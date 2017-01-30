Mo Farah ‘relieved’ he can return to U.S., calls policy ‘discriminatory’

Olympic distance-running champion Mo Farah is “relieved” that he will be able to return to the U.S. after a training camp in Ethiopia but again criticized President Donald Trump‘s immigration policy as “incredibly divisive and discriminatory,” a spokesperson said Sunday.
“We understand from the statement released this evening by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office that the executive order will not apply to Mo, and we are grateful to the FCO for urgently clarifying the situation,” Farah’s spokesperson said Sunday. “Mo is relieved that he will be able to return to his family once his current training camp concludes. However, as he said in his earlier statement, he still fundamentally disagrees with this incredibly divisive and discriminatory policy.”
The FCO statement said, “if you are traveling to the U.S. from anywhere other than one of those countries (for instance, the UK) the executive order does not apply to you” and “if you are a UK national who happens to be traveling from one of those countries to the U.S., then the order does not apply to you – even if you were born in one of those countries.”
Farah was born in Somalia, moved to London at age 8, became a British citizen and has made his training base in Oregon for six years. Somalia is one of seven predominantly Muslim nations subject to the executive order signed by Trump that barred entry to the United States.
Before Farah learned the executive order did not apply to him, Farah said Sunday the travel ban “seems to have made me an alien” in a social media post. Farah is believed to be currently training in Ethiopia, as he regularly does outside of competing.
Farah is one of two men to sweep the 5000m and 10,000m at multiple Olympics, doing so at London 2012 and Rio 2016. He was knighted in Great Britain at the New Year.
TOKYO (AP) — Teenager Ippei Watanabe set a world record in the men’s 200m breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 06.67 seconds on Sunday.
The 19-year-old university student improved on the previous mark of 2:07.01 set by compatriot Akihiro Yamaguchi in 2012. Watanabe set the record time in the final of the 200m breast at the Tokyo metropolitan championships.
“I’m very surprised, I didn’t think I could break a world record,” Watanabe said. “I want to become a swimmer who can keep breaking records.”
Watanabe competed in the men’s 100m breaststroke at the Rio Olympics but didn’t qualify for the final. He also broke the Olympic record for the men’s 200m breaststroke during the semifinal in Rio before finishing sixth in the final.
Watanabe won the 200m breast gold medal at the 2014 Youth Olympics. He qualified for the Rio Games by finishing runner-up in the 200m breast final with a time of 2:09.45 at the national championships in 2016.
If Lindsey Vonn could only reach one more goal, she would reportedly not choose the Olympics.
Vonn said the most important item left on her checklist is not to win Olympic gold in 2018, but to break the record for career World Cup wins held by Swede Ingemar Stenmark, according to German press agency DPA.
Vonn is at 77 wins, nine shy of Stenmark’s record 86 set in 1989. She has one victory in five races this season, after coming back from three fractures in her left knee and a broken upper right arm in separate crashes.
Vonn is so focused on Stenmark that she posted Instagram video of her working out with a picture of Stenmark on the nearest wall on Monday.
Vonn is prioritizing downhill and super-G on the World Cup schedule the rest of this season. There are five of those races left on the schedule, so her pursuit of Stenmark will last at least into the 2017-18 season.
Next up for Vonn are the world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, starting with the super-G on Feb. 7.
Vonn said she plans to race the downhill, super-G and super combined at worlds and maybe the giant slalom, according to DPA.
For all of Vonn’s World Cup success, her only world championships victories came in 2009, when she swept the downhill and super-G in Val d’Isere, France.
