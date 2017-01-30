ATHLETE NEWS MICHAEL PHELPS | USAIN BOLT | LINDSEY VONN
INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Jordan Burroughs of the United States takes down Ezzatollah Akbari Zarinkolaei of Iran during the 2014 FILA Freestyle Wrestling World Cup at The Forum on March 15, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
U.S. wrestlers still plan to travel for Iran meet

Associated PressJan 30, 2017, 1:50 PM EST

The executive director of USA Wrestling said Monday that the American team still plans to compete next month in Iran, one of seven Muslim-majority countries whose citizens were temporarily banned from the U.S. by an executive order from President Donald Trump.

USA Wrestling’s Rich Bender told The Associated Press that the Americans have “every intention” of traveling to Kermanshah for the men’s freestyle World Cup on Feb. 16-17. Bender said the U.S. federation been given assurances from the Iranians that special attention is being given to their applications.

The scheduled trip to Iran will be the first major test for U.S. athletes travelling to one of the seven nations affected by Trump’s 90-day ban, issued last week.

“We’re going to respect the laws and orders of those in leadership positions in government and figure out how to embrace those and work with them to secure proper documentation for athletes to come here and us to go there,” Bender said.

Iran’s senior vice president Ishaq Jahangiri, through the official IRNA news agency, said Monday that Trump’s executive order was “illegal, inhumane and against human rights.”

The U.S. and Iran — two of the world’s top wrestling countries — have long found common ground on the mat. The U.S. wrestling team was the first American sports team to compete in Iran in nearly 20 years back in 1998, and the Iranian team has competed in the U.S. 16 times since the 1990s.

“Wrestling has shown a long, rich history of transcending politics and participating despite governmental disagreements,” Bender said. “That’s the beauty of sport and the Olympic movement. It’s about competition, not politics.”

USA Wrestling plans to send 13 wrestlers, two coaches, a referee, a medical staff member, a videographer and other official delegates to Kermanshah, which is in western Iran some 310 miles southwest of Tehran.

The annual World Cups in each discipline are among the most prestigious tournaments in the world. Iran will also host the Greco-Roman World Cup in Tehran in March.

Ryan Hall runs 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days

Ryan Hall
By Nick ZaccardiJan 30, 2017, 1:09 PM EST

Ryan Hall‘s elite marathon career ended after a series of withdrawals and DNFs, which made his accomplishment this past week all the more impressive.

Hall, the fastest American ever over 26.2 miles, completed a marathon in Antarctica on Monday (with a wind chill falling to minus-22 degrees Farenheit, according to organizers).

The next day, he ran a marathon in Chile. The next day, he ran a marathon in Miami. Then in Madrid. Then Morocco. Then Dubai. Finally, on the seventh day, in Sydney.

Hall was one of 22 men and nine women to complete the World Marathon Challenge — an annual event starting in 2015 composed of seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

Michael Wardian had the fastest average time — 2:45:56 per marathon. Hall, a two-time Olympian, averaged 3:39:36 for fifth place. Hall’s average time took a big hit in Sydney, where he clocked 5:15:34 on Sunday.

Hall said Sydney marked his final marathon. He said he started that race at about 1:30 a.m. local time and slowed to a walk in the final miles.

“Just my hips on fire,” Hall said on Instagram, filming as he covered the course. “My legs are just gone completely. So I’m just going to enjoy this last 42km I’ll ever do. I was thinking, it’s very fitting, actually, to have a rough day, just because that’s how my career went. High highs and low lows. That’s what happens when you dream big, train hard and give it everything.”

Katie Ledecky wins 2 races by combined 48 seconds

Katie Ledecky
By Nick ZaccardiJan 30, 2017, 12:30 PM EST

New year, same routine for Katie Ledecky.

The Stanford freshman won two races by a combined 48 seconds at a dual meet with USC on Saturday.

Ledecky took the 1,000-yard freestyle in 9:12.32. Runner-up Megan Byrnes, also a Stanford freshman, touched 36 seconds later in 9:48.68. Ledecky lapped everyone in the seven-swimmer race and was seven seconds from lapping the last-place finisher twice.

It’s easier to lap swimmers in NCAA races than at the Olympics. NCAA pools are 25 yards long. Olympic pools are 50 meters.

About 53 minutes later, Ledecky won the 500-yard freestyle in 4:34.98. Another Stanford freshman, Katie Drabot, took second in 4:47.00.

Both of Ledecky’s times Saturday were slower than her NCAA records of 9:08.4 and 4:26.46 set in November.

Ledecky has lost one freestyle final in her first NCAA season, a 200-yard free to teammate and Olympic 100m free co-champion Simone Manuel on Nov. 19. Ledecky and Manuel have not gone head-to-head in a freestyle final since. Ledecky had won at least 70 straight freestyle finals longer than 100 meters since Jan. 18, 2014, before that November defeat.

On Friday, Ledecky broke the Stanford pool record in the 200-yard free, clocking 1:43.48. Manuel came back on Saturday to win a 200-yard free in 1:42.72, snatching the pool record from her good friend.

Ledecky and Manuel could go head-to-head in the 200-yard free at NCAAs in one of the most anticipated college swimming races of all time.

Stanford has three meets left this season — at California on Feb. 11, the Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Wash., the last week of February and the NCAA Championships in Indianapolis in mid-March.

