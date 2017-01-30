ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: Lindsey Vonn of USA takes 1st place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on January 21, 2017 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Photo by Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Lindsey Vonn develops friendship with young skier battling cancer

By Nick ZaccardiJan 30, 2017, 3:01 PM EST

Lindsey Vonn says that Hedda Sivertsson is “as big of an inspiration to me as I am to her.”

Hedda, a 14-year-old skier, was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a malignant high-risk, cancerous tumor in her brain in summer 2015. She skied through chemotherapy and radiation. The cancer was briefly in remission, but came back. She underwent another brain surgery last month.

Vonn and Hedda struck up a friendship in 2016 and have exchanged video messages. In November, Vonn met Hedda in Colorado, documented by the U.S. Ski Team.

“When you meet an amazing girl who is bravely battling cancer, it makes the important things in life more clear,” was posted on Vonn’s social media. “Hedda you inspire me. Keep fighting girl.”

This past week, Vonn received a video message from Hedda, who was recently released after spending a month in the hospital and undergoing the brain surgery. The video was played for Vonn by Sweden newspaper Expressen. Hedda’s parents are Swedish.

Hedda congratulated Vonn for coming back from three fractures in her left knee and a broken right upper arm to win a downhill the previous weekend.

“I’m hoping to recover soon as well,” said Hedda, who lives in New Jersey. “I hope you have good luck this weekend.”

Vonn called Hedda “a fighter.”

“I’m grateful that she reached out to me,” Vonn said. “She’s just as big of an inspiration to me as I am to her.”

For more on Hedda, visit the Team Hedda Facebook page.

VIDEO: Top U.S. men’s downhiller has season-ending crash

U.S. Olympic Committee receives government assurance for athletes

Scott Blackmun
By Nick ZaccardiJan 30, 2017, 5:23 PM EST

The U.S. Olympic Committee said the U.S. government will work with it “to ensure that athletes and officials from all countries will have expedited access to the United States in order to participate in international athletic competitions.”

The USOC issued a statement Monday after “a number of inquiries about the executive order regarding immigration that was issued by President Trump on Friday.”

The statement was in regard to international competitions held in the U.S.

“Like the United States, the Olympic Movement was founded based upon notions of diversity and inclusion, of opportunity and overcoming adversity,” the statement read. “As the steward of the Olympic Movement in the United States, we embrace those values. We also acknowledge the difficult task of providing for the safety and security of a nation. It is our sincere hope that the executive order as implemented will appropriately recognize the values on which our nation, as well as the Olympic Movement, were founded.”

U.S. wrestlers still plan to travel for Iran meet

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Jordan Burroughs of the United States takes down Ezzatollah Akbari Zarinkolaei of Iran during the 2014 FILA Freestyle Wrestling World Cup at The Forum on March 15, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 30, 2017, 1:50 PM EST

The executive director of USA Wrestling said Monday that the American team still plans to compete next month in Iran, one of seven Muslim-majority countries whose citizens were temporarily banned from the U.S. by an executive order from President Donald Trump.

USA Wrestling’s Rich Bender told The Associated Press that the Americans have “every intention” of traveling to Kermanshah for the men’s freestyle World Cup on Feb. 16-17. Bender said the U.S. federation been given assurances from the Iranians that special attention is being given to their applications.

The scheduled trip to Iran will be the first major test for U.S. athletes travelling to one of the seven nations affected by Trump’s 90-day ban, issued last week.

“We’re going to respect the laws and orders of those in leadership positions in government and figure out how to embrace those and work with them to secure proper documentation for athletes to come here and us to go there,” Bender said.

Iran’s senior vice president Ishaq Jahangiri, through the official IRNA news agency, said Monday that Trump’s executive order was “illegal, inhumane and against human rights.”

The U.S. and Iran — two of the world’s top wrestling countries — have long found common ground on the mat. The U.S. wrestling team was the first American sports team to compete in Iran in nearly 20 years back in 1998, and the Iranian team has competed in the U.S. 16 times since the 1990s.

“Wrestling has shown a long, rich history of transcending politics and participating despite governmental disagreements,” Bender said. “That’s the beauty of sport and the Olympic movement. It’s about competition, not politics.”

USA Wrestling plans to send 13 wrestlers, two coaches, a referee, a medical staff member, a videographer and other official delegates to Kermanshah, which is in western Iran some 310 miles southwest of Tehran.

The annual World Cups in each discipline are among the most prestigious tournaments in the world. Iran will also host the Greco-Roman World Cup in Tehran in March.

