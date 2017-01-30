Mo Farah ‘relieved’ he can return to U.S., calls policy ‘discriminatory’

Olympic distance-running champion Mo Farah is “relieved” that he will be able to return to the U.S. after a training camp in Ethiopia but again criticized President Donald Trump‘s immigration policy as “incredibly divisive and discriminatory,” a spokesperson said Sunday.

“We understand from the statement released this evening by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office that the executive order will not apply to Mo, and we are grateful to the FCO for urgently clarifying the situation,” Farah’s spokesperson said Sunday. “Mo is relieved that he will be able to return to his family once his current training camp concludes. However, as he said in his earlier statement, he still fundamentally disagrees with this incredibly divisive and discriminatory policy.”

The FCO statement said, “if you are traveling to the U.S. from anywhere other than one of those countries (for instance, the UK) the executive order does not apply to you” and “if you are a UK national who happens to be traveling from one of those countries to the U.S., then the order does not apply to you – even if you were born in one of those countries.”

Farah was born in Somalia, moved to London at age 8, became a British citizen and has made his training base in Oregon for six years. Somalia is one of seven predominantly Muslim nations subject to the executive order signed by Trump that barred entry to the United States.

Before Farah learned the executive order did not apply to him, Farah said Sunday the travel ban “seems to have made me an alien” in a social media post. Farah is believed to be currently training in Ethiopia, as he regularly does outside of competing.

Farah is one of two men to sweep the 5000m and 10,000m at multiple Olympics, doing so at London 2012 and Rio 2016. He was knighted in Great Britain at the New Year.

