just wasn’t my day today, or yesterday for that matter, but that’s ski racing.”

Gut, meanwhile, is rounding into top form just before the home-snow worlds.

The victory reduced Gut’s deficit in the overall standings behind American leader Mikaela Shiffrin to 30 points.

Goggia had the Italian crowd going wild before Gut came down and silenced the fans with a perfect performance on the lower section, which is full of curves.

As usual, the Cortina course was bathed in sunshine and skiers hit speeds of 120 kph (75 mph) in the Tofane schuss, a narrow chute between two walls of rock.

“There’s not a place in world where the slope is so (well) prepared,” Gut said. “I wish we had more places like Cortina. It’s just cool.”

 