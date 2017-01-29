ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
PARK CITY, UT - DECEMBER 14: Wolfgang Kindl of Austria hits the touch pad in the Team Relay competition during day 2 of the Viessmann Luge World Cup event at Utah Olympic Park December 14, 2013 in Park City, Utah. The team from Austria would finish in third place. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Wolfgang Kindl wins luge world championship, Erin Hamlin claims another medal

Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 29, 2017, 12:21 PM EST

IGLS, Austria — Austrian luger Wolfgang Kindl won the men’s singles race for his second gold medal at his home world championships Sunday, while Germany continued its dominance in the team relay.

Two days after taking gold in the sprint event, Kindl set a track record of 49.823 seconds in Sunday’s opening run and extended his lead by posting the fastest second-run time on the 1976 Olympic track.

Kindl finished in 1 minute, 39.799 seconds to beat Roman Repilov of Russia by 0.062, while Dominik Fischnaller of Italy finished 0.120 behind to take the bronze medal. Olympic champion Felix Loch of Germany, who was the defending champion, was 0.257 off the lead in sixth.

After winning bronze in the past two seasons, Kindl became the first men’s world champion from Austria since Markus Prock won in Altenberg in 1996.

Germany won the team relay and remained unbeaten in the discipline since it was first held at the 2008 world championships.

Germany trailed the United States after Tatjana Huefner and Johannes Ludwig had completed their runs, but Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken made up the deficit in the concluding doubles run.

Erin Hamlin, Tucker West and doubles team Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman finished 0.190 seconds behind to take silver, the first American podium result in the discipline. Russia was 0.510 behind in third.

NBCSN will air world championships coverage Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

MORE: Erin Hamlin wins second World Luge Championships medal in two days

Somalia-born Farah troubled by Trump’s travel ban

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Mohamed Farah of Great Britain reacts after winning gold in front of Paul Kipkemoi Chelimo of the United States in the Men's 5000 meter on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 29, 2017, 12:21 PM EST

LONDON (AP) — Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, saying Sunday the temporary travel ban “seems to have made me an alien” and leaves him unsure whether he can return to his U.S. home.

Farah is a British citizen who was born in Somalia, one of seven predominantly Muslim nations subject to the executive order signed by Trump that currently bars entry to the United States.

Farah currently is training in Ethiopia. His wife, Tania, and four children are in Portland, Oregon, where the Farah family has lived for the last six years.

“It’s deeply troubling,” the 33-year-old Farah said in a statement on his Facebook page, “that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home – to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.”

Farah and his representatives are trying to establish whether the fact he was born in Somalia will now present a problem for him when he wishes to return to the United States. Farah has a British passport and does not have dual nationality or hold a Somalian passport.

“We are seeking to clarify the situation with the US authorities,” Farah’s agent, Jo Livingston, told The Associated Press in an email. “Mo is currently at a training camp and is not planned to return to the U.S. for a number of weeks. However, as I’m sure you can appreciate, he and Tania want to understand the direct impact on them (if any) as a matter of urgency.”

Farah moved to Britain from Somalia at the age of 8 and is now regarded as one of the greatest-ever athletes in British sport after winning the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games and at the 2013 and ’15 world championships. He also won the 5,000 gold at the 2011 world championships and was recently given a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II.

“On 1st January this year, Her Majesty The Queen made me a Knight of the Realm. On 27th January, President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien,” Farah said in his statement.

“I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years – working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home. Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome.”

Don’t expect ‘status quo’ to get NHLers to 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 30: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks with the media during a press conference prior to Game One of the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks at Consol Energy Center on May 30, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 29, 2017, 12:16 PM EST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NHL is likely to skip the PyeongChang Olympics unless something big changes in the next few months.

The league’s owners are still leaning against allowing the world’s top hockey players to participate in the Olympics next year, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Saturday.

In the league’s most strident comments yet on this quadrennial issue, Daly flatly said the NHL’s Board of Governors doesn’t want to shut down the league to allow its players to participate in South Korea. The owners’ minds would have to be changed by something dramatic, but Daly doesn’t know what that new ingredient would be.

“If the status quo remains, I don’t expect us to be in the Olympics,” Daly said.

The league and the International Ice Hockey Federation have no firm deadline to decide whether NHL players will participate in their sixth consecutive Olympics, but the final decision has already been left for later than in previous years.

The parties waited until June 2013 to execute their agreement for the Sochi Games, but the decision was made several months earlier. The NHL prefers to release its yearly schedule in June, which means a final decision might not be made until summer.

While the IIHF has found the money to cover the costs of a PyeongChang trip after some initial reluctance, the NHL has numerous concerns that aren’t overwhelmed by the excitement of nurturing the game overseas and exposing its biggest investments to injury.

Commissioner Gary Bettman drove the NHL’s decision to participate in its first Olympics in 1998, but the league sees fewer reasons to shut down for three weeks while playing a compressed schedule. Bettman said the issue “got about 10 seconds of discussion” at the board meeting Saturday because nothing has changed.

“I think the realities of Olympic participation are more apparent to our board now, and I think it just leads to less enthusiasm about the disruption,” Daly said. “Quite frankly, we don’t see what the benefit is from … the league standpoint anyway with respect to league participation, so that’s the challenge. As Gary said numerous times, if there was a compelling reason that we could bring to the board that this is something we should do again in Korea, then we present it to the board and see what they would have to say.”

Daly acknowledged that geography plays a role in the board’s position: PyeongChang is 14 hours ahead of New York, which will mean difficult game times for viewers in North America. The league also doesn’t anticipate major growth in its game from playing in South Korea.

“I think on occasion in the past, it has” produced growth in the game to play in the Olympics, Daly said. “I’m not sure it necessarily would in South Korea. Time and exposure, all those issues related to (being) a long way away.”

The IOC and the IIHF benefit enormously in exposure with the NHL’s participation. Bettman and IIHF President Rene Fasel are expected to meet up this weekend

The players gathered in Los Angeles for All-Star weekend are unanimously hopeful they’ll be allowed to play, but they’re aware of the increasingly strident tone against the games being taken by their owners.

“I don’t think you should be able to pick and choose what Olympics you go to,” said New Jersey forward Taylor Hall, who has been to world championships for Canada, but not the Olympics. “That’s not what the Olympics stand for. If you ever talk to anyone that has participated in the Olympics, whether it is a hockey player or a javelin thrower, it’s a special place. It’s something that I would love to be a part of, and I wouldn’t want to see it taken away because the NHL didn’t want to go to South Korea. It’s special no matter what.”

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has previously said that he would play for Russia in PyeongChang even if the league didn’t shut down. He didn’t repeat that declaration Saturday, one day after being recognized as one of the 100 greatest players in NHL history, but he left no doubt he wants to be there.

“I’m pretty sure everybody wants to go,” Ovechkin said. “When I talk to the guys from my team in Washington, everybody wants to go. I think it’s great for hockey, great for us and great for our countries.”