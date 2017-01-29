ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
TIGNES, FRANCE - MARCH 19: Kelly Sildaru of Estonia competes during the Slopestyle ski training sessions during day two of Winter X Games Europe 2013 on March 19, 2013 in Tignes, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Sildaru exudes ‘madness and grace’ in X Games ski slopestyle for gold

Leave a comment
By Nate ClarkJan 29, 2017, 5:33 PM EST

In 2016, at just 13, Kelly Sildaru walked off with her very first X Games gold, and the record as the youngest Winter X Games medalist ever. One year later, Estonia’s slopestyle star was back breaking more records in Aspen.

Already pocketing X Games big air silver on Saturday night, Sildaru put up a leaderboard-topping 92.33 in her first run in women’s ski slopestyle on Sunday, followed by Tess Ledeux of France and Giulia Tanno of Switzerland.

The solid scoring of the first round would not carry over into the second set, however, with the field unable to land a run to unseat the Estonian. Tess Ledeux hung on to win silver, while Norway’s Johanne Killi improved upon her first run to jump over Tanno to take the bronze.

Fellow Estonian and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end, Margus Hunt even showed his support for his fellow countrywoman on Twitter as he watched from home.

For Sildaru, she leaves Aspen with two medals – gold in women’s ski slopestyle and silver in big air. If that were not enough, she also became the first X Games athlete to win two golds before turning 15-years-old when she successfully defending her 2016 slopestyle title.

Next February, on Day 9 of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games, Sildaru will celebrate her 16th birthday, and if the X Games are any indication, the party should be super sweet.

Later on the mountain, three M’s lead the men’s X Games snowboard slopestyle final going into the final run. Norway’s Marcus Kleveland and two Canadians – favorite Mark McMorris and X Games vet Max Parrot. Despite heavy movement in the silver and bronze medal positions, no one could come close to the Norwegian on Sunday.

The 17-year-old Kleveland unseated Canada’s Mark McMorris, the defending X Games snowboard slopestyle champ and 2014 Olympic slopestyle bronze medalist, to win his first X Games gold. Looking for a storybook ending in his final run, McMorris made mid-run adjustments heading into his final jump – likely invisible to the unknowing eye – that cost him in the end.

Tyler Nicholson of Canada crashed the podium on his second run, knocking Norway’s Stale Sandbech down a peg to third, barely allowing Sandbech enough time to catch his breath after he had just landed in silver position on his own follow-up run.

Unluckily for Sandbech, McMorris’ first run score was a couple points better, keeping the four-time X Games snowboard slopestyle gold medalist on the 2017 podium for bronze.

In addition to his slopestyle gold, Kleveland won silver under the lights on Friday night in the men’s snowboard big air event, landing an off-axis quadruple cork – a first in X Games history.

Somalia-born Farah troubled by Trump’s travel ban

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Mohamed Farah of Great Britain reacts after winning gold in front of Paul Kipkemoi Chelimo of the United States in the Men's 5000 meter on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Getty Images
2 Comments
Associated PressJan 29, 2017, 12:21 PM EST

LONDON (AP) — Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, saying Sunday the temporary travel ban “seems to have made me an alien” and leaves him unsure whether he can return to his U.S. home.

Farah is a British citizen who was born in Somalia, one of seven predominantly Muslim nations subject to the executive order signed by Trump that currently bars entry to the United States.

Farah currently is training in Ethiopia. His wife, Tania, and four children are in Portland, Oregon, where the Farah family has lived for the last six years.

“It’s deeply troubling,” the 33-year-old Farah said in a statement on his Facebook page, “that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home – to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.”

Farah and his representatives are trying to establish whether the fact he was born in Somalia will now present a problem for him when he wishes to return to the United States. Farah has a British passport and does not have dual nationality or hold a Somalian passport.

“We are seeking to clarify the situation with the US authorities,” Farah’s agent, Jo Livingston, told The Associated Press in an email. “Mo is currently at a training camp and is not planned to return to the U.S. for a number of weeks. However, as I’m sure you can appreciate, he and Tania want to understand the direct impact on them (if any) as a matter of urgency.”

Farah moved to Britain from Somalia at the age of 8 and is now regarded as one of the greatest-ever athletes in British sport after winning the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games and at the 2013 and ’15 world championships. He also won the 5,000 gold at the 2011 world championships and was recently given a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II.

“On 1st January this year, Her Majesty The Queen made me a Knight of the Realm. On 27th January, President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien,” Farah said in his statement.

“I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years – working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home. Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome.”

Wolfgang Kindl wins luge world championship, Erin Hamlin claims another medal

PARK CITY, UT - DECEMBER 14: Wolfgang Kindl of Austria hits the touch pad in the Team Relay competition during day 2 of the Viessmann Luge World Cup event at Utah Olympic Park December 14, 2013 in Park City, Utah. The team from Austria would finish in third place. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 29, 2017, 12:21 PM EST

IGLS, Austria — Austrian luger Wolfgang Kindl won the men’s singles race for his second gold medal at his home world championships Sunday, while Germany continued its dominance in the team relay.

Two days after taking gold in the sprint event, Kindl set a track record of 49.823 seconds in Sunday’s opening run and extended his lead by posting the fastest second-run time on the 1976 Olympic track.

Kindl finished in 1 minute, 39.799 seconds to beat Roman Repilov of Russia by 0.062, while Dominik Fischnaller of Italy finished 0.120 behind to take the bronze medal. Olympic champion Felix Loch of Germany, who was the defending champion, was 0.257 off the lead in sixth.

After winning bronze in the past two seasons, Kindl became the first men’s world champion from Austria since Markus Prock won in Altenberg in 1996.

Germany won the team relay and remained unbeaten in the discipline since it was first held at the 2008 world championships.

Germany trailed the United States after Tatjana Huefner and Johannes Ludwig had completed their runs, but Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken made up the deficit in the concluding doubles run.

Erin Hamlin, Tucker West and doubles team Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman finished 0.190 seconds behind to take silver, the first American podium result in the discipline. Russia was 0.510 behind in third.

NBCSN will air world championships coverage Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

MORE: Erin Hamlin wins second World Luge Championships medal in two days